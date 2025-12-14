ضبطت شرطة منطقة الرياض بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وافداً لممارسته أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.
ضبط وافد لممارسته أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز «المساج»
14 ديسمبر 2025 - 20:09 | آخر تحديث 14 ديسمبر 2025 - 20:09
«عكاظ» (الرياض)
The Riyadh region police, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and Combatting Human Trafficking, apprehended an expatriate for engaging in acts contrary to public morals at one of the relaxation and body care centers (massage). He was detained, and legal actions were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, while the municipality's penalty regulations were also applied to the center by the region's municipality.