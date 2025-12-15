A responsible source familiar with the Berlin talks announced that the American negotiators want Ukraine to give up Donetsk and Luhansk, which are collectively referred to as the Donbas region, as a condition for peace talks with Russia.



Putin Wants Land



The official stated in a statement today (Monday) that Russian President Vladimir "Putin wants land," adding that the United States is demanding Ukraine to "withdraw" from the two regions, and Kyiv "does not agree" to this, according to what was reported by the French Press Agency. He considered that what is happening is somewhat striking, as the Americans are adopting the Russian stance on this issue.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting again on Monday in Berlin with the American negotiators, led by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, following five hours of talks on Sunday, while Kyiv hopes to convince Washington of the necessity of a ceasefire in Ukraine without making prior territorial concessions to Russia.



Witkoff did not provide many details yesterday (Sunday), but he confirmed via the "X" platform that "significant progress has been made during in-depth discussions on the 20-point peace plan, economic programs, and others."



An informed official described Sunday’s round as "difficult," especially since the issues of security guarantees and territorial concessions are considered thorny matters.



Kyiv Outside NATO



For its part, the Kremlin confirmed that Kyiv's remaining outside NATO constitutes a "foundation" in the peace negotiations aimed at ending the war, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that some NATO members oppose his country's accession to the bloc.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today (Monday) that this issue is among the fundamentals and requires special discussions, adding that Russia is waiting for the United States to inform it of the principle being discussed in Berlin today.



Peskov announced that President Vladimir Putin is open to peace and making serious decisions regarding Ukraine, but he opposes temporary ceasefires. He said, "We can only speak here on behalf of the Russian side, on behalf of President Putin, who is open to peace, to serious peace, and to serious decisions." The Kremlin spokesman emphasized: "Reject any tricks aimed at buying time and creating artificial temporary ceasefires."