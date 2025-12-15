أعلن مصدر مسؤول مطلع على محادثات برلين أن المفاوضين الأمريكيين يريدون من أوكرانيا التخلي عن دونيتسك ولوغانسك، اللتين يطلق عليهما معاً منطقة دونباس، كشرط لمحادثات السلام مع روسيا.


بوتين يريد أرضاً


وقال المسؤول في تصريح اليوم (الإثنين): إن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير «بوتين يريد أرضاً»، مضيفاً أن الولايات المتحدة تطالب أوكرانيا بـ«الانسحاب» من المنطقتين، وكييف «لا توافق» على ذلك، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «فرانس برس». واعتبر أن ما يجري أمر لافت نوعاً ما، إذ يتبنى الأمريكيون موقف الروس بشأن هذه المسألة.


ويجتمع الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مجدداً الاثنين في برلين مع المفاوضين الأمريكيين، وعلى رأسهم المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنير، بعد محادثات استمرت 5 ساعات الأحد، بينما تأمل كييف في إقناع واشنطن بضرورة وقف إطلاق النار في أوكرانيا دون تقديم تنازلات إقليمية مسبقة لروسيا.


ولم يقدم ويتكوف أمس (الأحد) تفاصيل كثيرة، لكنه أكد عبر منصة «إكس» أنه تم إحراز «تقدم كبير خلال مناقشات معمقة حول خطة السلام المكونة من 20 نقطة، والبرامج الاقتصادية، وغيرهما».


ووصف مسؤول مطلع جولة الأحد بـ«الصعبة»، خصوصاً أن مسألتي الضمانات الأمنية والتنازل عن الأراضي تعتبران قضيتين شائكتين.


كييف خارج الناتو


من جانبه، أكد الكرملين أن بقاء كييف خارج حلف شمال الأطلسي يشكّل «أساساً» في مفاوضات السلام الرامية لإنهاء الحرب، بعدما أقر الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بأن بعض أعضاء الناتو يعارضون انضمام بلاده إلى التكتل.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف للصحفيين، اليوم (الاثنين)، إن هذه المسألة تعد من بين الأساسيات وتستوجب مباحثات خاصة، وأضاف أن روسيا تنتظر من الولايات المتحدة إبلاغها بالمبدأ الذي يجري بحثه في برلين اليوم.


وأعلن بيسكوف أن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين منفتح على السلام واتخاذ قرارات جادة بشأن أوكرانيا، لكنه يعارض الهدنات المؤقتة. وقال: «لا يسعنا الحديث هنا إلا باسم الجانب الروسي، باسم الرئيس بوتين، إنه منفتح على السلام، وعلى سلام جاد، وعلى قرارات جادة». وأكد متحدث الكرملين: «رفض أي حيل تهدف إلى كسب الوقت وخلق هدنات مؤقتة مصطنعة».