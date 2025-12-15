صدر عن الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث بيان بشأن الادعاء بقيام قوات التحالف باستهداف «تراكتور» في منطقة «يسنم» بمديرية «باقم» بمحافظة «صعدة» بتاريخ «2 / 1 / 2018م»، جاء فيه، أنه فيما يتعلق بما ورد في مذكرة المقرر الخاص المعني بالإعدام خارج نطاق القضاء أو بإجراءات موجزة أو تعسفاً، أنه بتاريخ 2 / 1 / 2018م، استهدفت قوات التحالف «تراكتور» يعمل في موقع بناء في منطقة «يسنم» بمديرية «باقم» في محافظة «صعدة»؛ مما تسبب في مقتل سائقه.


وفي ضوء ذلك؛ قام الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث بالبحث وتقصي الحقائق عن وقوع الحادثة، وتوصل الفريق المشترك إلى صحة الإجراءات المتخذة من قبل قوات التحالف بالتعامل مع الهدف العسكري المشروع «آلية» تستخدمها عناصر مقاتلة تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي المسلحة للتقدم للجبهات الأمامية، في مديرية «باقم» بمحافظة «صعدة» بتاريخ 2 / 1 / 2018م، وأنها تتفق مع القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية، وعدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف «تراكتور» يعمل في موقع بناء بمنطقة «يسنم» في مديرية «باقم» بمحافظة «صعدة» بتاريخ «2 / 1 / 2018م»، كما ورد في الادعاء، إذ اطلع الفريق على جميع الوثائق بما في ذلك أمر المهام الجوية، جدول حصر المهام اليومي، إجراءات تنفيذ المهمة، تقارير ما بعد المهمة، الصور الفضائية، قواعد الاشتباك لقوات التحالف، مبادئ وأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية، وبعد تقييم الأدلة؛ تبين للفريق المشترك أن الموقع الوارد في الادعاء يسمى عزلة «يسنم»، ويقع في مديرية «باقم» بالجزء الشمالي الغربي من محافظة «صعدة»، «لم يتضمن الادعاء إحداثي لموقع الادعاء».


هدف عسكري مشروع


وبدراسة المهام الجوية المنفذة من قبل قوات التحالف بتاريخ 2 / 1 / 2018م، وهو التاريخ الوارد في الادعاء، تبين للفريق المشترك بأن قوات التحالف رصدت «آلية»، تستخدمها عناصر مقاتلة تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي المسلحة للتقدم للجبهات الأمامية في منطقة العمليات أمام الحدود الدولية للمملكة العربية السعودية، التي شهدت خلال تلك الفترة قيام ميليشيا الحوثي المسلحة بحشد المقاتلين أمام الحدود الدولية للمملكة العربية السعودية، والاشتباك بالرماية المباشرة وغير المباشرة على الوحدات الأمامية لقوات التحالف، وهو ما يعد هدفاً عسكرياً مشروعاً يحقق استهدافه ميزة عسكرية ملموسة ومباشرة وأكيدة، وبالتالي سقطت عنه الحماية القانونية المقررة نظراً لاستخدامه في الإسهام الفعال في الأعمال العسكرية، استناداً للمادة 52 من البروتوكول الإضافي الأول لاتفاقيات جنيف، والقاعدة 8 من القانون الدولي الإنساني العرفي.


توافر درجات التحقق من خلال عمليات الرصد المستمرة التي أكدت أن «الآلية» تستخدمها عناصر مقاتلة تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي المسلحة للتقدم للجبهات الأمامية، وتسهم في الأعمال العسكرية ودعم المجهود الحربي، استناداً للقاعدة «16» من القانون الدولي الإنساني العرفي.


تنفيذ مهمة جوية


وقامت قوات التحالف عند الساعة «6:42» صباحاً بتاريخ 2 / 1 / 2018م، بتنفيذ مهمة جوية على هدف عسكري مشروع، عبارة عن «آلية» تستخدمها عناصر مقاتلة تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي المسلحة للتقدم للجبهات الأمامية، في مديرية «باقم» بمحافظة «صعدة»، وذلك باستخدام قنبلة واحدة موجهة أصابت الهدف.


واتخذت قوات التحالف الاحتياطات الممكنة لتجنب إيقاع خسائر أو أضرار بصورة عارضة بالمدنيين والأعيان المدنية أو تقليلها على أي حال إلى الحد الأدنى، أثناء التخطيط والتنفيذ للعملية العسكرية، وذلك من خلال التالي: استخدام قنبلة موجهة دقيقة الإصابة ومتناسبة مع حجم الهدف العسكري، والتأكد من عدم تواجد مدنيين قبل وأثناء تنفيذ عملية الاستهداف.


إصابة دقيقة ومباشرة


واستناداً للمادة 57 من البروتوكول الإضافي الأول لاتفاقيات جنيف، والقواعد 15 و 17 من القانون الدولي الإنساني العرفي، بدراسة تقرير ما بعد المهمة للمهمة الجوية المنفذة، تبين للفريق المشترك أنه تم استلام الهدف من قبل المسيطر الجوي الأمامي، وكانت الإصابة دقيقة ومباشرة.


وقام المختصون بالفريق المشترك بدراسة الصور الفضائية لموقع الهدف العسكري، وتبين أن الهدف العسكري يقع في أرض فضاء خالية من الأعيان المدنية، ولا توجد طرق معبدة في موقع الاستهداف، ولم يتبين وجود موقع إنشاءات في منطقة الهدف العسكري.