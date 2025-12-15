The Joint Incident Assessment Team issued a statement regarding the allegation that coalition forces targeted a "tractor" in the "Yasnam" area of the "Baqqim" district in "Saada" governorate on "2/1/2018". The statement indicated that concerning what was mentioned in the memorandum of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, on "2/1/2018", coalition forces targeted a "tractor" working at a construction site in the "Yasnam" area of the "Baqqim" district in "Saada" governorate, resulting in the death of its driver.



In light of this, the Joint Incident Assessment Team conducted research and fact-finding regarding the incident and concluded that the actions taken by coalition forces were valid in dealing with the legitimate military target, which was a "vehicle" used by combat elements of the armed Houthi militia to advance to the front lines in the "Baqqim" district of "Saada" governorate on "2/1/2018". This was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, and that coalition forces did not target a "tractor" working at a construction site in the "Yasnam" area of the "Baqqim" district in "Saada" governorate on "2/1/2018", as alleged. The team reviewed all documents, including the air mission order, the daily mission tracking schedule, mission execution procedures, post-mission reports, satellite images, the coalition's rules of engagement, and the principles and provisions of international humanitarian law and its customary rules. After evaluating the evidence, the Joint Team found that the location mentioned in the allegation is called "Yasnam Isolation", located in the "Baqqim" district in the northwestern part of "Saada" governorate. "The allegation did not include coordinates for the alleged site".



Legitimate Military Target



Upon reviewing the air missions carried out by coalition forces on "2/1/2018", the date mentioned in the allegation, the Joint Team found that coalition forces detected a "vehicle" used by combat elements of the armed Houthi militia to advance to the front lines in the operational area near the international borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During that period, the armed Houthi militia was observed gathering fighters near the international borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and engaging in direct and indirect fire against the coalition's front-line units, which constitutes a legitimate military target that provides a tangible, direct, and certain military advantage when targeted. Therefore, it lost its legal protection due to its contribution to military operations, based on Article 52 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions and Rule 8 of customary international humanitarian law.



There was a degree of verification through continuous monitoring operations that confirmed that the "vehicle" was used by combat elements of the armed Houthi militia to advance to the front lines and contribute to military operations and support the war effort, based on Rule 16 of customary international humanitarian law.



Execution of an Air Mission



Coalition forces executed an air mission at "6:42 AM" on "2/1/2018" against a legitimate military target, which was a "vehicle" used by combat elements of the armed Houthi militia to advance to the front lines in the "Baqqim" district of "Saada" governorate, using one precision-guided bomb that hit the target.



Coalition forces took all possible precautions to avoid incidental loss of civilian life or damage to civilian objects or to minimize it in any case during the planning and execution of the military operation, by doing the following: using a precision-guided bomb appropriate to the size of the military target and ensuring that no civilians were present before and during the execution of the targeting operation.



Accurate and Direct Hit



Based on Article 57 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions and Rules 15 and 17 of customary international humanitarian law, upon reviewing the post-mission report for the executed air mission, the Joint Team found that the target was acquired by the forward air controller, and the hit was accurate and direct.



The specialists in the Joint Team studied satellite images of the military target site and found that the military target was located in an open area free of civilian objects, with no paved roads at the target site, and there was no construction site in the area of the military target.