The Ministry of Education announced the results for applicants from educational job holders for the "Opportunities" program, which serves as a substitute for the external transfer movement between educational administrations in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom. This was done through the personal accounts of teachers in the "Faris" electronic system.

It is worth mentioning that the ministry established a number of conditions and regulations for the Opportunities program upon its approval, which include that applications must be submitted through the approved system, that applications must be made within the time frame specified in the announcement, that the applicant should not be in a probationary period, that the qualifications and specific conditions for the opportunity being applied for must be met according to its type or specialization, and that the applicant should not have benefited from any previous opportunity unless five years have passed since the date of the decision to commence the previous opportunity.

Location of the Opportunity

The ministry added that the location of the opportunity being applied for should not be in the sector to which the applicant belongs at the time of application, and that the location of the opportunity should not be outside the scope of the General Administration of Education if the applicant is one of the contracted teachers there (regulatory contracts). Additionally, the applicant must have a performance record for the previous two academic years, and at the time of the specified commencement date for the announced opportunity, the applicant should not be: a scholarship student, or on a mission for study, or on a mission for teaching while on a study leave, or on an exceptional leave, or seconded to any other entity, or suspended from teaching.

