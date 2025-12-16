أعلنت وزارة التعليم، نتائج المتقدمين والمتقدمات من شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية على برنامج «فرص»، الذي حلّ بديلاً عن حركة النقل الخارجي للنقل بين إدارات التعليم في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، وذلك عبر الحسابات الشخصية للمعلمين والمعلمات في نظام «فارس» الإلكتروني.
يذكر، أنّ الوزارة وضعت عدداً من الشروط والضوابط الخاصة ببرنامج فرص عند إقراره تتمثل في أن يكون التقديم من خلال النظام المعتمد، وأن يكون التقديم خلال المدة الزمنية المحددة في الإعلان، وألا يكون المتقدم في فترة التجربة وتوفر المؤهلات والشروط الخاصة بالفرصة التي تقدم عليها بحسب نوعها أو تخصصها، وألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من أي فرصة سابقة ما لم يمض مدة 5 سنوات من تاريخ صدور قرار مباشرة الفرصة السابقة.
مقر الفرصة
وأضافت الوزارة، ألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها في القطاع الذي يتبع له المتقدم وقت التقديم، وألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها خارج نطاق الإدارة العامة للتعليم في حال كان المتقدم من المعلمين المتعاقد معهم فيها (العقود اللائحية)، وأن يكون لدى المتقدم أداء وظيفي لعامين دراسيين سابقين، وألا يكون المتقدم وقت تاريخ المباشرة المحدد للفرصة المعلن عنها: مبتعثاً للدراسة، أو موفداً لها، وموفداً للتدريس وفي إجازة دراسية، أو في إجازة استثنائية أو معاراً لدى أي جهة أخرى أو مكفوف اليد، أو مبعداً عن التدريس.
