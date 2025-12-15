أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل حدًا في ثلاثة جناة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاء الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَن يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم/ أحمد بن عبدالله بن علي الشمراني (سعودي الجنسية) على قتل/ محمد محمود الفكي العجب (سوداني الجنسية) وذلك بإطلاق النار عليه؛ مما أدى إلى وفاته، بمشاركة/ بندر بن موسى بن عبده الرزقي القرني، و/ مهدي بن يحيى بن محمد عواجي (سعوديي الجنسية) في قتل المجني عليه عن طريق الاتفاق والمساعدة، وتخطيط المدعى عليهم لانتهاك حرمة منزل المجني عليه ورفقائه بالدخول بقصد الاعتداء على الأنفس والأموال.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهم عن توجيه الاتهام إليهم بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة صدر بحقهم حُكمٌ يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليهم وقتلهم حدًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمرٌ ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل حدًا بالجناة/ أحمد بن عبدالله بن علي الشمراني، و/ بندر بن موسى بن عبده الرزقي القرني، و/ مهدي بن يحيى بن محمد عواجي (سعوديي الجنسية) اليوم الإثنين 24 / 6 / 1447هـ الموافق 15 / 12 / 2025 بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين أو يسفك دماءهم، أو يسلب أموالهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.