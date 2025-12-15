The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Monday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty for three perpetrators in the Makkah region, as follows:

Allah Almighty said: “The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and they will have in the Hereafter a great punishment.”

Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shamrani (Saudi national) committed the murder of Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Faki Al-Ajb (Sudanese national) by shooting him, which led to his death, with the participation of Bandar bin Mousa bin Abdu Al-Razqi Al-Qarni and Mahdi bin Yahya bin Muhammad Awaji (both Saudi nationals) in the murder of the victim through agreement and assistance, and the defendants planned to violate the sanctity of the victim's home and that of his companions by entering with the intent to assault lives and property.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the mentioned individuals, and the investigation with them resulted in charges being brought against them for committing the crime. They were referred to the competent court, where a judgment was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death. The judgment became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out today, Monday, 24/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 15/12/2025, against the perpetrators Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Shamrani, Bandar bin Mousa bin Abdu Al-Razqi Al-Qarni, and Mahdi bin Yahya bin Muhammad Awaji (all Saudi nationals) in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, robs their wealth, or violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who dares to commit such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.