As part of its ongoing strategy for expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lulu Hypermarket has opened its 72nd store in the Kingdom, located in the Al-Faisaliah neighborhood of Jeddah, marking its first presence in the Cinemaworld Aziz Mall. This opening also represents the 267th store for the Lulu Group across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The new Lulu Hypermarket in Cinemaworld Aziz Mall offers a modern and convenient shopping experience, featuring a carefully selected range of high-quality products, reflecting the brand's strong commitment to providing the best prices and standards of excellence.

The official opening of the branch was sponsored by the Chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, Mohammed Yusuf Naghi, and attended by the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Jeddah, Nasser Hwaidan Dhiban Al-Ketbi, the Consul General of the Republic of India in Jeddah, Fahd Ahmed Khan Suri, the Consul General of the Republic of the Philippines in Jeddah, Rommel Romato, along with the Chairman of the Lulu Group, Yusuf Ali, the Commercial CEO of Cinemaworld Centers, Khalid Al-Junaibi, in addition to several company representatives.

The new hypermarket spans an area of 10,157 square feet and offers a wide range of products including groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meats, seafood, health and beauty products, mobile phones and accessories, as well as home supplies and furniture.

To provide a seamless shopping experience, the branch includes self-checkout points, along with spacious parking that accommodates up to 3,000 vehicles, enhancing the comfort and accessibility for shoppers.

Yusuf Ali, Chairman of the Lulu Group, stated: “This opening enhances the shopping experience for our customers and contributes to supporting local economic growth and providing job opportunities in the region. As the 72nd store for the group in the Kingdom, this opening reflects Lulu's commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Lulu continues to expand in vital locations across various regions of the Kingdom, aiming to open 100 stores to meet the needs of its growing customer base.”

Also attending the event were Ashraf Ali, CEO of the Lulu Group, and Mohammed Harith, Regional Manager of Lulu Saudi Arabia, along with several important figures.