في إطار استراتيجيتها المستمرة للتوسع في المملكة العربية السعودية، افتتحت لولو للتجزئة متجرها الـ72 في المملكة، وذلك في حي الفيصلية بمدينة جدة، مسجّلةً بذلك أول حضور لها في سينومي عزيز مول. ويُعد هذا الافتتاح أيضًا المتجر رقم 267 لمجموعة لولو على مستوى دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

ويقدّم هايبرماركت لولو الجديد في سينومي عزيز مول تجربة تسوق عصرية ومريحة، من خلال تشكيلة مختارة بعناية من المنتجات عالية الجودة، بما يعكس التزام العلامة التجارية الراسخ بتقديم أفضل الأسعار ومعايير التميز.

وقد جرى الافتتاح الرسمي للفرع برعاية رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة جدة محمد يوسف ناغي، وذلك بحضور كل من القنصل العام لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في جدة ناصر هويدن ذيبان علي الكتبي، والقنصل العام لجمهورية الهند في جدة فهد أحمد خان سوري، والقنصل العام لجمهورية الفلبين في جدة روميل روماتو، إلى جانب رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة لولو يوسف علي، والرئيس التنفيذي التجاري لمراكز سينومي خالد الجناحي، إضافة إلى عدد من ممثلي الشركة.

ويقع الهايبرماركت الجديد على مساحة تبلغ 10,157 قدمًا مربعًا، ويقدّم مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات تشمل المواد الغذائية، والخضار والفواكه الطازجة، والمخبوزات، واللحوم، والمأكولات البحرية، ومنتجات الصحة والجمال، والهواتف المحمولة وإكسسواراتها، إضافة إلى مستلزمات وأثاث المنزل.

ولتوفير تجربة تسوق سلسة، يضم الفرع نقاط دفع ذاتي، إلى جانب مواقف سيارات واسعة تتسع لما يصل إلى 3,000 مركبة، بما يعزز راحة المتسوقين وسهولة الوصول.

وقال رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة لولو يوسف علي: «يعزز هذا الافتتاح تجربة التسوق لعملائنا، ويسهم في دعم النمو الاقتصادي المحلي وتوفير فرص عمل في المنطقة. وبوصفه المتجر الـ72 للمجموعة في المملكة، يعكس هذا الافتتاح التزام لولو بدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وتواصل لولو توسعها في المواقع الحيوية بمختلف مناطق المملكة، وتهدف إلى افتتاح 100 متجر لتلبية احتياجات قاعدة عملائها المتنامية».

كما حضر المناسبة كل من المدير التنفيذي لمجموعة لولو أشرف علي، والمدير الإقليمي لشركة لولو السعودية محمد حارث، إلى جانب عدد من الشخصيات المهمة.