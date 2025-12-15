The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the Kingdom's industrial strategy has focused significantly on industrial integration, Gulf integration, and Arab integration with other countries.

He stated during the launch of the third edition of the "Made in Saudi Arabia" exhibition today (Monday) in Riyadh: "We look forward today for the industrial sector in Syria, God willing, to be one of the most important drivers of the economy, and the Kingdom is keen for Syria to return to what it was and even better than it was."

For his part, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry, Dr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shahr, said: "For 100 years, we have been deprived of a healthy relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is the elder sister and mother in the region, and thus today we are starting a new chapter filled with responsibility and challenges."

He added during his speech at the forum: "We are today in a state of rebirth, and therefore we sometimes have to start from below zero, not just from zero, which is a good thing in Syria."

Skills in Syria Still Exist

He further stated: "What is good in Syria is that the skills still exist; the industrial mood in Syria, which has been formed for more than 200 years, whether artisanal or in the form of intensive production, is still present."

The forum, which witnessed interactive dialogue sessions with officials and experts, represents a pivotal platform to highlight the development of national industry, the quality of its products, and its competitiveness in local and international markets, in addition to being an important station for building qualitative partnerships that support the growth of Saudi industries.

Here, Al-Khorayef emphasized in his speech that the "Made in Saudi Arabia" program, launched in 2021 under the patronage of the Crown Prince, embodies the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading industrial power regionally and globally, and for its products and services to gain the trust of consumers by encouraging local talents and innovations, enhancing national products, and enabling companies to expand their reach and promote their products locally and globally, which supports the national economy and its sustainability.

The minister noted that the program has directly contributed to the growth of non-oil Saudi exports, which recorded a record performance in 2024, reaching 515 billion riyals, and achieved the highest semi-annual value in the Kingdom's history during the first half of 2025, amounting to 307 billion riyals, reflecting the pivotal role of industry in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and diversifying the economic base.

"Made in Saudi Arabia".. A National Success Story

Al-Khorayef confirmed that "Made in Saudi Arabia" has become a national success story that has enhanced the status of Saudi products and expanded their presence in about 180 countries around the world, indicating that the number of companies registered in the program has exceeded 3,700 national companies, while the number of products bearing the "Made in Saudi Arabia" logo has surpassed 19,000 products, reflecting the qualitative leaps achieved over four years.

He highlighted the role of the Saudi Export Development Authority in supporting the access of national products to international markets, as it contributed to signing 108 export agreements and registering 433 new importers on the "Import from Saudi Arabia" platform, in addition to licensing 9 export houses that managed to penetrate 21 countries, with total exports amounting to 390 million riyals during the year 2025.

He pointed to the contributions of the Saudi Export-Import Bank in supporting non-oil exports by providing credit facilities exceeding 100 billion riyals since its establishment until the end of September last year, of which more than 5 billion riyals were allocated to global trading houses operating in more than 150 international markets.