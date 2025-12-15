أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف أن الإستراتيجية الصناعية للمملكة ركزت بشكل كبير على التكامل الصناعي والتكامل الخليجي والتكامل العربي مع الدول.

وقال خلال تدشينه النسخة الثالثة من معرض «صُنع في السعودية» اليوم (الإثنين) في الرياض: «نتطلع اليوم ليكون القطاع الصناعي في سورية بإذن الله أحد أهم الرافعات للاقتصاد، والمملكة حريصة على أن تعود سورية إلى ما كانت عليه وأفضل مما كانت عليه».

من جهته قال وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة السوري الدكتور محمد نضال الشعار: «لمدة 100 عام حُرمنا من علاقة صحية جيدة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، وهي الأخت الكبرى والأم في المنطقة، وبالتالي نحن اليوم نبدأ صفحة من الصفحات فيها الكثير من المسؤولية والتحديات».

وأضاف خلال حديثه في المنتدى: «نحن اليوم في حالة ولادة جديدة، وبالتالي علينا أن نبدأ في بعض الأحيان من تحت الصفر، وليس فقط من الصفر، وهو أمر جيد في سورية».

وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة السوري الدكتور محمد نضال الشعار.

المهارات في سورية لا تزال موجودة

وزاد: «ما هو جيد في سورية هو أن المهارات لا تزال موجودة، المزاج الصناعي في سورية الذي تشكل من أكثر من 200 سنة سواء كان حرفياً أو على شكل إنتاج كثيف ما زال موجوداً».

المنتدى الذي شهد جلسات حوارية تفاعلية مع المسؤولين والخبراء يمثل منصة محورية لإبراز تطور الصناعة الوطنية وجودة منتجاتها وتنافسيتها في الأسواق المحلية والدولية، إضافة إلى كونه محطة مهمة لبناء شراكات نوعية تدعم نمو الصناعات السعودية.

وهنا أكد الخريف في كلمته أن برنامج «صُنع في السعودية»، الذي أُطلق عام 2021 برعاية ولي العهد، يجسد طموح المملكة في أن تصبح قوة صناعية رائدة إقليمياً وعالمياً، وأن تحظى منتجاتها وخدماتها بثقة المستهلكين، من خلال تشجيع المواهب والابتكارات المحلية، وتعزيز المنتج الوطني، وتمكين الشركات من توسيع نطاق وصولها والترويج لمنتجاتها محلياً وعالمياً، بما يدعم الاقتصاد الوطني واستدامته.

وأشار الوزير إلى أن البرنامج أسهم بشكل مباشر في نمو الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية، التي سجلت أداءً قياسياً في عام 2024 ببلوغها 515 مليار ريال، كما حققت أعلى قيمة نصف سنوية في تاريخ المملكة خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025 بلغت 307 مليارات ريال، ما يعكس الدور المحوري للصناعة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وتنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية.

«صُنع في السعودية».. قصة نجاح وطنية

وأكد الخريف أن «صُنع في السعودية» أصبحت قصة نجاح وطنية عززت مكانة المنتج السعودي، ووسعت حضوره في نحو 180 دولة حول العالم، مبيناً أن عدد الشركات المسجلة في البرنامج تجاوز 3700 شركة وطنية، فيما فاق عدد المنتجات التي تحمل شعار «صُنع في السعودية» 19 ألف منتج، وهو ما يعكس القفزات النوعية التي تحققت خلال 4 أعوام.

ونوه بدور هيئة تنمية الصادرات السعودية في دعم وصول المنتجات الوطنية إلى الأسواق الدولية، حيث أسهمت في توقيع 108 اتفاقيات تصديرية، وتسجيل 433 مستورداً جديداً في منصة «استورد من السعودية»، إضافة إلى ترخيص 9 بيوت تصدير تمكنت من النفاذ إلى 21 دولة، بإجمالي صادرات بلغ 390 مليون ريال خلال عام 2025.

وأشار إلى إسهامات بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي في دعم الصادرات غير النفطية، من خلال تقديم تسهيلات ائتمانية تجاوزت 100 مليار ريال منذ تأسيسه وحتى نهاية سبتمبر الماضي، منها أكثر من 5 مليارات ريال خُصصت لبيوت التجارة العالمية العاملة في أكثر من 150 سوقاً دولية.