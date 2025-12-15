أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف أن الإستراتيجية الصناعية للمملكة ركزت بشكل كبير على التكامل الصناعي والتكامل الخليجي والتكامل العربي مع الدول.
وقال خلال تدشينه النسخة الثالثة من معرض «صُنع في السعودية» اليوم (الإثنين) في الرياض: «نتطلع اليوم ليكون القطاع الصناعي في سورية بإذن الله أحد أهم الرافعات للاقتصاد، والمملكة حريصة على أن تعود سورية إلى ما كانت عليه وأفضل مما كانت عليه».
من جهته قال وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة السوري الدكتور محمد نضال الشعار: «لمدة 100 عام حُرمنا من علاقة صحية جيدة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، وهي الأخت الكبرى والأم في المنطقة، وبالتالي نحن اليوم نبدأ صفحة من الصفحات فيها الكثير من المسؤولية والتحديات».
وأضاف خلال حديثه في المنتدى: «نحن اليوم في حالة ولادة جديدة، وبالتالي علينا أن نبدأ في بعض الأحيان من تحت الصفر، وليس فقط من الصفر، وهو أمر جيد في سورية».
وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة السوري الدكتور محمد نضال الشعار.
المهارات في سورية لا تزال موجودة
وزاد: «ما هو جيد في سورية هو أن المهارات لا تزال موجودة، المزاج الصناعي في سورية الذي تشكل من أكثر من 200 سنة سواء كان حرفياً أو على شكل إنتاج كثيف ما زال موجوداً».
المنتدى الذي شهد جلسات حوارية تفاعلية مع المسؤولين والخبراء يمثل منصة محورية لإبراز تطور الصناعة الوطنية وجودة منتجاتها وتنافسيتها في الأسواق المحلية والدولية، إضافة إلى كونه محطة مهمة لبناء شراكات نوعية تدعم نمو الصناعات السعودية.
وهنا أكد الخريف في كلمته أن برنامج «صُنع في السعودية»، الذي أُطلق عام 2021 برعاية ولي العهد، يجسد طموح المملكة في أن تصبح قوة صناعية رائدة إقليمياً وعالمياً، وأن تحظى منتجاتها وخدماتها بثقة المستهلكين، من خلال تشجيع المواهب والابتكارات المحلية، وتعزيز المنتج الوطني، وتمكين الشركات من توسيع نطاق وصولها والترويج لمنتجاتها محلياً وعالمياً، بما يدعم الاقتصاد الوطني واستدامته.
وأشار الوزير إلى أن البرنامج أسهم بشكل مباشر في نمو الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية، التي سجلت أداءً قياسياً في عام 2024 ببلوغها 515 مليار ريال، كما حققت أعلى قيمة نصف سنوية في تاريخ المملكة خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025 بلغت 307 مليارات ريال، ما يعكس الدور المحوري للصناعة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وتنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية.
«صُنع في السعودية».. قصة نجاح وطنية
وأكد الخريف أن «صُنع في السعودية» أصبحت قصة نجاح وطنية عززت مكانة المنتج السعودي، ووسعت حضوره في نحو 180 دولة حول العالم، مبيناً أن عدد الشركات المسجلة في البرنامج تجاوز 3700 شركة وطنية، فيما فاق عدد المنتجات التي تحمل شعار «صُنع في السعودية» 19 ألف منتج، وهو ما يعكس القفزات النوعية التي تحققت خلال 4 أعوام.
ونوه بدور هيئة تنمية الصادرات السعودية في دعم وصول المنتجات الوطنية إلى الأسواق الدولية، حيث أسهمت في توقيع 108 اتفاقيات تصديرية، وتسجيل 433 مستورداً جديداً في منصة «استورد من السعودية»، إضافة إلى ترخيص 9 بيوت تصدير تمكنت من النفاذ إلى 21 دولة، بإجمالي صادرات بلغ 390 مليون ريال خلال عام 2025.
وأشار إلى إسهامات بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي في دعم الصادرات غير النفطية، من خلال تقديم تسهيلات ائتمانية تجاوزت 100 مليار ريال منذ تأسيسه وحتى نهاية سبتمبر الماضي، منها أكثر من 5 مليارات ريال خُصصت لبيوت التجارة العالمية العاملة في أكثر من 150 سوقاً دولية.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the Kingdom's industrial strategy has focused significantly on industrial integration, Gulf integration, and Arab integration with other countries.
He stated during the launch of the third edition of the "Made in Saudi Arabia" exhibition today (Monday) in Riyadh: "We look forward today for the industrial sector in Syria, God willing, to be one of the most important drivers of the economy, and the Kingdom is keen for Syria to return to what it was and even better than it was."
For his part, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry, Dr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shahr, said: "For 100 years, we have been deprived of a healthy relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is the elder sister and mother in the region, and thus today we are starting a new chapter filled with responsibility and challenges."
He added during his speech at the forum: "We are today in a state of rebirth, and therefore we sometimes have to start from below zero, not just from zero, which is a good thing in Syria."
Skills in Syria Still Exist
He further stated: "What is good in Syria is that the skills still exist; the industrial mood in Syria, which has been formed for more than 200 years, whether artisanal or in the form of intensive production, is still present."
The forum, which witnessed interactive dialogue sessions with officials and experts, represents a pivotal platform to highlight the development of national industry, the quality of its products, and its competitiveness in local and international markets, in addition to being an important station for building qualitative partnerships that support the growth of Saudi industries.
Here, Al-Khorayef emphasized in his speech that the "Made in Saudi Arabia" program, launched in 2021 under the patronage of the Crown Prince, embodies the Kingdom's ambition to become a leading industrial power regionally and globally, and for its products and services to gain the trust of consumers by encouraging local talents and innovations, enhancing national products, and enabling companies to expand their reach and promote their products locally and globally, which supports the national economy and its sustainability.
The minister noted that the program has directly contributed to the growth of non-oil Saudi exports, which recorded a record performance in 2024, reaching 515 billion riyals, and achieved the highest semi-annual value in the Kingdom's history during the first half of 2025, amounting to 307 billion riyals, reflecting the pivotal role of industry in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and diversifying the economic base.
"Made in Saudi Arabia".. A National Success Story
Al-Khorayef confirmed that "Made in Saudi Arabia" has become a national success story that has enhanced the status of Saudi products and expanded their presence in about 180 countries around the world, indicating that the number of companies registered in the program has exceeded 3,700 national companies, while the number of products bearing the "Made in Saudi Arabia" logo has surpassed 19,000 products, reflecting the qualitative leaps achieved over four years.
He highlighted the role of the Saudi Export Development Authority in supporting the access of national products to international markets, as it contributed to signing 108 export agreements and registering 433 new importers on the "Import from Saudi Arabia" platform, in addition to licensing 9 export houses that managed to penetrate 21 countries, with total exports amounting to 390 million riyals during the year 2025.
He pointed to the contributions of the Saudi Export-Import Bank in supporting non-oil exports by providing credit facilities exceeding 100 billion riyals since its establishment until the end of September last year, of which more than 5 billion riyals were allocated to global trading houses operating in more than 150 international markets.