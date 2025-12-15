شاركت المملكة العربية السعودية بوفدٍ يرأسه رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن بن إبراهيم الكهموس، وبعضوية وزارات (الخارجية، والداخلية، والعدل، والمالية، والتعليم، والرياضة) ورئاسة أمن الدولة، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء، والهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني في اجتماع الدورة الـ11 لمؤتمر الدول الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، المنعقدة خلال الفترة 15 حتى 19 ديسمبر 2025م، في العاصمة الدوحة بدولة قطر.
وألقى رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد كلمة المملكة، عبّر فيها عن شكره وتقديره لدولة قطر الشقيقة على رئاستها للدورة الـ11 واستضافتها للمؤتمر، وما حظي به من تميّز في التنظيم، كما قدّم شكره لمكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة، وأمانة مؤتمر الدول الأطراف، على جهودهم المتواصلة بالتعاون مع الدول الأطراف في سبيل التنفيذ الأمثل لأحكام الاتفاقية، مشيداً كذلك بجهود الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية خلال رئاستها للدورة الـ10 خلال العامين الماضيين.
وأكد رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد أن القيادة الرشيدة تواصل دعم جهود تعزيز النزاهة وفاعلية مكافحة الفساد، ومن ذلك تعزيز التنفيذ الفعّال لأحكام اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، والامتثال للالتزامات الدولية ذات الصلة، من خلال تعزيز المنظومة التشريعية والمؤسسية، واعتماد أفضل الممارسات الدولية، مبيّناً أن المملكة، ممثلةً بهيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد، تواصل دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مجالات إنفاذ القانون واسترداد الموجودات وإعادتها، ومن ذلك رئاستها لشبكة العمليات العالمية لسلطات إنفاذ القانون المعنية بمكافحة الفساد (غلوب إي) للفترة (2025–2027م)، واستضافتها للأمانة الدائمة للشبكة الإقليمية لاسترداد الأصول في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا (مينا أرين)، وتولي رئاستها خلال العام 2025م.
وأضاف أن اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد تشكّل إطاراً دوليّاً شاملاً لتعزيز النزاهة، وإنفاذ القانون، والتعاون الدولي، واسترداد الموجودات، من خلال دعم جهود الدول الأطراف وتبادل المعلومات والخبرات.
وأوضح أن مبادرة نزاهة العالمية لقياس معدلات الفساد حققت نتائج بارزة أسهمت في تطوير أدوات دقيقة وموضوعية لقياس أثر جهود مكافحة الفساد، وأثمرت عن صياغة «مبادئ فيينا نحو منهجية عالمية لقياس الفساد»، التي تراعي اختلاف الأطر القانونية والسياسية للدول وتحترم خصوصياتها.
وأشار إلى الدورة الثانية للمؤتمر العالمي بعنوان «تسخير البيانات لتحسين قياس معدلات الفساد»، التي عُقدت مطلع الشهر الجاري في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك، بتنظيم مشترك من برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، ومكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة، والأكاديمية الدولية لمكافحة الفساد، والبنك الدولي، ومنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية، قد أثمرت عن تدشين مؤشرات لقياس فاعلية جهود مكافحة الفساد، إلى جانب صدور «توصيات نيويورك بشأن مستقبل قياس الفساد»، بما يسهم في ترجمة مبادئ فيينا إلى خطوات عملية تدعم جهود الدول في تطوير إستراتيجيات وسياسات أكثر فاعلية في مكافحة الفساد.
وفي ختام كلمته، أعرب رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد عن تقديره للدول الأطراف على مشاركتهم البنّاءة في صياغة مشروع قرار المملكة المتعلق بجمع البيانات لقياس الفساد وآثاره، الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز قدرات الدول الأطراف على جمع البيانات وتحليلها وتقييم الأثر الحقيقي لجهودها في مكافحة الفساد.
ويهدف مؤتمر الدول الأطراف إلى تعزيز قدرة الدول على تنفيذ اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب ذات الصلة، وتعزيز النزاهة والشفافية، ويُعدّ المؤتمر أحد أهم المؤتمرات الدولية في هذا المجال، إذ يبلغ عدد الدول الأطراف في الاتفاقية أكثر من 180 دولة.
يذكر أن المملكة العربية السعودية تُعدّ دولةً طرفاً في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، وذلك بعد المصادقة عليها بموجب قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (62) بتاريخ 02 / 03 / 1434هـ.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated with a delegation headed by the President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, and included representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Justice, Finance, Education, and Sports, as well as the Presidency of State Security, the Board of Experts at the Council of Ministers, and the National Cybersecurity Authority, in the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, held from December 15 to 19, 2025, in the capital Doha, Qatar.
The President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority delivered the Kingdom's speech, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the sisterly State of Qatar for its presidency of the 11th session and for hosting the conference, highlighting the excellence in organization. He also thanked the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Secretariat of the Conference of the States Parties for their continuous efforts in collaboration with the States Parties to optimally implement the provisions of the convention, commending the efforts of the United States during its presidency of the 10th session over the past two years.
The President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority affirmed that the wise leadership continues to support efforts to enhance integrity and the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, including the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and compliance with relevant international obligations, through strengthening the legislative and institutional framework and adopting best international practices. He indicated that the Kingdom, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, continues to support international efforts aimed at enhancing international cooperation in law enforcement, asset recovery, and repatriation, including its presidency of the Global Operational Network of Law Enforcement Authorities concerned with combating corruption (GlobE) for the period 2025–2027, and its hosting of the permanent secretariat of the regional network for asset recovery in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA RAIN), taking over its presidency in 2025.
He added that the United Nations Convention Against Corruption constitutes a comprehensive international framework for promoting integrity, law enforcement, international cooperation, and asset recovery, by supporting the efforts of the States Parties and exchanging information and experiences.
He explained that the Global Integrity Initiative for measuring corruption rates has achieved remarkable results that contributed to the development of accurate and objective tools for measuring the impact of anti-corruption efforts, resulting in the formulation of the "Vienna Principles for a Global Methodology for Measuring Corruption," which take into account the different legal and political frameworks of countries and respect their particularities.
He referred to the second session of the Global Conference titled "Harnessing Data to Improve Corruption Measurement," which was held earlier this month at the United Nations headquarters in New York, organized jointly by the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Anti-Corruption Academy, the World Bank, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which resulted in the launch of indicators to measure the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts, alongside the issuance of the "New York Recommendations on the Future of Corruption Measurement," contributing to translating the Vienna Principles into practical steps that support countries in developing more effective strategies and policies in combating corruption.
In conclusion, the President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority expressed his appreciation to the States Parties for their constructive participation in drafting the Kingdom's draft resolution regarding data collection to measure corruption and its effects, aimed at enhancing the capacities of the States Parties to collect, analyze, and evaluate the real impact of their efforts in combating corruption.
The Conference of the States Parties aims to enhance the capacity of countries to implement the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, exchange relevant experiences and practices, and promote integrity and transparency. The conference is considered one of the most important international conferences in this field, with more than 180 States Parties to the convention.
It is noteworthy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a State Party to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, following its ratification by Cabinet Resolution No. (62) dated 02/03/1434 AH.