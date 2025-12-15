شاركت المملكة العربية السعودية بوفدٍ يرأسه رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن بن إبراهيم الكهموس، وبعضوية وزارات (الخارجية، والداخلية، والعدل، والمالية، والتعليم، والرياضة) ورئاسة أمن الدولة، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء، والهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني في اجتماع الدورة الـ11 لمؤتمر الدول الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، المنعقدة خلال الفترة 15 حتى 19 ديسمبر 2025م، في العاصمة الدوحة بدولة قطر.

وألقى رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد كلمة المملكة، عبّر فيها عن شكره وتقديره لدولة قطر الشقيقة على رئاستها للدورة الـ11 واستضافتها للمؤتمر، وما حظي به من تميّز في التنظيم، كما قدّم شكره لمكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة، وأمانة مؤتمر الدول الأطراف، على جهودهم المتواصلة بالتعاون مع الدول الأطراف في سبيل التنفيذ الأمثل لأحكام الاتفاقية، مشيداً كذلك بجهود الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية خلال رئاستها للدورة الـ10 خلال العامين الماضيين.

وأكد رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد أن القيادة الرشيدة تواصل دعم جهود تعزيز النزاهة وفاعلية مكافحة الفساد، ومن ذلك تعزيز التنفيذ الفعّال لأحكام اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، والامتثال للالتزامات الدولية ذات الصلة، من خلال تعزيز المنظومة التشريعية والمؤسسية، واعتماد أفضل الممارسات الدولية، مبيّناً أن المملكة، ممثلةً بهيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد، تواصل دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مجالات إنفاذ القانون واسترداد الموجودات وإعادتها، ومن ذلك رئاستها لشبكة العمليات العالمية لسلطات إنفاذ القانون المعنية بمكافحة الفساد (غلوب إي) للفترة (2025–2027م)، واستضافتها للأمانة الدائمة للشبكة الإقليمية لاسترداد الأصول في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا (مينا أرين)، وتولي رئاستها خلال العام 2025م.

وأضاف أن اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد تشكّل إطاراً دوليّاً شاملاً لتعزيز النزاهة، وإنفاذ القانون، والتعاون الدولي، واسترداد الموجودات، من خلال دعم جهود الدول الأطراف وتبادل المعلومات والخبرات.

وأوضح أن مبادرة نزاهة العالمية لقياس معدلات الفساد حققت نتائج بارزة أسهمت في تطوير أدوات دقيقة وموضوعية لقياس أثر جهود مكافحة الفساد، وأثمرت عن صياغة «مبادئ فيينا نحو منهجية عالمية لقياس الفساد»، التي تراعي اختلاف الأطر القانونية والسياسية للدول وتحترم خصوصياتها.

وأشار إلى الدورة الثانية للمؤتمر العالمي بعنوان «تسخير البيانات لتحسين قياس معدلات الفساد»، التي عُقدت مطلع الشهر الجاري في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك، بتنظيم مشترك من برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، ومكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة، والأكاديمية الدولية لمكافحة الفساد، والبنك الدولي، ومنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية، قد أثمرت عن تدشين مؤشرات لقياس فاعلية جهود مكافحة الفساد، إلى جانب صدور «توصيات نيويورك بشأن مستقبل قياس الفساد»، بما يسهم في ترجمة مبادئ فيينا إلى خطوات عملية تدعم جهود الدول في تطوير إستراتيجيات وسياسات أكثر فاعلية في مكافحة الفساد.

وفي ختام كلمته، أعرب رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد عن تقديره للدول الأطراف على مشاركتهم البنّاءة في صياغة مشروع قرار المملكة المتعلق بجمع البيانات لقياس الفساد وآثاره، الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز قدرات الدول الأطراف على جمع البيانات وتحليلها وتقييم الأثر الحقيقي لجهودها في مكافحة الفساد.

ويهدف مؤتمر الدول الأطراف إلى تعزيز قدرة الدول على تنفيذ اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب ذات الصلة، وتعزيز النزاهة والشفافية، ويُعدّ المؤتمر أحد أهم المؤتمرات الدولية في هذا المجال، إذ يبلغ عدد الدول الأطراف في الاتفاقية أكثر من 180 دولة.

يذكر أن المملكة العربية السعودية تُعدّ دولةً طرفاً في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد، وذلك بعد المصادقة عليها بموجب قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (62) بتاريخ 02 / 03 / 1434هـ.