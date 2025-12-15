An American official announced that Ukraine will receive security guarantees similar to those stipulated in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty under a peace agreement discussed in Berlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed today (Monday) that America has provided significant security guarantees for his country.



Zelensky explained that there are different positions regarding the issue of territories, announcing the continuation of talks between his country and the American delegation.



Fruitful Talks



He noted that the discussions with America in Berlin were not easy but were fruitful.



American officials spoke to reporters in a conference call after two days of peace talks between the United States and Ukraine, confirming that the guarantees would not be on the table forever.



One American official said, "Russia is open to Ukraine joining the European Union, and President Donald Trump wants to prevent Russia from advancing further west."



The official indicated that Ukraine will be granted security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, expecting Russia to accept the security guarantees in the final deal.



He pointed out that Trump is satisfied with the course of the Ukraine talks.



Territorial Disputes



Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian delegation participating in the negotiations with America, Rustem Umerov, stated that the talks have made good progress, noting that the American team led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner is working very constructively to help Ukraine find a path to a lasting peace agreement.



An official familiar with the talks clarified that the American negotiators are still insisting on Kyiv's abandonment of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (east), collectively referred to as Donbas, as a condition for peace talks with Russia, indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants territory, and the United States is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the two regions, but has not agreed to this request.