فيما أعلن مسؤول أمريكي أن أوكرانيا ستحصل على ضمانات أمنية مماثلة للمنصوص عليها في المادة الخامسة من معاهدة حلف شمال الأطلسي بموجب اتفاق سلام جرت مناقشته في برلين، أكد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الإثنين) أن أمريكا قدمت ضمانات أمنية لافتة لبلاده.


وأوضح زيلينسكي أن هناك مواقف مختلفة بشأن مسألة الأراضي، معلناً استمرار المحادثات بين بلاده والوفد الأمريكي.


محادثات مثمرة


وأشار إلى أن المحادثات مع أمريكا في برلين لم تكن سهلة لكنها مثمرة.


وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون قد تحدثوا إلى الصحفيين في اتصال هاتفي جماعي بعد محادثات سلام دارت على مدى يومين بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا أكدوا فيها أن الضمانات لن تكون مطروحة إلى الأبد.


وقال أحد المسؤولين الأمريكيين: «روسيا منفتحة على انضمام أوكرانيا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، والرئيس دونالد ترمب يريد منع روسيا من التقدم أكثر نحو الغرب».


وأشار المسؤول إلى أنه سيتم منح أوكرانيا ضمانات أمنية مماثلة للمادة 5 من معاهدة الناتو، متوقعاً قبول روسيا للضمانات الأمنية في الصفقة النهائية.


ولفت إلى أن ترمب راضٍ عن مسار محادثات أوكرانيا.


خلافات الأراضي


في غضون ذلك، قال رئيس الوفد الأوكراني المشارك بالمفاوضات مع أمريكا رستم أوميروف إن المباحثات حققت تقدّماً جيداً، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق الأمريكي بقيادة ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر يعمل بشكل بناء للغاية لمساعدة أوكرانيا على إيجاد طريق لاتفاق سلام دائم.


وكان مسؤول مطلع على المباحثات أوضح أن المفاوضين الأمريكيين ما زالوا يتمسكون بتخلي كييف عن منطقتي دونيتسك ولوغانسك (شرق)، اللتين يطلق عليهما معاً دونباس، كشرط لمحادثات السلام مع روسيا، مبيناً أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين يريد أراضي، والولايات المتحدة تطالب أوكرانيا بالانسحاب من المنطقتين، لكنها لم توافق على هذا الطلب.