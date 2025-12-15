استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الإثنين)، وزيرة خارجية كولومبيا روزا يولاندا فيلافيسينسيو مابي.

وعقد الوزيران جلسة مباحثات، استعرضا خلالها العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تنميتها وتطويرها في شتى المجالات، كما تم بحث أبرز المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود الدولية المبذولة بهذا الشأن.

حضر الاستقبال، مدير عام مكتب وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية السفير خالد بن مساعد العنقري.