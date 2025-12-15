The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received the Foreign Minister of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villegas Mabi, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today (Monday).

The two ministers held a session of talks, during which they reviewed the relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments and the international efforts being made in this regard.

In attendance at the reception was the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khalid bin Musaad Al-Anqari.