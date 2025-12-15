أعلنت إدارة تعليم منطقة الرياض تحويل الدراسة الحضورية لتكون «عن بُعد» يوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء) 25 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس من الهيئتين التعليمية والإدارية في مدينة الرياض ومحافظات (الدرعية، الخرج، الدلم، الحريق، حوطة بني تميم، ثادق، حريملاء، المزاحمية، رماح، ضرماء).

وتقرر ذلك بناء على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.