The Riyadh Education Administration announced the transition of in-person classes to be "remote" tomorrow (Tuesday), 25 Jumada Al-Akhirah 1447 AH, via the "Madrasati" platform and the approved educational platforms for all students and staff of schools from both the educational and administrative bodies in the city of Riyadh and the governorates of (Diriyah, Al-Kharj, Al-Dilam, Al-Hariq, Hota Bani Tamim, Thadiq, Huraymila, Al-Muzahimiyah, Ramah, and Dhurma).

This decision was made based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.