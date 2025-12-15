Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met today in Riyadh with the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs, Musaad Boulos.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made towards achieving peace, in addition to discussing a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Political Advisor to the Foreign Minister Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, and Defense Minister Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

Several officials from the American side also attended.