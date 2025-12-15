التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، في الرياض اليوم، كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث مستجدات الأحداث في المنطقة والمساعي المبذولة تجاهها لإحلال السلام، إضافةً إلى مناقشة عددٍ من القضايا والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ومستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.

فيما حضره من الجانب الأمريكي عدد من المسؤولين.