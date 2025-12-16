وجَّه أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، جميع الجهات المعنية بسرعة رفع تقارير نتائج الحالة المطرية التي شهدتها العاصمة الرياض ومحافظات المنطقة.

وأكد امير الرياض على الجهات المعنية سرعة تفعيل لجان حصر الأضرار، وتكثيف الحضور الميداني، ومعالجة ما نتج من آثار للأمطار، وتسخير الجهود كافة؛ لمواجهة الحالات الطارئة، وتحقيق السلامة للجميع.