The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, has directed all relevant authorities to promptly submit reports on the rainfall conditions experienced in the capital, Riyadh, and the provinces of the region.

The Prince of Riyadh emphasized the need for relevant authorities to quickly activate damage assessment committees, intensify field presence, address the impacts resulting from the rains, and mobilize all efforts to respond to emergency situations and ensure safety for everyone.