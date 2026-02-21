“I endured the pain, and the days weighed heavily on my heart, and today relief paves my way to freedom.”.. With these words, Kuwaiti content creator Dr. Khulood broke her silence following the judicial ruling against her and her husband, Amin Al-Ghabashi.

Two Years in Prison

The Criminal Court in Kuwait issued a ruling sentencing Dr. Khulood and her husband to two years in prison, with the execution of the sentence suspended for three years, and imposing a fine of two thousand Kuwaiti dinars on each of them, along with the requirement to provide a financial guarantee until the ruling becomes final, in addition to a commitment to good conduct throughout the suspension period.

This means that the sentence will not be executed inside the prison unless a new violation is proven during the legally specified three years. If the convicted individuals comply with the law during that period, the ruling is considered as if it has not been executed in practice; however, in the event of a new violation, the authorities have the right to enforce the original sentence along with any new ruling.

The Beginning of the Case

Dr. Khulood and her husband were detained at Kuwait International Airport upon their return from a trip abroad after being suspected of possessing substances classified as narcotics. Consequently, they were referred to the relevant authorities to open an official investigation into the incident.

According to what was circulated during the proceedings of the case, the seizure included medications listed in the category of substances subject to strict control when brought into the country without official authorization or an approved medical prescription according to the procedures in place in Kuwait. Based on this, the Public Prosecution began the investigation and decided to detain them for 21 days pending the investigation before referring the case to the Criminal Court for consideration.

The Charges

The prosecution charged the couple with bringing narcotic substances into the country in violation of the law, in addition to consuming those substances. The investigation also included the issue of possessing a sum of cash upon entering Kuwait.

However, the court acquitted them of the charge of failing to disclose the amount of money after reviewing the facts and evidence presented in the case file. As for the seized medications, the legal debate revolved around whether they were for personal medical use or if they were brought in without fulfilling the official procedures.

For its part, the defense team argued that the medications were for personal medical use and were prescribed with a treatment prescription, emphasizing that there was no criminal intent in bringing them into the country. It also clarified that the seized cash was the result of commercial and professional activities outside the country and was not related to any illegal suspicion.