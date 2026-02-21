«صبرت على الألم، وثقلت الأيام قلبي، واليوم يشق الفرج طريقي نحو الحرية».. بهذه الكلمات خرجت صانعة المحتوى الكويتية الدكتورة خلود عن صمتها بعد صدور الحكم القضائي بحقها وزوجها أمين الغباشي.

السجن عامين

وأصدرت محكمة الجنايات في دولة الكويت حكمًا بسجن الدكتورة خلود وزوجها لمدة عامين، مع وقف تنفيذ العقوبة لمدة ثلاث سنوات، وفرض غرامة مالية قدرها ألفا دينار كويتي على كل منهما، مع اشتراط تقديم كفالة مالية لحين صيرورة الحكم نهائيًا، إضافة إلى التعهد بحسن السير والسلوك طوال مدة وقف التنفيذ.

ويعني الحكم بوقف التنفيذ أن العقوبة لن تُنفذ فعليًا داخل السجن، ما لم يثبت ارتكاب أي مخالفة جديدة خلال السنوات الثلاث المحددة قانونًا. فإذا التزم المحكوم عليهما بالقانون طوال تلك المدة، يُعتبر الحكم كأن لم يُنفذ من الناحية العملية، أما في حال وقوع مخالفة جديدة، فيحق للسلطات تنفيذ العقوبة الأصلية إلى جانب أي حكم جديد.

بداية القضية

وتم إيقاف دكتورة خلود وزوجها في مطار الكويت الدولي عقب عودتهما من رحلة خارجية بعد الاشتباه في حيازتهما مواد مصنفة ضمن المؤثرات العقلية. وعلى إثر ذلك، تم تحويلهما إلى الجهات المختصة لفتح تحقيق رسمي في الواقعة.

ووفق ما تم تداوله في مجريات القضية، فإن الضبطية تضمنت أدوية مدرجة ضمن قائمة المواد الخاضعة لرقابة مشددة عند إدخالها إلى البلاد دون تصريح رسمي أو وصفة طبية معتمدة وفق الإجراءات المعمول بها في الكويت. وبناء على ذلك، باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق، وقررت حبسهما احتياطيًا لمدة 21 يومًا على ذمة التحقيق، قبل إحالة القضية إلى محكمة الجنايات للنظر فيها.

التهم الموجهة

ووجهت النيابة إلى الثنائي تهمًا تتعلق بجلب مواد مؤثرة عقليًا إلى البلاد بصورة مخالفة للقانون، إضافة إلى تعاطي تلك المواد. كما شمل التحقيق مسألة حيازة مبلغ مالي نقدي عند الدخول إلى الكويت.

غير أن المحكمة قضت ببراءتهما من تهمة عدم الإفصاح عن المبلغ المالي، بعد مراجعة الوقائع والأدلة المقدمة في الملف. أما فيما يتعلق بالأدوية المضبوطة، فقد دار الجدل القانوني حول ما إذا كانت بغرض الاستخدام الشخصي الطبي أم أنها أُدخلت دون استيفاء الإجراءات الرسمية.

من جانبه، دفع فريق الدفاع بأن الأدوية كانت للاستخدام الطبي الشخصي، وأنها تُصرف بوصفة علاجية، مؤكدًا عدم وجود نية جنائية في إدخالها إلى البلاد. كما أوضح أن المبلغ المالي المضبوط كان حصيلة أنشطة تجارية ومهنية خارج الدولة، ولا يرتبط بأي شبهة غير قانونية.