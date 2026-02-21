قانون جديد لحكومة طالبان: السماح بضرب الزوجات «دون كسور»

في خطوة أثارت موجة واسعة من الانتقادات الحقوقية، أصدرت حكومة حركة طالبان في أفغانستان قانونًا جنائيًا جديدًا يتيح للرجل ضرب زوجته وأطفاله، ما لم يؤدِّ ذلك إلى كسور في العظام أو جروح مفتوحة، واضعًا العنف الأسري ضمن إطار «العقوبة التقديرية» بدل تصنيفه جريمة جنائية.

نص قانوني من 60 صفحة وتوقيع الزعيم الأعلى

وبحسب ما نشرته صحيفة التلغراف، فإن القانون الجنائي الجديد يتكون من 60 صفحة، وموقّع من زعيم الحركة الأعلى هبة الله أخوند زاده، وقد جرى تعميمه على المحاكم في مختلف أنحاء البلاد.

النص يمنح الزوج حق ممارسة الضرب ضد زوجته وأطفاله بشرط ألا يخلّف «أثرًا جسيمًا ظاهرًا» كالكسور، في صياغة قانونية يرى مراقبون أنها تفتح الباب واسعًا أمام تبرير العنف، مع صعوبة إثبات تجاوز الحد المسموح به.

عقوبات شكلية وشروط شبه مستحيلة

