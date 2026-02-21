قانون جديد لحكومة طالبان: السماح بضرب الزوجات «دون كسور»

In a move that sparked widespread human rights criticism, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has issued a new criminal law that allows a man to hit his wife and children, as long as it does not result in broken bones or open wounds, placing domestic violence within the framework of "discretionary punishment" instead of classifying it as a criminal offense.

A 60-Page Legal Text Signed by the Supreme Leader

According to what was published by The Telegraph, the new criminal law consists of 60 pages and is signed by the movement's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and has been circulated to courts across the country.

The text grants the husband the right to physically discipline his wife and children, provided that it does not leave a "serious visible effect" such as fractures, in a legal formulation that observers believe opens the door wide for justifying violence, with the difficulty of proving that the permissible limit has been exceeded.

Formal Penalties and Nearly Impossible Conditions

