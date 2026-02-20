The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, have made generous donations to the national campaign for charitable work through the "Ehsan" platform in its sixth edition, which launched this evening, amounting to 40 million riyals from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and 30 million riyals from the Crown Prince.

These donations come as an extension of the unlimited generous support from the leadership for charitable work in the Kingdom, and the encouragement of such initiatives, including the national campaign for charitable work through the "Ehsan" platform, since its launch in 2021 until today. The platform enjoys high reliability and transparency in receiving and delivering donations to their rightful recipients through highly accurate technical methods that ensure the ease and simplicity of donation processes, thereby supporting the values of community cohesion, especially during the month of Ramadan, when the rewards from Allah Almighty are multiplied, and the inclination of benefactors towards charitable work and benevolence increases.

The head of the supervisory committee for the national charitable platform "Ehsan," Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their generous donations, emphasizing his pride in the abundant contributions of the leaders and their continuous support for every charitable endeavor, reflecting a magnificent humanitarian image that embodies the highest meanings of community solidarity, charity, and benevolence during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Ehsan platform continues to receive donations from benefactors, both individuals and entities from the governmental, private, and non-profit sectors throughout the duration of the campaign during the blessed month of Ramadan, via the platform's application and website.