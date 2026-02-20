قدّم خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود تبرعين سخيين للحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر منصة «إحسان» في نسختها السادسة، التي انطلقت مساء اليوم، وذلك بواقع 40 مليون ريال من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، و30 مليون ريال من ولي العهد.

ويأتي هذان التبرعان امتدادًا للدعم السخي غير المحدود من القيادة للعمل الخيري في المملكة، والحث عليه ومنها الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر منصة «إحسان»، وذلك مُنذ انطلاقتها عام 2021م وحتى اليوم، حيث تحظى بموثوقية وشفافية عاليتين في استقبال وإيصال التبرعات إلى مستحقيها بطرق تقنية عالية الدقة تضمن يسر وسهولة عمليات التبرع بما يكفل دعم قيم الترابط المجتمعي خاصة في شهر رمضان، الذي يتضاعف فيه الأجر من الله عز وجل، ويزداد فيه إقبال المحسنين على العمل الخيري والإحسان.

ورفع رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري «إحسان» الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، شكره وامتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، ولولي العهد على التبرعين السخيين، معربًا عن اعتزازه بجزيل عطاء ولاة الأمر ودعمهما المتواصل لكل عمل خيري، في صورة إنسانية عظيمة تجسد أسمى معاني التكافل المجتمعي والبر والإحسان في شهر رمضان المبارك.

وتواصل منصة إحسان استقبال تبرعات المحسنين من الأفراد والجهات من القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية طيلة مدة الحملة خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، وذلك عبر تطبيق وموقع المنصة.