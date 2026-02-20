دعت لجنة التجارة في البرلمان الأوروبي لعقد اجتماع طارئ يوم الاثنين القادم، لإعادة تقييم الاتفاق التجاري بين التكتل والولايات المتحدة، وذلك عقب قرار المحكمة العليا الأمريكية، الجمعة، بإبطال أغلب الرسوم الجمركية العالمية التي فرضها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وكان من المقرر أن تصوّت لجنة التجارة في البرلمان الأوروبي يوم الثلاثاء للمضي قدماً في عملية التصديق على اتفاق الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، غير أن لجنة التجارة جمدت التصويت بعد تهديد «ترمب» بضم جرينلاند، ما أثار توتراً سياسياً داخل التكتل.

وقال «بيرند لانجه»، رئيس لجنة التجارة، إن قرار المحكمة العليا الأمريكية كان متوقعاً، معتبراً أن الأساس القانوني للرسوم التي وُصفت بغير المبررة لم يكن سليماً.

من جانبها، توقعت الحكومة البريطانية استمرار الوضع التجاري التفضيلي الذي تتمتع به مع الولايات المتحدة، نظراً لأن الاتفاق التجاري الأخير بين البلدين يضمن للمملكة المتحدة أقل معدل للرسوم الجمركية المتبادلة على مستوى العالم، والبالغ 10%.