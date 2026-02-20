دعت لجنة التجارة في البرلمان الأوروبي لعقد اجتماع طارئ يوم الاثنين القادم، لإعادة تقييم الاتفاق التجاري بين التكتل والولايات المتحدة، وذلك عقب قرار المحكمة العليا الأمريكية، الجمعة، بإبطال أغلب الرسوم الجمركية العالمية التي فرضها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وكان من المقرر أن تصوّت لجنة التجارة في البرلمان الأوروبي يوم الثلاثاء للمضي قدماً في عملية التصديق على اتفاق الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، غير أن لجنة التجارة جمدت التصويت بعد تهديد «ترمب» بضم جرينلاند، ما أثار توتراً سياسياً داخل التكتل.
وقال «بيرند لانجه»، رئيس لجنة التجارة، إن قرار المحكمة العليا الأمريكية كان متوقعاً، معتبراً أن الأساس القانوني للرسوم التي وُصفت بغير المبررة لم يكن سليماً.
من جانبها، توقعت الحكومة البريطانية استمرار الوضع التجاري التفضيلي الذي تتمتع به مع الولايات المتحدة، نظراً لأن الاتفاق التجاري الأخير بين البلدين يضمن للمملكة المتحدة أقل معدل للرسوم الجمركية المتبادلة على مستوى العالم، والبالغ 10%.
The European Parliament's Trade Committee has called for an emergency meeting next Monday to reassess the trade agreement between the bloc and the United States, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn most of the global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
The Trade Committee was scheduled to vote on Tuesday to proceed with the ratification process of the U.S.-EU agreement; however, the committee froze the vote after Trump's threat to annex Greenland, which sparked political tension within the bloc.
Bernd Lange, the chairman of the Trade Committee, stated that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision was expected, considering that the legal basis for the tariffs, which were described as unjustified, was not sound.
For its part, the British government anticipated the continuation of the preferential trade status it enjoys with the United States, as the recent trade agreement between the two countries guarantees the UK the lowest rate of reciprocal tariffs in the world, which stands at 10%.