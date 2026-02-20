The European Parliament's Trade Committee has called for an emergency meeting next Monday to reassess the trade agreement between the bloc and the United States, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn most of the global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Trade Committee was scheduled to vote on Tuesday to proceed with the ratification process of the U.S.-EU agreement; however, the committee froze the vote after Trump's threat to annex Greenland, which sparked political tension within the bloc.

Bernd Lange, the chairman of the Trade Committee, stated that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision was expected, considering that the legal basis for the tariffs, which were described as unjustified, was not sound.

For its part, the British government anticipated the continuation of the preferential trade status it enjoys with the United States, as the recent trade agreement between the two countries guarantees the UK the lowest rate of reciprocal tariffs in the world, which stands at 10%.