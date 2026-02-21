أسقط الجيش السوداني اليوم (السبت) 3 طائرات مُسيّرة تابعة لـ«قوات الدعم السريع» في سماء مدينة الأُبَيِّض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان وسط البلاد.
وذكرت مصادر عسكرية سودانية أن قوات «الفرقة الخامسة» (مشاة الهجّانة) تصدت لهجوم بالمسيّرات الانتحارية يرجح أنها كانت تحاول استهداف مواقع عسكرية ومدنية في المدينة.
وأفاد شهود عيان بأنه سُمع دوي انفجارات قوية، وأصوات المضادات الأرضية، موضحين أن منظومة دفاعات الجيش الأرضية أسقطت المُسيرات فوق سماء المدينة، مبينين أن المعلومات تؤكد إسقاط الجيش 3 طائرات مسيرة.
وتداول نشطاء فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحظات لتحليق المسّيرات على علو منخفض، وانطلاق قذائف الدفاعات الأرضية التابعة للجيش للتصدي لها.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام سودانية بأن إحدى المسيرات الانتحارية استهدفت منزل حاكم غرب كردفان في وسط المدينة.
وقُتِل أكثر من 50 شخصاً في غارات جوية بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت عدداً من المواقع المدنية في إقليم كردفان الذي يشهد تصاعداً في الهجمات المتبادلة بين الجيش السوداني و«قوات الدعم السريع».
وكانت «منظمة أطباء بلا حدود» قد قالت إن غارات بالمسيرات تسببت في ضرب وتدمير المناطق المدنية، والبنى التحتية الحيوية، بما في ذلك المدارس، والأسواق، والمرافق الصحية، ومصادر المياه في جميع أنحاء السودان.
The Sudanese army shot down 3 drones belonging to the "Rapid Support Forces" today (Saturday) in the skies over the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state in the center of the country.
Sudanese military sources reported that the "Fifth Division" (Mechanized Infantry) repelled an attack by suicide drones, which are believed to have been attempting to target military and civilian sites in the city.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions and the sounds of anti-aircraft fire, indicating that the army's ground defense system shot down the drones over the city, with information confirming that the army downed 3 drones.
Activists circulated a video on social media showing moments of the drones flying at low altitude and the launch of the army's ground defenses to intercept them.
Sudanese media reported that one of the suicide drones targeted the home of the governor of West Kordofan in the center of the city.
More than 50 people have been killed in airstrikes by drones targeting several civilian sites in the Kordofan region, which has seen an escalation in mutual attacks between the Sudanese army and the "Rapid Support Forces."
The "Doctors Without Borders" organization stated that drone strikes have caused damage and destruction to civilian areas and vital infrastructure, including schools, markets, health facilities, and water sources throughout Sudan.