The Sudanese army shot down 3 drones belonging to the "Rapid Support Forces" today (Saturday) in the skies over the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state in the center of the country.



Sudanese military sources reported that the "Fifth Division" (Mechanized Infantry) repelled an attack by suicide drones, which are believed to have been attempting to target military and civilian sites in the city.



Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions and the sounds of anti-aircraft fire, indicating that the army's ground defense system shot down the drones over the city, with information confirming that the army downed 3 drones.



Activists circulated a video on social media showing moments of the drones flying at low altitude and the launch of the army's ground defenses to intercept them.



Sudanese media reported that one of the suicide drones targeted the home of the governor of West Kordofan in the center of the city.



More than 50 people have been killed in airstrikes by drones targeting several civilian sites in the Kordofan region, which has seen an escalation in mutual attacks between the Sudanese army and the "Rapid Support Forces."



The "Doctors Without Borders" organization stated that drone strikes have caused damage and destruction to civilian areas and vital infrastructure, including schools, markets, health facilities, and water sources throughout Sudan.