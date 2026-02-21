أسقط الجيش السوداني اليوم (السبت) 3 طائرات مُسيّرة تابعة لـ«قوات الدعم السريع» في سماء مدينة الأُبَيِّض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان وسط البلاد.


وذكرت مصادر عسكرية سودانية أن قوات «الفرقة الخامسة» (مشاة الهجّانة) تصدت لهجوم بالمسيّرات الانتحارية يرجح أنها كانت تحاول استهداف مواقع عسكرية ومدنية في المدينة.


وأفاد شهود عيان بأنه سُمع دوي انفجارات قوية، وأصوات المضادات الأرضية، موضحين أن منظومة دفاعات الجيش الأرضية أسقطت المُسيرات فوق سماء المدينة، مبينين أن المعلومات تؤكد إسقاط الجيش 3 طائرات مسيرة.


وتداول نشطاء فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحظات لتحليق المسّيرات على علو منخفض، وانطلاق قذائف الدفاعات الأرضية التابعة للجيش للتصدي لها.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام سودانية بأن إحدى المسيرات الانتحارية استهدفت منزل حاكم غرب كردفان في وسط المدينة.


وقُتِل أكثر من 50 شخصاً في غارات جوية بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت عدداً من المواقع المدنية في إقليم كردفان الذي يشهد تصاعداً في الهجمات المتبادلة بين الجيش السوداني و«قوات الدعم السريع».


وكانت «منظمة أطباء بلا حدود» قد قالت إن غارات بالمسيرات تسببت في ضرب وتدمير المناطق المدنية، والبنى التحتية الحيوية، بما في ذلك المدارس، والأسواق، والمرافق الصحية، ومصادر المياه في جميع أنحاء السودان.