زار أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، يرافقه نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن جلوي، سوق الأولين الرمضاني الذي تنظمه أمانة المنطقة بمناسبة شهر رمضان المبارك.
وتجول الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز في أروقة السوق، واطّلع على منتجات ومعروضات الحرفيين ورواد الأعمال التي تعكس تراث المنطقة وعاداتها الرمضانية الأصيلة، ومنطقة الألعاب الشعبية القديمة، والتقى عدداً من زوار السوق، مستمعًا لانطباعاتهم حول الفعاليات والخدمات المقدمة.
واستمع أمير المنطقة إلى عرضٍ قدّمه أمين منطقة جازان المهندس يحيى غزواني، سلط خلاله الضوء على مبادرات وفعاليات الأمانة في شهر رمضان المبارك، التي شملت تنظيم (26) سوقًا رمضانيًا، وتوفير (125) منفذ بيع ضمن مبادرة "بسطة خير السعودية"، إلى جانب تجهيز أكثر من (2000) مجسم جمالي، وتأهيل (76) ميدانًا، وتهيئة (500) جامع ومسجد، وتنفيذ أكثر من (25) ألف جولة رقابية، وتوزيع (50) ألف وجبة إفطار صائم، وتركيب (1500) لوحة تهنئة بالشهر الفضيل، إضافة إلى تجهيز (450) مرفقًا من ملاعب وحدائق ومتنزهات، وتنظيم بطولة المحافظات لكرة القدم، وبطولة الألعاب الشعبية، وبطولة البلدية لكرة القدم.
وأشاد أمير منطقة جازان بالحراك الرمضاني في تنفيذ هذه الفعاليات النوعية في محافظات المنطقة، التي تشهد إقبالًا واسعًا من المواطنين والمقيمين، لما تمثله من إحياءٍ للعادات الرمضانية الأصيلة، مؤكدًا دعم القيادة الرشيدة لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
أمير جازان يزور سوق الأولين الرمضاني
The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, accompanied by his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Jalawi, visited the Ramadan Souq organized by the municipality of the region in celebration of the blessed month of Ramadan.
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz toured the market's corridors and observed the products and displays of artisans and entrepreneurs that reflect the region's heritage and authentic Ramadan traditions, as well as the area of traditional games. He met with a number of market visitors, listening to their impressions about the events and services provided.
The Prince of the region listened to a presentation by the Secretary of Jazan Region, Engineer Yahya Ghazwani, who highlighted the municipality's initiatives and events during the blessed month of Ramadan, which included organizing (26) Ramadan markets, providing (125) sales outlets as part of the "Basta Khair Saudi Arabia" initiative, in addition to preparing more than (2000) aesthetic models, rehabilitating (76) squares, preparing (500) mosques and prayer halls, conducting more than (25,000) inspection tours, distributing (50,000) iftar meals, and installing (1500) congratulatory banners for the holy month, in addition to preparing (450) facilities including playgrounds, parks, and recreational areas, and organizing football tournaments for the provinces, traditional games tournaments, and municipal football tournaments.
The Prince of Jazan Region praised the Ramadan activities in implementing these quality events in the region's provinces, which witness wide participation from citizens and residents, as they represent a revival of authentic Ramadan traditions, affirming the leadership's support for everything that enhances the quality of life and achieves the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.