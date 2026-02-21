زار أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، يرافقه نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن جلوي، سوق الأولين الرمضاني الذي تنظمه أمانة المنطقة بمناسبة شهر رمضان المبارك.
وتجول الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز في أروقة السوق، واطّلع على منتجات ومعروضات الحرفيين ورواد الأعمال التي تعكس تراث المنطقة وعاداتها الرمضانية الأصيلة، ومنطقة الألعاب الشعبية القديمة، والتقى عدداً من زوار السوق، مستمعًا لانطباعاتهم حول الفعاليات والخدمات المقدمة.
واستمع أمير المنطقة إلى عرضٍ قدّمه أمين منطقة جازان المهندس يحيى غزواني، سلط خلاله الضوء على مبادرات وفعاليات الأمانة في شهر رمضان المبارك، التي شملت تنظيم (26) سوقًا رمضانيًا، وتوفير (125) منفذ بيع ضمن مبادرة "بسطة خير السعودية"، إلى جانب تجهيز أكثر من (2000) مجسم جمالي، وتأهيل (76) ميدانًا، وتهيئة (500) جامع ومسجد، وتنفيذ أكثر من (25) ألف جولة رقابية، وتوزيع (50) ألف وجبة إفطار صائم، وتركيب (1500) لوحة تهنئة بالشهر الفضيل، إضافة إلى تجهيز (450) مرفقًا من ملاعب وحدائق ومتنزهات، وتنظيم بطولة المحافظات لكرة القدم، وبطولة الألعاب الشعبية، وبطولة البلدية لكرة القدم.
وأشاد أمير منطقة جازان بالحراك الرمضاني في تنفيذ هذه الفعاليات النوعية في محافظات المنطقة، التي تشهد إقبالًا واسعًا من المواطنين والمقيمين، لما تمثله من إحياءٍ للعادات الرمضانية الأصيلة، مؤكدًا دعم القيادة الرشيدة لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.