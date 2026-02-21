في وقتٍ تتصاعد فيه التقارير الأممية التي تؤكد أن ما ارتكبته قوات الدعم السريع في السودان لم يكن تجاوزات حرب عابرة، بل ممارسات منظمة اتسمت بالقتل والتدمير والاختطاف والانتهاكات الجسيمة، في سياق يحمل سمات الإبادة الجماعية، برزت خطوة سياسية لافتة أثارت عاصفة من الجدل.

فقد استقبل الرئيس الأوغندي يوري موسيفيني، الجمعة، قائد قوات الدعم السريع السودانية محمد حمدان دقلو، المعروف بـ«حميدتي»، في قصر الرئاسة بمدينة عنتيبي جنوب غرب العاصمة كامبالا، في أول ظهور دولي له منذ سبتمبر الماضي.

رفض دارفوري واستنكار واسع

الزيارة فجّرت انتقادات داخل السودان وخارجه، إذ أعرب حاكم إقليم دارفور مني أركو مناوي عن رفضه الشديد، معتبرًا أن استقبال قائد الدعم السريع يُفهم ضمنيًا على أنه قبول بانتهاكات جسيمة وجرائم واسعة ارتُكبت بحق المدنيين في دارفور ومناطق أخرى، وصلت – وفق توصيفه – إلى مستوى الإبادة الجماعية.

وتساءل مناوي عن الموقف الأفريقي الموحّد إزاء الجرائم المرتكبة ضد المدنيين، معتبرًا أن الصمت الدولي والأفريقي يُقرأ باعتباره قبولًا ضمنيًا باستمرار دوامة العنف وغياب العدالة.

حميدتي: لا تقسيم… ولا «سلام جوبا أو نيفاشا»

من جانبه، قال حميدتي خلال الزيارة إنه لن يسمح بتقسيم السودان مجددًا، داعيًا الأحزاب السياسية المقيمة في الخارج إلى العودة والمشاركة في الحياة السياسية.

وأكد أنه لم يرفض أي مبادرة سلام، لكنه استبعد ما وصفه بـ«سلام مثل سلام جوبا وسلام نيفاشا»، مضيفًا: «لا أريد أن أصبح رئيسًا للبلاد وهدفنا اقتلاع الإسلاميين فقط»، مع نفيه مزاعم وجود مرتزقة من كولومبيا في صفوف قواته.

وأشار إلى أن الطائرات المسيّرة كانت سببًا رئيسيًا في توقف تقدم قواته نحو الخرطوم وبورتسودان.

خريطة الميدان… انتكاسات وتوسع في دارفور

ميدانيًا، تعرضت قوات الدعم السريع خلال الأشهر الماضية لانتكاسات بارزة، بعد أن طردها الجيش السوداني من الخرطوم ومناطق أخرى، في حين أحكمت سيطرتها على معظم إقليم دارفور غرب البلاد، وتخوض مواجهات في كردفان والنيل الأزرق.

وتواجه القوات اتهامات بارتكاب جرائم حرب واسعة النطاق، خصوصًا في مدينة الفاشر بشمال دارفور، وسط تحذيرات حقوقية متصاعدة.

رهانات الحوار… ورفض التفاوض

اللقاء، الذي وثقه موسيفيني عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، تناول تطورات الأوضاع في السودان، حيث شدد الرئيس الأوغندي على أن الحوار والحل السياسي يمثلان السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق الاستقرار المستدام في السودان والمنطقة.

وجاءت الخطوة بعد أسبوع من استقبال موسيفيني نائب رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني مالك عقار، في إطار تحركات إقليمية ودولية مكثفة لبحث وقف إطلاق النار.

وفي السياق ذاته، دعا مسعد بولس، مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والإفريقية، الأطراف السودانية إلى هدنة إنسانية فورية دون شروط مسبقة.

غير أن رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني عبد الفتاح البرهان جدد موقفه الرافض لأي تفاوض مع قوات الدعم السريع، مؤكدًا عزم الجيش على حسم المعركة والقضاء عليها.