At a time when UN reports are escalating, confirming that what the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have committed is not just transient war violations, but organized practices characterized by killing, destruction, kidnapping, and serious violations, in a context that bears the traits of genocide, a notable political step has emerged that sparked a storm of controversy.

On Friday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni received the leader of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti," at the presidential palace in Entebbe, southwest of the capital Kampala, marking his first international appearance since last September.

Darfur Rejection and Widespread Condemnation

The visit ignited criticism both within Sudan and abroad, as the governor of the Darfur region, Mini Arko Minawi, expressed his strong rejection, considering that the reception of the Rapid Support Forces leader is implicitly understood as acceptance of serious violations and widespread crimes committed against civilians in Darfur and other areas, which, according to his description, have reached the level of genocide.

Minawi questioned the unified African stance regarding the crimes committed against civilians, considering that the international and African silence is interpreted as implicit acceptance of the continuation of the cycle of violence and the absence of justice.

Hemedti: No Division… No "Juba Peace or Naivasha"

For his part, Hemedti stated during the visit that he would not allow the division of Sudan again, calling on political parties residing abroad to return and participate in political life.

He confirmed that he has not rejected any peace initiative, but he excluded what he described as "peace like the Juba Peace and Naivasha Peace," adding: "I do not want to become the president of the country; our goal is only to uproot the Islamists," while denying allegations of the presence of mercenaries from Colombia within his forces.

He pointed out that drones were a major reason for halting the advance of his forces towards Khartoum and Port Sudan.

Field Map… Setbacks and Expansion in Darfur

On the ground, the Rapid Support Forces have faced significant setbacks in recent months, after being expelled by the Sudanese army from Khartoum and other areas, while tightening their control over most of the Darfur region in the west of the country, and engaging in confrontations in Kordofan and Blue Nile.

The forces face accusations of committing widespread war crimes, especially in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur, amid escalating human rights warnings.

Dialogue Stakes… and Refusal to Negotiate

The meeting, which Museveni documented through his account on the "X" platform, discussed the developments in Sudan, where the Ugandan president emphasized that dialogue and political solutions are the only way to achieve sustainable stability in Sudan and the region.

This step came a week after Museveni received the Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Malik Agar, as part of intensive regional and international efforts to discuss a ceasefire.

In the same context, Masad Boulos, the U.S. president's advisor for Arab and African affairs, called on the Sudanese parties to an immediate humanitarian truce without preconditions.

However, the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reiterated his rejection of any negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces, affirming the army's determination to decisively end the battle and eliminate them.