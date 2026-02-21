في وقتٍ تتصاعد فيه التقارير الأممية التي تؤكد أن ما ارتكبته قوات الدعم السريع في السودان لم يكن تجاوزات حرب عابرة، بل ممارسات منظمة اتسمت بالقتل والتدمير والاختطاف والانتهاكات الجسيمة، في سياق يحمل سمات الإبادة الجماعية، برزت خطوة سياسية لافتة أثارت عاصفة من الجدل.
فقد استقبل الرئيس الأوغندي يوري موسيفيني، الجمعة، قائد قوات الدعم السريع السودانية محمد حمدان دقلو، المعروف بـ«حميدتي»، في قصر الرئاسة بمدينة عنتيبي جنوب غرب العاصمة كامبالا، في أول ظهور دولي له منذ سبتمبر الماضي.
رفض دارفوري واستنكار واسع
الزيارة فجّرت انتقادات داخل السودان وخارجه، إذ أعرب حاكم إقليم دارفور مني أركو مناوي عن رفضه الشديد، معتبرًا أن استقبال قائد الدعم السريع يُفهم ضمنيًا على أنه قبول بانتهاكات جسيمة وجرائم واسعة ارتُكبت بحق المدنيين في دارفور ومناطق أخرى، وصلت – وفق توصيفه – إلى مستوى الإبادة الجماعية.
وتساءل مناوي عن الموقف الأفريقي الموحّد إزاء الجرائم المرتكبة ضد المدنيين، معتبرًا أن الصمت الدولي والأفريقي يُقرأ باعتباره قبولًا ضمنيًا باستمرار دوامة العنف وغياب العدالة.
حميدتي: لا تقسيم… ولا «سلام جوبا أو نيفاشا»
من جانبه، قال حميدتي خلال الزيارة إنه لن يسمح بتقسيم السودان مجددًا، داعيًا الأحزاب السياسية المقيمة في الخارج إلى العودة والمشاركة في الحياة السياسية.
وأكد أنه لم يرفض أي مبادرة سلام، لكنه استبعد ما وصفه بـ«سلام مثل سلام جوبا وسلام نيفاشا»، مضيفًا: «لا أريد أن أصبح رئيسًا للبلاد وهدفنا اقتلاع الإسلاميين فقط»، مع نفيه مزاعم وجود مرتزقة من كولومبيا في صفوف قواته.
وأشار إلى أن الطائرات المسيّرة كانت سببًا رئيسيًا في توقف تقدم قواته نحو الخرطوم وبورتسودان.
خريطة الميدان… انتكاسات وتوسع في دارفور
ميدانيًا، تعرضت قوات الدعم السريع خلال الأشهر الماضية لانتكاسات بارزة، بعد أن طردها الجيش السوداني من الخرطوم ومناطق أخرى، في حين أحكمت سيطرتها على معظم إقليم دارفور غرب البلاد، وتخوض مواجهات في كردفان والنيل الأزرق.
وتواجه القوات اتهامات بارتكاب جرائم حرب واسعة النطاق، خصوصًا في مدينة الفاشر بشمال دارفور، وسط تحذيرات حقوقية متصاعدة.
رهانات الحوار… ورفض التفاوض
اللقاء، الذي وثقه موسيفيني عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، تناول تطورات الأوضاع في السودان، حيث شدد الرئيس الأوغندي على أن الحوار والحل السياسي يمثلان السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق الاستقرار المستدام في السودان والمنطقة.
وجاءت الخطوة بعد أسبوع من استقبال موسيفيني نائب رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني مالك عقار، في إطار تحركات إقليمية ودولية مكثفة لبحث وقف إطلاق النار.
وفي السياق ذاته، دعا مسعد بولس، مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والإفريقية، الأطراف السودانية إلى هدنة إنسانية فورية دون شروط مسبقة.
غير أن رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني عبد الفتاح البرهان جدد موقفه الرافض لأي تفاوض مع قوات الدعم السريع، مؤكدًا عزم الجيش على حسم المعركة والقضاء عليها.
At a time when UN reports are escalating, confirming that what the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have committed is not just transient war violations, but organized practices characterized by killing, destruction, kidnapping, and serious violations, in a context that bears the traits of genocide, a notable political step has emerged that sparked a storm of controversy.
On Friday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni received the leader of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti," at the presidential palace in Entebbe, southwest of the capital Kampala, marking his first international appearance since last September.
Darfur Rejection and Widespread Condemnation
The visit ignited criticism both within Sudan and abroad, as the governor of the Darfur region, Mini Arko Minawi, expressed his strong rejection, considering that the reception of the Rapid Support Forces leader is implicitly understood as acceptance of serious violations and widespread crimes committed against civilians in Darfur and other areas, which, according to his description, have reached the level of genocide.
Minawi questioned the unified African stance regarding the crimes committed against civilians, considering that the international and African silence is interpreted as implicit acceptance of the continuation of the cycle of violence and the absence of justice.
Hemedti: No Division… No "Juba Peace or Naivasha"
For his part, Hemedti stated during the visit that he would not allow the division of Sudan again, calling on political parties residing abroad to return and participate in political life.
He confirmed that he has not rejected any peace initiative, but he excluded what he described as "peace like the Juba Peace and Naivasha Peace," adding: "I do not want to become the president of the country; our goal is only to uproot the Islamists," while denying allegations of the presence of mercenaries from Colombia within his forces.
He pointed out that drones were a major reason for halting the advance of his forces towards Khartoum and Port Sudan.
Field Map… Setbacks and Expansion in Darfur
On the ground, the Rapid Support Forces have faced significant setbacks in recent months, after being expelled by the Sudanese army from Khartoum and other areas, while tightening their control over most of the Darfur region in the west of the country, and engaging in confrontations in Kordofan and Blue Nile.
The forces face accusations of committing widespread war crimes, especially in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur, amid escalating human rights warnings.
Dialogue Stakes… and Refusal to Negotiate
The meeting, which Museveni documented through his account on the "X" platform, discussed the developments in Sudan, where the Ugandan president emphasized that dialogue and political solutions are the only way to achieve sustainable stability in Sudan and the region.
This step came a week after Museveni received the Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Malik Agar, as part of intensive regional and international efforts to discuss a ceasefire.
In the same context, Masad Boulos, the U.S. president's advisor for Arab and African affairs, called on the Sudanese parties to an immediate humanitarian truce without preconditions.
However, the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reiterated his rejection of any negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces, affirming the army's determination to decisively end the battle and eliminate them.