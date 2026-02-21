The supporting forces of the Sudanese army announced today (Saturday) the recovery of the area of "Al-Tina" in North Darfur two hours after the Rapid Support Forces entered it.



Governor of Darfur region, Mini Arko Minawi, confirmed the restoration of control over the city that was stormed by the Rapid Support Forces, which committed crimes against humanity there, explaining that the "Rapid Support" has returned to targeting unarmed citizens based on ethnic and racial grounds, in a repeated criminal behavior that embodies the most horrific forms of violations against the innocent.



Minawi stated: What happened today in the city of Al-Tina in the west of the country clearly confirms the hidden intentions of this militia to displace certain tribes from the Darfur region and impose a demographic reality by force and weaponry.



Minawi pointed out that these crimes will only strengthen the resolve and resilience of the people of Darfur, and that no external plans targeting unarmed civilians will succeed in breaking the will of the people or uprooting them from their land.



He added: As long as there are heroes from the popular resistance and the mobilized forces standing as a strong barrier against aggression, Darfur will remain resilient against defeat, praising those he described as "heroes" in the northern and western fronts of Darfur, who he said have written honorable stances in defense of the homeland, honor, and land, at a time when the world has remained silent regarding the tragedies and violations they face, and the truth will remain steadfast, and the will of the people will be stronger than all attempts of oppression and displacement.