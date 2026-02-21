أعلنت القوات المساندة للجيش السوداني اليوم (السبت) استعادة منطقة «الطينة» شمال دارفور بعد ساعتين من دخول قوات الدعم السريع إليها.


وأكد حاكم إقليم دارفور مني أركو مناوي استعادة السيطرة على المدينة التي اقتحمتها قوات الدعم السريع وارتكبت فيها جرائم ضد الإنسانية، موضحاً أن «الدعم السريع» عادت إلى استهداف المواطنين العزل على أساس عرقي وعنصري، في سلوك إجرامي متكرر يجسد أبشع صور الانتهاكات بحق الأبرياء.


وقال مناوي: ما حدث اليوم في مدينة الطينة غربي البلاد يؤكد بجلاء النوايا المبيتة لهذه المليشيا في تهجير بعض القبائل من إقليم دارفور وفرض واقع ديموغرافي بالقوة والسلاح.


وأشار مناوي إلى أن هذه الجرائم لن تزيد أهل دارفور إلا تماسكاً وصلابة ولن تنجح أي مخططات خارجية تستهدف المدنيين العزل في كسر إرادة الشعب أو اقتلاعهم من أرضهم.


وأضاف: طالما هناك أبطال من المقاومة الشعبية والمستنفرين يقفون سداً منيعاً في وجه العدوان، فإن دارفور ستبقى عصية على الانكسار، مشيداً بمن وصفهم بـ«الأبطال» في محاور شمال وغرب دارفور، الذين قال إنهم سطّروا مواقف مشرفة في الدفاع عن الوطن والعرض والأرض، في وقت لاذ العالم بالصمت تجاه ما يتعرضون له من مآسٍ وانتهاكات، وسيظل الحق ثابتاً وستبقى إرادة الشعوب أقوى من كل محاولات البطش والتهجير.