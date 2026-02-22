في مفارقة تكشف حجم التحول في سوق العمل، أظهرت دراسة حديثة أن آلاف الباحثين عن وظائف في بريطانيا يتجاهلون فرصاً قد تضعهم ضمن أعلى شرائح الدخل، فقط لأن مسمياتها تبدو غريبة أو غير مألوفة.

صدرت الدراسة عن منصة التمويل التجاري Tide، وكشفت أن التطور السريع في قطاعات التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والتسويق الرقمي أفرز وظائف جديدة بمسميات لم يعتدها الجمهور، ما خلق فجوة بين العرض المتاح والجرأة على التقديم.

ومن أكثر المسميات التي أربكت المشاركين كان «مدير الانتماء» أو «مدير الثقافة والانتماء»، إذ أقرّ 80% من نحو 2000 بريطاني شملهم الاستطلاع بأنهم لا يعرفون طبيعة هذا الدور.

لكن المفاجأة أن متوسط راتب هذه الوظيفة يصل إلى نحو 80 ألف جنيه إسترليني سنوياً، ما يضع شاغلها ضمن أعلى 5% دخلاً في البلاد.

لا يقتصر دور مدير الانتماء على «شعارات لطيفة» عن بيئة العمل، بل يشمل بناء ثقافة مؤسسية شاملة، ومراجعة لغة الإعلانات الوظيفية، وتعزيز اندماج الموظفين، والعمل مع الموارد البشرية على ترسيخ مفاهيم التنوع والعدالة والشمول.

ولم تتوقف القائمة عند هذا الحد. فمن بين الوظائف التي ظن كثيرون أنها «غير حقيقية»:

  • مدير منتجات الذكاء الاصطناعي: التي يصل راتبها إلى نحو 100 ألف جنيه سنوياً
  • مهندس التعاطف: وراتبها 110 آلاف جنيه
  • متخصص التعلم الآلي: براتب 160 ألف جنيه
  • مهندس الأوامر (Prompt Engineer): بدخل يبدأ من 90 ألف جنيه
  • ضابط الذكاء المعزز: براتب 110 آلاف جنيه
  • مهندس المهارات: براتب 70 ألف جنيه

ورغم غرابة هذه المسميات، إلا أنها معروضة بالفعل على منصات كبرى مثل LinkedIn وIndeed، وتستقطب شركات تبحث عن مهارات متخصصة تتناسب مع الاقتصاد الرقمي الجديد.

لماذا يتردد الباحثون عن العمل؟

يرى خبراء التوظيف أن المشكلة لا تكمن في قلة الفرص، بل في «حاجز نفسي» لدى المتقدمين. فالمسمى غير المألوف يثير الشك: هل الوظيفة حقيقية؟ هل تناسبني؟ هل أبدو ساذجاً إن تقدمت لها؟

لكن الواقع مختلف تماماً. فهذه المسميات تعكس تحولات عميقة في طبيعة العمل، مع انتقال أجيال رقمية إلى مواقع القيادة، وتوسع ميزانيات الابتكار والتسويق الرقمي، واعتماد المؤسسات المتزايد على الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ولم تعد غرابة المسمى الوظيفي دليلاً على وهمه، بل قد تكون مؤشراً على أنه ينتمي إلى المستقبل.

وفي سوق يتغير بسرعة قياسية، قد يكون تجاهل وظيفة بسبب اسمها: هو الخطأ الأكثر كلفة في مسارك المهني.