في مفارقة تكشف حجم التحول في سوق العمل، أظهرت دراسة حديثة أن آلاف الباحثين عن وظائف في بريطانيا يتجاهلون فرصاً قد تضعهم ضمن أعلى شرائح الدخل، فقط لأن مسمياتها تبدو غريبة أو غير مألوفة.
صدرت الدراسة عن منصة التمويل التجاري Tide، وكشفت أن التطور السريع في قطاعات التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والتسويق الرقمي أفرز وظائف جديدة بمسميات لم يعتدها الجمهور، ما خلق فجوة بين العرض المتاح والجرأة على التقديم.
ومن أكثر المسميات التي أربكت المشاركين كان «مدير الانتماء» أو «مدير الثقافة والانتماء»، إذ أقرّ 80% من نحو 2000 بريطاني شملهم الاستطلاع بأنهم لا يعرفون طبيعة هذا الدور.
لكن المفاجأة أن متوسط راتب هذه الوظيفة يصل إلى نحو 80 ألف جنيه إسترليني سنوياً، ما يضع شاغلها ضمن أعلى 5% دخلاً في البلاد.
لا يقتصر دور مدير الانتماء على «شعارات لطيفة» عن بيئة العمل، بل يشمل بناء ثقافة مؤسسية شاملة، ومراجعة لغة الإعلانات الوظيفية، وتعزيز اندماج الموظفين، والعمل مع الموارد البشرية على ترسيخ مفاهيم التنوع والعدالة والشمول.
ولم تتوقف القائمة عند هذا الحد. فمن بين الوظائف التي ظن كثيرون أنها «غير حقيقية»:
- مدير منتجات الذكاء الاصطناعي: التي يصل راتبها إلى نحو 100 ألف جنيه سنوياً
- مهندس التعاطف: وراتبها 110 آلاف جنيه
- متخصص التعلم الآلي: براتب 160 ألف جنيه
- مهندس الأوامر (Prompt Engineer): بدخل يبدأ من 90 ألف جنيه
- ضابط الذكاء المعزز: براتب 110 آلاف جنيه
- مهندس المهارات: براتب 70 ألف جنيه
ورغم غرابة هذه المسميات، إلا أنها معروضة بالفعل على منصات كبرى مثل LinkedIn وIndeed، وتستقطب شركات تبحث عن مهارات متخصصة تتناسب مع الاقتصاد الرقمي الجديد.
لماذا يتردد الباحثون عن العمل؟
يرى خبراء التوظيف أن المشكلة لا تكمن في قلة الفرص، بل في «حاجز نفسي» لدى المتقدمين. فالمسمى غير المألوف يثير الشك: هل الوظيفة حقيقية؟ هل تناسبني؟ هل أبدو ساذجاً إن تقدمت لها؟
لكن الواقع مختلف تماماً. فهذه المسميات تعكس تحولات عميقة في طبيعة العمل، مع انتقال أجيال رقمية إلى مواقع القيادة، وتوسع ميزانيات الابتكار والتسويق الرقمي، واعتماد المؤسسات المتزايد على الذكاء الاصطناعي.
ولم تعد غرابة المسمى الوظيفي دليلاً على وهمه، بل قد تكون مؤشراً على أنه ينتمي إلى المستقبل.
وفي سوق يتغير بسرعة قياسية، قد يكون تجاهل وظيفة بسبب اسمها: هو الخطأ الأكثر كلفة في مسارك المهني.
In a paradox that reveals the extent of the transformation in the job market, a recent study showed that thousands of job seekers in Britain are ignoring opportunities that could place them among the highest income brackets, simply because their titles seem strange or unfamiliar.
The study was released by the commercial finance platform Tide, and it revealed that the rapid development in technology, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing sectors has produced new jobs with titles that the public is not accustomed to, creating a gap between the available opportunities and the willingness to apply.
Among the most confusing titles for participants was "Engagement Manager" or "Culture and Engagement Manager," as 80% of nearly 2000 Britons surveyed admitted they did not understand the nature of this role.
However, the surprise is that the average salary for this position reaches about £80,000 annually, placing its holder among the top 5% earners in the country.
The role of the Engagement Manager is not limited to "nice slogans" about the work environment, but includes building an inclusive corporate culture, reviewing the language of job advertisements, enhancing employee integration, and working with human resources to establish concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The list does not stop there. Among the jobs that many thought were "not real" are:
- AI Product Manager: with a salary of about £100,000 annually
- Empathy Engineer: with a salary of £110,000
- Machine Learning Specialist: with a salary of £160,000
- Prompt Engineer: with an income starting from £90,000
- Augmented Intelligence Officer: with a salary of £110,000
- Skills Engineer: with a salary of £70,000
Despite the strangeness of these titles, they are indeed being offered on major platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed, attracting companies looking for specialized skills that align with the new digital economy.
Why are job seekers hesitant?
Employment experts believe that the problem does not lie in the lack of opportunities, but in a "psychological barrier" among applicants. The unfamiliar title raises doubts: Is the job real? Is it suitable for me? Do I seem naive if I apply for it?
But the reality is quite different. These titles reflect deep transformations in the nature of work, with digital generations moving into leadership positions, expanding budgets for innovation and digital marketing, and the increasing reliance of organizations on artificial intelligence.
The strangeness of a job title is no longer an indicator of its illusion; it may actually be a sign that it belongs to the future.
In a rapidly changing market, ignoring a job due to its name could be the most costly mistake in your career path.