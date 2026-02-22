In a paradox that reveals the extent of the transformation in the job market, a recent study showed that thousands of job seekers in Britain are ignoring opportunities that could place them among the highest income brackets, simply because their titles seem strange or unfamiliar.

The study was released by the commercial finance platform Tide, and it revealed that the rapid development in technology, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing sectors has produced new jobs with titles that the public is not accustomed to, creating a gap between the available opportunities and the willingness to apply.

Among the most confusing titles for participants was "Engagement Manager" or "Culture and Engagement Manager," as 80% of nearly 2000 Britons surveyed admitted they did not understand the nature of this role.

However, the surprise is that the average salary for this position reaches about £80,000 annually, placing its holder among the top 5% earners in the country.

The role of the Engagement Manager is not limited to "nice slogans" about the work environment, but includes building an inclusive corporate culture, reviewing the language of job advertisements, enhancing employee integration, and working with human resources to establish concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The list does not stop there. Among the jobs that many thought were "not real" are:

AI Product Manager: with a salary of about £100,000 annually

Empathy Engineer: with a salary of £110,000

Machine Learning Specialist: with a salary of £160,000

Prompt Engineer: with an income starting from £90,000

Augmented Intelligence Officer: with a salary of £110,000

Skills Engineer: with a salary of £70,000

Despite the strangeness of these titles, they are indeed being offered on major platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed, attracting companies looking for specialized skills that align with the new digital economy.

Why are job seekers hesitant?

Employment experts believe that the problem does not lie in the lack of opportunities, but in a "psychological barrier" among applicants. The unfamiliar title raises doubts: Is the job real? Is it suitable for me? Do I seem naive if I apply for it?

But the reality is quite different. These titles reflect deep transformations in the nature of work, with digital generations moving into leadership positions, expanding budgets for innovation and digital marketing, and the increasing reliance of organizations on artificial intelligence.

The strangeness of a job title is no longer an indicator of its illusion; it may actually be a sign that it belongs to the future.

In a rapidly changing market, ignoring a job due to its name could be the most costly mistake in your career path.