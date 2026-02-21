Artist Hassan Asiri confirmed that his decision to sue artist Talal Al-Sudairi is not driven by escalation or punishment, but rather aimed at stopping the abuse and restoring his reputation as guaranteed by the judiciary.

Words are Responsibility

He added: "I appreciate the implementation of the court ruling and the public apology that was issued, hoping that this incident serves as a lesson for everyone that words carry responsibility, and that digital platforms are not a space for transgression or defamation," pointing out that his acceptance of the apology and his waiver of any financial compensation or additional procedures comes from his belief that forgiveness is a fundamental value, and that respecting the law is the true guarantor of protecting human dignity.

He noted that he believes in freedom of opinion, but freedom stops at the boundaries of abuse, and mutual respect will remain the foundation of any disagreement.

Official Apology

Earlier, artist Talal Al-Sudairi published an official apology through his account on the "X" platform to producer artist Hassan Asiri, in compliance with a court ruling issued against him following previous insults and tweets that affected Asiri's reputation and status.

According to the issued ruling, Al-Sudairi was required to pin the apology tweet for 15 days on his personal account, in a legal procedure aimed at restoring public honor.

Al-Sudairi clarified in his post that decision number 233 issued in the lawsuit filed against him by Hassan Ahmed Asiri mandates the implementation of the reconciliation terms between the two parties, including a clear apology for what he did towards Asiri, while affirming Asiri's artistic status and the contributions he has made throughout his career that have helped develop the dramatic scene in the Kingdom.

The text of the apology stated: "I, Talal Marzouq Mushan Al-Sudairi Al-Otaibi, apologize to the esteemed actor Hassan Ahmed Asiri for the abuse I directed towards his honorable person, and I acknowledge what he has presented throughout his career of pioneering works that have left a clear mark on Saudi drama and contributed to the development of the artistic scene."

Al-Sudairi indicated that publishing the apology and pinning it for 15 days comes in compliance with the terms of the agreement, concluding his post with a thank you message directed to his followers.