أكد الفنان حسن عسيري أن لجوءه إلى مقاضاة الفنان طلال السدر ليس بدافع التصعيد أو العقوبة، بل بهدف إيقاف الإساءة ورد الاعتبار وفق ما يكفله القضاء.

الكلمة مسؤولية

وأضاف: «أقدّر تنفيذ الحكم القضائي، والاعتذار العلني الذي صدر، متمنياً أن تكون هذه الواقعة درساً للجميع بأن الكلمة مسؤولية، وأن المنصات الرقمية ليست مساحة للتجاوز أو التشهير»، مشيراً إلى أن قبوله للاعتذار وتنازله عن المطالبة بأي تعويضات مالية أو إجراءات إضافية يأتي انطلاقاً من قناعته بأن التسامح قيمة أصيلة، وأن احترام القانون هو الضامن الحقيقي لحماية كرامة الإنسان.

وأشار إلى أنه يؤمن بحرية الرأي، لكن الحرية تقف عند حدود الإساءة، وسيظل الاحترام المتبادل هو الأساس في أي اختلاف.

اعتذار رسمي

وفي وقت سابق نشر الفنان طلال السدر اعتذاراً رسمياً عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» للمنتج الفنان حسن عسيري، وذلك تنفيذاً لحكم قضائي صدر بحقه إثر إساءات وتغريدات سابقة طالت سمعة ومكانة عسيري.

وبموجب الحكم الصادر، أُلزم السدر بتثبيت تغريدة الاعتذار لمدة 15 يوماً على حسابه الشخصي، في إجراء قانوني يهدف إلى رد الاعتبار العلني.

وأوضح السدر في منشوره أن القرار رقم 233 الصادر في الدعوى المقامة ضده من حسن أحمد عسيري يقضي بتنفيذ بنود الصلح بين الطرفين، متضمناً اعتذاراً صريحاً عمّا بدر منه تجاه عسيري، مع التأكيد على مكانته الفنية وما قدمه خلال مسيرته من أعمال أسهمت في تطوير المشهد الدرامي في المملكة.

وجاء في نص الاعتذار: «أنا طلال مرزوق مشعان السدر العتيبي أعتذر للممثل القدير حسن أحمد عسيري عما صدر مني تجاه شخصه الكريم من إساءة، وأُقر بما قدم طوال مسيرته من أعمال رائدة تركت بصمة واضحة في الدراما السعودية، وأسهمت في تطور المشهد الفني».

وأشار السدر إلى أن نشر الاعتذار وتثبيته لمدة 15 يوماً يأتي التزاماً ببنود الاتفاق، مختتماً منشوره بعبارة شكر موجهة للمتابعين.