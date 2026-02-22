في كل إطلالة لشهر رمضان تتساءل كثير من النساء الحوامل عن إمكانية الصيام دون التأثير على صحة الجنين. ويؤكد الخبراء أن القرار ليس بسيطًا، فالتغذية الصحيحة أثناء الحمل هي حجر الأساس لنمو دماغ الطفل وتقوية المناعة وضبط التمثيل الغذائي.

متى يكون الصيام آمنًا؟

ويرى أخصائيو التغذية العلاجية أن سلامة الأم والجنين هي المعيار الأول: «إذا كانت حالة الأم مستقرة طبيًا، ولا تعاني من سكر الحمل أو ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ومع متابعة طبية دقيقة، يمكن الصيام بأمان».

لكنهم يحذرون من أن «أي مضاعفات أو نقص غذائي يحولان الصيام إلى خطر على الأم والجنين، خصوصًا مع انخفاض سكر الدم أو الجفاف الشديد».

السعرات الحرارية: رحلة الحمل من أول يوم للولادة

  • في الثلث الأول: يكون التركيز على حمض الفوليك للوقاية من العيوب الخلقية العصبية. والسعرات لا ترتفع كثيرًا، لكن نقص العناصر الأساسية يمثل خطرًا كبيرًا.
  • وفي الثلث الثاني: تحتاج الأم زيادة نحو 300–350 سعرة حرارية يوميًا، مع البروتين والكالسيوم وفيتامين D والماغنسيوم لضمان نمو الجنين ومنع ارتفاع ضغط الدم.
  • وفي الثلث الثالث: تكون مرحلة «التخزين والتحضير للولادة»، حيث يرتفع الاحتياج اليومي إلى 500 سعرة حرارية. لكن نقص الأوميغا-3 أو السوائل قد يبطئ نمو الدماغ ويزيد التقلصات والإرهاق.

نصائح ذهبية للحامل في رمضان

  • شرب الماء بكميات كافية لتجنب الجفاف.
  • تقسيم الوجبات لتجنب انخفاض السكر.
  • التركيز على البروتينات والكالسيوم والأوميغا-3.
  • متابعة الوزن: فالزيادة الطبيعية بين 11–16 كيلوغرامًا خلال الحمل.

ويذهب خبراء التغذية إلى أن «التغذية الصحيحة ليست رفاهية، بل خطة مرنة تحمي مستقبل الأم والجنين معًا».