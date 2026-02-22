في كل إطلالة لشهر رمضان تتساءل كثير من النساء الحوامل عن إمكانية الصيام دون التأثير على صحة الجنين. ويؤكد الخبراء أن القرار ليس بسيطًا، فالتغذية الصحيحة أثناء الحمل هي حجر الأساس لنمو دماغ الطفل وتقوية المناعة وضبط التمثيل الغذائي.
متى يكون الصيام آمنًا؟
ويرى أخصائيو التغذية العلاجية أن سلامة الأم والجنين هي المعيار الأول: «إذا كانت حالة الأم مستقرة طبيًا، ولا تعاني من سكر الحمل أو ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ومع متابعة طبية دقيقة، يمكن الصيام بأمان».
لكنهم يحذرون من أن «أي مضاعفات أو نقص غذائي يحولان الصيام إلى خطر على الأم والجنين، خصوصًا مع انخفاض سكر الدم أو الجفاف الشديد».
السعرات الحرارية: رحلة الحمل من أول يوم للولادة
- في الثلث الأول: يكون التركيز على حمض الفوليك للوقاية من العيوب الخلقية العصبية. والسعرات لا ترتفع كثيرًا، لكن نقص العناصر الأساسية يمثل خطرًا كبيرًا.
- وفي الثلث الثاني: تحتاج الأم زيادة نحو 300–350 سعرة حرارية يوميًا، مع البروتين والكالسيوم وفيتامين D والماغنسيوم لضمان نمو الجنين ومنع ارتفاع ضغط الدم.
- وفي الثلث الثالث: تكون مرحلة «التخزين والتحضير للولادة»، حيث يرتفع الاحتياج اليومي إلى 500 سعرة حرارية. لكن نقص الأوميغا-3 أو السوائل قد يبطئ نمو الدماغ ويزيد التقلصات والإرهاق.
نصائح ذهبية للحامل في رمضان
- شرب الماء بكميات كافية لتجنب الجفاف.
- تقسيم الوجبات لتجنب انخفاض السكر.
- التركيز على البروتينات والكالسيوم والأوميغا-3.
- متابعة الوزن: فالزيادة الطبيعية بين 11–16 كيلوغرامًا خلال الحمل.
ويذهب خبراء التغذية إلى أن «التغذية الصحيحة ليست رفاهية، بل خطة مرنة تحمي مستقبل الأم والجنين معًا».
With every appearance of the month of Ramadan, many pregnant women wonder about the possibility of fasting without affecting the health of the fetus. Experts confirm that the decision is not simple; proper nutrition during pregnancy is the cornerstone for the child's brain development, strengthening immunity, and regulating metabolism.
When is fasting safe?
Nutrition specialists believe that the safety of the mother and fetus is the primary criterion: "If the mother's medical condition is stable, she does not suffer from gestational diabetes or high blood pressure, and with careful medical monitoring, fasting can be done safely."
However, they warn that "any complications or nutritional deficiencies turn fasting into a risk for both the mother and the fetus, especially with low blood sugar or severe dehydration."
Calories: The Journey of Pregnancy from Day One to Birth
- In the first trimester: the focus is on folic acid to prevent neural tube defects. Caloric intake does not increase much, but a deficiency in essential nutrients poses a significant risk.
- In the second trimester: the mother needs an increase of about 300–350 calories daily, along with protein, calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium to ensure fetal growth and prevent high blood pressure.
- In the third trimester: it is the phase of "storage and preparation for birth," where the daily requirement rises to 500 calories. However, a deficiency in omega-3 or fluids may slow brain growth and increase contractions and fatigue.
Golden Tips for Pregnant Women During Ramadan
- Drink enough water to avoid dehydration.
- Divide meals to prevent low blood sugar.
- Focus on proteins, calcium, and omega-3.
- Monitor weight: the normal gain is between 11–16 kilograms during pregnancy.
Nutrition experts assert that "proper nutrition is not a luxury, but a flexible plan that protects the future of both the mother and the fetus."