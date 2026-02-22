With every appearance of the month of Ramadan, many pregnant women wonder about the possibility of fasting without affecting the health of the fetus. Experts confirm that the decision is not simple; proper nutrition during pregnancy is the cornerstone for the child's brain development, strengthening immunity, and regulating metabolism.

When is fasting safe?

Nutrition specialists believe that the safety of the mother and fetus is the primary criterion: "If the mother's medical condition is stable, she does not suffer from gestational diabetes or high blood pressure, and with careful medical monitoring, fasting can be done safely."

However, they warn that "any complications or nutritional deficiencies turn fasting into a risk for both the mother and the fetus, especially with low blood sugar or severe dehydration."

Calories: The Journey of Pregnancy from Day One to Birth

In the first trimester: the focus is on folic acid to prevent neural tube defects. Caloric intake does not increase much, but a deficiency in essential nutrients poses a significant risk.

In the second trimester: the mother needs an increase of about 300–350 calories daily, along with protein, calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium to ensure fetal growth and prevent high blood pressure.

In the third trimester: it is the phase of "storage and preparation for birth," where the daily requirement rises to 500 calories. However, a deficiency in omega-3 or fluids may slow brain growth and increase contractions and fatigue.

Golden Tips for Pregnant Women During Ramadan

Drink enough water to avoid dehydration.

Divide meals to prevent low blood sugar.

Focus on proteins, calcium, and omega-3.

Monitor weight: the normal gain is between 11–16 kilograms during pregnancy.

Nutrition experts assert that "proper nutrition is not a luxury, but a flexible plan that protects the future of both the mother and the fetus."