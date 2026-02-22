In an incident that shocked public opinion, the police in the city of Agadir arrested a police officer with the rank of sergeant working in Chefchaouen, caught red-handed with massive quantities of drugs, amounting to 22 kilograms of hashish, in addition to doses of cocaine, during a precise security operation coordinated with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance in Morocco.

According to security sources, the suspect was arrested in the rural area of Amskroud while driving a car loaded with drugs, while the provincial judicial police in Agadir opened a judicial investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor to determine all the details of the crime and the surrounding circumstances.

In the same context, sources confirmed that the results of the ongoing judicial investigation will determine the next steps at the administrative level and the disciplinary penalties that will be applied to the police officer according to the basic law for national security employees.

This incident has sparked a wave of shock and outrage, especially since the officer was supposed to be the protector of the law, only to find himself suddenly at the center of a massive drug case.