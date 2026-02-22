في واقعة صدمت الرأي العام، أوقفت شرطة مدينة أكادير شرطياً برتبة مقدم يعمل في شفشاون متلبساً بحيازة كميات ضخمة من المخدرات، بلغت 22 كيلوغراماً من الحشيش، إضافة إلى جرعات من الكوكايين، في عملية أمنية دقيقة بالتنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني في المغرب.

وحسب مصادر أمنية، فإن المشتبه فيه جرى توقيفه في المنطقة القروية أمسكروض على متن سيارة محملة بالمخدرات، فيما فتحت المصلحة الولائية للشرطة القضائية بأكادير بحثاً قضائياً تحت إشراف النيابة العامة لتحديد كافة تفاصيل الجريمة والظروف المحيطة بها.

وفي السياق نفسه، أكدت المصادر أن نتائج التحقيق القضائي الجاري ستحدد الخطوة التالية على الصعيد الإداري والجزاءات التأديبية التي ستطبق على الشرطي وفق النظام الأساسي لموظفي الأمن الوطني.

وأثارت هذه الحادثة موجة من الصدمة والاستياء، خصوصاً أن الضابط كان من المفترض أن يكون حامي القانون، ليجد نفسه فجأة في قلب قضية مخدرات ضخمة.