ليلة شتاء تروى برذاذ المزن في حين أن هناك ليالي تروى بزخات من القنابل، وشتان ما بين رحمة وابتلاء، وما بين سبات وهلع، وما بين شبع وجوع، وما بين أمن وخوف.


إذاً نقول كما قال الله تعالى (وأما بنعمة ربك فحدث).


قالها صديقي وهو يمسح بيده على رأس طفله الصغير ويحتضنه قرب المدفأة فيشعر بالحب وطعم الأبوة، ويعيش الطفل في سعادة وسط روعة المشاعر وحنان الاحتواء ورقة الأجواء.


قلت له صدقت، وهل هناك أجمل وأعظم وأفضل من نعمة الأمن؟


وهل هناك خير وتعليم واقتصاد ونماء بدون أمن؟


وهل ستنعم بطفلك وأسرتك وطعامك بدون أمن؟


وهل هذه الليلة الشتوية الدافئة التي نعيش فيها في وطن آمن مستقر تقارن بأماكن أخرى بالعالم تعيش في رعب وخوف وحروب وفتن، ولهذا هناك من تجرفهم الأهواء وينخدعون بالشائعات والدعاوى المضللة ولا يدركون نعمة الأمن وسيادتها وخطورة الارتباك (لا سمح الله) وأثر ذلك على أمن أسرته ومجتمعه ووطنه، لأن الغوغاء والجهلة والمجرمين سيجدون ضالتهم في السرق والنهب والاعتداء على الأعراض والممتلكات في حالة الفوضى وانعدام الأمن.


وقد قال الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم (من بات آمناً في سربه، معافى في بدنه، عنده قوت يومه، فكأنما حيزت له الدنيا بحذافيرها).


وهذا الحديث يلخص بكل اختصار معاني الحياة وجماليات العيش الآمن، والوصول إلى السعادة التي يرتجيها الإنسان لذريته. وأولها أن يبيت آمناً في سربه، بمعنى أن يبيت ويستغرق في النوم وهو سعيد في مقر سكنه بين أسرته، فإن هذا الأمان نعمة كبرى من الله سبحانه وتعالى، لا يدرك قيمته إلا من افتقده.


إننا عندما نحتفل بيوم التأسيس فإننا نعود لسنوات طويلة بذل فيها الرواد الكثير من أجل حكم مستقر آمن مستمر.


هذه المملكة العربية السعودية التي بدأ حكامها آل سعود في الدرعية يحكمونها من النصف الثاني من القرن الخامس عشر الميلادي من سنة 1446 ميلادي على يد جد العائلة السعودية مانع المريدي، بمعنى أنهم أهل بعد تاريخي في ممارسة الحكم يمتد على مدى ستة قرون.


كما أنها تعد امتداداً للدولة السعودية الأولى قبل 300 سنة التي أسّسها الإمام محمد بن سعود رحمه الله. ثم جاءت الدولة السعودية الثانية لتكون استمراراً للحاضنة الشعبية التي كانت ترى عزها ومصالحها وصلاحها في استمرارية هذه الدولة التي انبعثت من قلب المعاناة لتكون إرهاصاً للدولة الثالثة التي نعيش فيها الآن، حيث اهتم فيها الملك عبدالعزيز، رحمه الله، اهتماماً بالأمن ونشر الاستقرار في مختلف المناطق ومنها مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.


والملك عبدالعزيز (طيب الله ثراه) موحد هذا الكيان في الدولة السعودية الثالثة له فضل كبير على هذه الأرض المباركة بعد الله سبحانه وتعالى، وذلك في أن ينعم المواطن والمقيم في تطبيق هذا المفهوم العظيم، وهو الأمن في السرب، وذلك بعدة أمور أهمها تطبيق الشريعة الإسلامية التي كان لها أبلغ الأثر في استتباب الأمن (الذين إن مكناهم في الأرض أقاموا الصلاة وآتوا الزكاة وأمروا بالمعروف ونهوا عن المنكر ولله عاقبة الأمور)، فكان أن عمل الملك عبدالعزيز على تأسيس الأنظمة الإدارية للشرط وحرص على دعمها وأقام العدل، وحارب الجريمة وضبط النظام، فانعكس ذلك على الوطن وصار مضرب المثل في الأمن والطمأنينة والسكون.


وتروي لنا الكتب الموثقة قصصاً مأساوية عن الأمن قبل عهد الملك عبدالعزيز، وكيف كان قطاع الطرق واللصوص، ومقتحمو البيوت لا يجعلون الناس يأمنون على أنفسهم، فجاء الملك عبدالعزيز بعون من الله ثم بحزمه وعدالته فطمأن الأنفس، وأوجد الأمن، وحارب الجريمة حتى شهد الحجاج والمعتمرون في عهده أمناً واستقراراً أسهما في نشر الإسلام في جميع أنحاء العالم، حيث تزايد أعداد الحجاج والمعتمرين إلى عهدنا هذا.


وتروي مجلة المنار المصرية في عددها 30ـ2ـ1343 بأن الحالة كانت سيئة في الحجاز، وأن الحجاج كانوا يُقتلون ويُنهبون في العهد الذي سبق الملك عبدالعزيز، ثم في عددها 29ـ2ـ1346 تذكر بأنه لا داعي لخروج المحمل المسلح لحراسة الحجاج، لأن الأمن في الحجاز خلال حكم الملك عبدالعزيز أتم وأكمل منه في مصر.


إنها صورة نقية صافية ينبغي أن نحمد الله عليها، وأن نحافظ عليها وأن نتعاون مع رجال الأمن لتحقيق مقولة إن المواطن رجل الأمن الأول، فحافظوا على لحمتكم الوطنية، وقفوا ضد المرجفين والمندسين، فهم يريدون الفوضى والخراب وأن تزول نعم الأمن والدفء الجميل في ليلة الشتاء الطويلة، حيث تؤدي صلاتك في مسجد حيك وتعود إلى أسرتك سعيداً آمناً مطمئناً، وأن تشكر الله عز وجل على نعمة الأمن والأمان.. (لئن شكرتم لأزيدنكم).