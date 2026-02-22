A winter night narrated by the drizzle of rain, while there are nights narrated by the bursts of bombs, and there is a vast difference between mercy and trial, between slumber and panic, between fullness and hunger, and between security and fear.



So we say as Allah Almighty said (And as for the favor of your Lord, report it).



My friend said this while he was wiping his hand over his small child's head and hugging him near the heater, feeling love and the taste of fatherhood, while the child lives in happiness amidst the splendor of emotions, the tenderness of embrace, and the gentleness of the atmosphere.



I told him, you are right, is there anything more beautiful, greater, or better than the blessing of security?



And is there goodness, education, economy, and growth without security?



Will you enjoy your child, your family, and your food without security?



And can this warm winter night we are living in an secure and stable homeland be compared to other places in the world that live in terror, fear, wars, and strife? That is why some are swept away by whims and deceived by rumors and misleading claims, not realizing the blessing of security and its sovereignty, the danger of confusion (God forbid), and the impact of that on the security of their families, communities, and homeland, because the mob, the ignorant, and the criminals will find their opportunity in theft, looting, and assaulting dignity and property in times of chaos and lack of security.



The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, "Whoever goes to bed safe in his dwelling, healthy in his body, and has his daily sustenance, it is as if the whole world has been gathered for him."



This hadith summarizes the meanings of life and the beauty of living securely, and achieving the happiness that a person hopes for his offspring. The first of these is to sleep safely in his dwelling, meaning to sleep and fall into slumber while happy in his home among his family, for this security is a great blessing from Allah Almighty, the value of which is only realized by those who have lost it.



When we celebrate Founding Day, we return to many years in which the pioneers exerted much effort for a stable and secure governance.



This Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose rulers, the Al Saud family, began governing from the second half of the 15th century AD, starting in 1446 AD by the grandfather of the Saudi family, Mani' Al-Muraydi, meaning they have a historical depth in governance that extends over six centuries.



It is also considered an extension of the first Saudi state established 300 years ago by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, may Allah have mercy on him. Then came the second Saudi state to continue the popular incubator that saw its glory, interests, and righteousness in the continuity of this state that arose from the heart of suffering to be a precursor to the third state in which we live now, where King Abdulaziz, may Allah have mercy on him, paid great attention to security and spreading stability in various regions, including Mecca and Medina.



King Abdulaziz (may Allah bless his soul), the unifier of this entity in the third Saudi state, has a great favor on this blessed land after Allah Almighty, in that citizens and residents enjoy the application of this great concept, which is security in the dwelling, through several matters, the most important of which is the application of Islamic law that had a profound impact on establishing security (those whom We have established in the land, they establish prayer, give zakat, enjoin what is right, and forbid what is wrong; and to Allah belongs the outcome of all matters), so King Abdulaziz worked to establish administrative systems for the police, was keen to support them, established justice, fought crime, and maintained order, which reflected positively on the homeland, making it a model of security, tranquility, and peace.



The documented books narrate tragic stories about security before the era of King Abdulaziz, and how bandits and thieves, and intruders into homes did not allow people to feel safe for themselves. Then King Abdulaziz came with the help of Allah and then with his firmness and justice, reassuring souls, establishing security, and fighting crime, so that pilgrims and Umrah performers during his reign witnessed safety and stability that contributed to spreading Islam throughout the world, as the number of pilgrims and Umrah performers increased to this day.



The Egyptian magazine Al-Manar in its issue 30-2-1343 reported that the situation was bad in Hijaz, and that pilgrims were being killed and robbed in the era before King Abdulaziz. Then in its issue 29-2-1346, it mentioned that there was no need for an armed escort to protect the pilgrims, because security in Hijaz during the reign of King Abdulaziz was more complete than in Egypt.



It is a pure and clear image that we should thank Allah for, and that we should preserve and cooperate with security personnel to achieve the saying that the citizen is the first security man. So maintain your national unity, stand against the alarmists and infiltrators, for they want chaos and destruction, and for the blessings of security and the beautiful warmth of a long winter night to vanish, where you perform your prayer in the mosque of your neighborhood and return to your family happy, safe, and reassured, and thank Allah Almighty for the blessing of security and safety.. (If you are grateful, I will surely increase your favor).