ربما لا تكون الفكرة واضحة عن مهام ومسؤوليات الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء التي صدر قرار إنشائها عام 1424هـ كهيئة مستقلة تناط بها جميع المهمات الإجرائية والتنفيذية والرقابية التي كانت تقوم بها الجهات القائمة آنذاك لضمان سلامة الغذاء والدواء للإنسان والحيوان وسلامة المستحضرات الحيوية والكيميائية وكذلك المنتجات الإلكترونية التي تمس صحة الإنسان.

إنها مسؤولية ضخمة ومعقدة ودقيقة وبالغة الحساسية عندما نتحدث عن كل ما يتعلق بالغذاء والدواء لأنهما أساس صحة المجتمع، ولأنهما أيضاً مجالان واسعان وتجارة عالمية يشوبها كما يشوب غيرها من المجالات الغش والتلاعب بالمعايير والإخلال بالجودة، لكن النتائج فيما يخص الغذاء والدواء شديدة الضرر، وقد تكون قاتلة، ومن ذلك يمكننا تصوّر المسؤولية الجسيمة التي تقع على عاتق الهيئة التي كان من ضمن أهم أهدافها عند تأسيسها وضع السياسات والإجراءات الواضحة للغذاء والدواء والتخطيط لتحقيق هذه السياسات وتفعيلها.

لذلك كانت فرصة سانحة عندما استضافت جمعية كتاب الرأي الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الدكتور هشام الجضعي مساء الإثنين الماضي للحوار حول مستجدات عمل الهيئة والإنجازات التي حققتها، وكذلك التحديات التي تواجهها، بالإضافة إلى خطط تطوير عملها. والحقيقة أننا استمعنا إلى معلومات تبعث على كثير من الاطمئنان والثقة بما تقوم به الهيئة، واتسم الحوار بالصراحة والشفافية والإجابة المباشرة على كل التساؤلات والاستفسارات.

والحقيقة أن الهيئة تحتاج إلى شراكة المجتمع لتمكينها من أداء مهمتها على أكمل وجه، فهي في النهاية صمام الأمان لصحته وسلامته، وقد أتاحت الهيئة إمكانية التواصل السريع معها للحصول على أي معلومة تتعلق بعملها، أو إبداء أي ملاحظة، أو تقديم أي مقترح، أو إشعارها بأي ممارسة قد تشكّل ضرراً على سلامة الغذاء والدواء.

الهيئة من أجل المجتمع فلنكن شركاء فاعلين لها.