The idea of the tasks and responsibilities of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, which was established in 1424 AH as an independent body tasked with all procedural, executive, and regulatory duties previously performed by existing entities to ensure the safety of food and drugs for humans and animals, as well as the safety of biological and chemical products, and electronic products that affect human health, may not be clear.

It is a massive, complex, precise, and highly sensitive responsibility when we talk about everything related to food and drugs, as they are the foundation of community health. They are also vast fields and global trades that, like other areas, are marred by fraud, manipulation of standards, and breaches of quality. However, the consequences regarding food and drugs are extremely harmful and can be fatal. From this, we can imagine the grave responsibility that falls on the authority, which had among its main objectives upon its establishment the development of clear policies and procedures for food and drugs and planning to achieve and activate these policies.

Therefore, it was a timely opportunity when the Opinion Writers Association hosted the CEO of the authority, Dr. Hisham Al-Jad'i, last Monday evening to discuss the latest developments in the authority's work, the achievements it has made, as well as the challenges it faces, in addition to its plans for improving its operations. In fact, we listened to information that instilled a great deal of reassurance and confidence in what the authority is doing, and the dialogue was characterized by openness, transparency, and direct answers to all questions and inquiries.

In reality, the authority needs community partnership to enable it to perform its mission to the fullest. It is, after all, the safety valve for public health and safety. The authority has provided a means for quick communication with it to obtain any information related to its work, to express any observations, to submit any proposals, or to notify it of any practices that may pose a threat to the safety of food and drugs.

The authority is for the community, so let us be active partners with it.