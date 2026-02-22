When the fingerprint system is established as an official system for attendance and departure, it is not legislated merely for registration, but to enshrine the principles of justice, discipline, and equality within the work environment. However, the real issue does not lie in the existence of the system, but in its suspension for an exempted category, without a clear justification or a convincing organizational need.

When the exception extends to the core of the rule, it transforms from an administrative remedy into a structural flaw that undermines trust in institutional justice. The question that arises is: what is the benefit of a system that applies to everyone... except for some?

Modern administrative systems grant leaders sufficient authority to handle requests for leave and urgent tasks without compromising the essence of the system. However, the suspension of the fingerprint system itself sends a negative message to employees, perceived as discrimination, regardless of good intentions.

Respecting preparation systems, both old and new, is not a mere formal procedure, but a clear expression of a fair institutional culture that begins and ends the workday with the same discipline. Conversely, unjustified exceptions do not produce flexibility; rather, they fuel favoritism, weaken belonging, and create a silent gap within the system.

A conscious administration does not need to break the rules to succeed, but rather to apply them justly.

Equality is not a transient administrative law, but a condition for institutional stability.