حين تُقَرّ البصمة بوصفها نظامًا رسميًا للحضور والانصراف، فإنها لا تُشرَّع لمجرد التسجيل، بل لتكريس مبدأ العدالة والانضباط والمساواة داخل بيئة العمل، غير أن الإشكال الحقيقي لا يكمن في وجود النظام، بل في تعطيله عند فئةٍ مستثناة، بلا مبرر واضح ولا حاجة تنظيمية مُقنعة.

فالاستثناء، متى ما طال أصل القاعدة، تحوّل من معالجة إدارية إلى خلل بنيوي يضرب الثقة في العدالة المؤسسية. والسؤال الذي يفرض نفسه: ما الجدوى من نظامٍ يطبّق على الجميع.. إلا البعض؟

المنظومات الإدارية الحديثة تمنح القيادات صلاحيات كافية لمعالجة الاستئذانات والمهام الطارئة دون المساس بجوهر النظام. أما تعطيل البصمة بذاته، فهو رسالة سلبية تُقرأ لدى الموظفين بوصفها تمييزًا، مهما حسنت النيات.

إن احترام أنظمة التحضير قديمها وحديثها ليس إجراءً شكليًا، بل تعبير صريح عن ثقافة مؤسسية عادلة، تبدأ يوم العمل وتنهيه بالانضباط ذاته. وفي المقابل، فإن الاستثناء غير المبرر لا يُنتج مرونة، بل يُغذّي المحسوبيات، ويُضعف الانتماء، ويخلق فجوة صامتة داخل المنظومة.

الإدارة الواعية لا تحتاج إلى كسر القواعد كي تنجح، بل إلى تطبيقها بعدل.

فالمساواة ليست قانونًا إداريًا عابرًا، بل شرط الاستقرار المؤسسي.