What do my beloved "Hilalians" want from Al-Ahli?

This is a question I pose inspired by an exaggerated reaction regarding a fatherhood that only a denier would refuse to acknowledge.

We have not accused, we have not overstepped, and we have not distorted history.

Rather, we have strived to educate a generation that must preserve the rights of the pioneers.

The hands of the great Al-Ahli symbol are clean in the nation's sports, and we cannot limit it to one or two clubs, so do not distort history lest we lose the truth about a man who has generously contributed to sports in all its aspects.

As for Al-Hilal, I have lived some details of this relationship and have been aware of many matters, but I did not announce them out of respect for a great man who refuses to have his name associated with support for this club or that one. However, when a generation comes that knows nothing about that era and falsely gives opinions, then correction is necessary.

Those who lived through the duality that connects Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal know the details. Some of them spoke, being Hilalians, and shared half the truth, but the complete truth can be found in a historical booklet that I hope they will preserve, as it contains stories and lessons.

Al-Ahli fans who experienced that era refused to speak out of respect for the symbol who is too great to be involved in a matter that allows the young to turn it into a dispute between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

The great names that have influenced and made an impact should be kept away from some controversial discussions, and if we must talk about them, we should place them where they deserve.

Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal - may God have mercy on him - it is difficult for me to be satisfied with his name being circulated by people who do not know who Abdullah Al-Faisal is.

This is how I wrote in a previous article, and I remind you of it today out of concern that we do not grant a generation that does not know history the right to overlook those who made history.

Tweet

Ali Al-Alyani:

He represents one of the most important program presenters in the Arab world.

He has a legacy through which he confirmed that his experience is unique.

He does not like repetition, hates guardianship, and dislikes complaining.

He has roamed through local, Gulf, and Arab screens.

We lost him, and the Al-Rai channel in Kuwait gained him for the second consecutive year.

Those who hold the keys to the profession do not lose, O Abu Saad.