ماذا يريدون أحبابي «الهلاليين» من الأهلي؟

سؤال أطرحه من وحي ردة فعل مبالغ فيها حول أبوية لا ينكرها إلا جاحد.

نحن لم نتهم ولم نتجاوز ولم نزوّر تاريخا.

بل اجتهدنا في تثقيف جيل لا بد وأن يحفظ للرواد حقوقهم.

أيادي الرمز الأهلاوي الكبير بيضاء على رياضة الوطن ولا يمكن أن نختصرها على نادٍ أو ناديين، فلا تغالطوا التاريخ لكي لا نضيع حقيقة رجل أغدق على الرياضة بكل مفاصلها.

أما بخصوص الهلال فعشت بعض تفاصيل هذه العلاقة واطلعت على كثير من الأمور، لكنني لم أكن أعلنها احتراماً لكبير يرفض أن يرتبط اسمه بدعم لهذا النادي أو ذاك، ولكن أن يأتي جيل لا يعلم عن تلك المرحلة ويفتي كذباً فهنا وجب التصحيح.

يعرف من عاشوا تلك الثنائية التي تربط بين الأهلي والهلال تفاصيل التفاصيل، بعضهم تحدث وهم هلاليون وقالوا نصف الحقيقة، أما الحقيقة كاملة ستجدونها في كراسة تاريخ أتمنى أن يحافظوا عليه ففيه حكايات وعبر.

أهلاويون عاصروا تلك الحقبة رفضوا الحديث احتراماً للرمز الذي هو أكبر من أن يوضع في قضية تسمح لصغار السن تحويلها لهلال وأهلي.

الأسماء الكبيرة التي أثرت وأثرت يجب أن ننزهها عن بعض الحوارات الجدلية، وإن كان لا بد أن نتحدّث عنها فينبغي أن نضعها حيث تستحق.

الأمير عبدالله الفيصل - رحمه الله - من الصعوبة بمكان أن أرضى أن يتداول اسمه من خلال أناس لا يعرفون مَن عبدالله الفيصل.

هكذا كتبت في مقال سابق وأعيد التذكير به اليوم من باب الحرص على ألا نمنح جيلا لا يعرف التاريخ التجاوز على من صنع التاريخ.

تغريدة

علي العلياني:

‏يمثل أحد أهم مقدمي البرامج في العالم العربي.

‏يملك إرثا أكد من خلاله أن تجربته متفردة.

‏لا يحب التكرار ويكره الوصاية ولا يحب التذمر.

‏جال عبر الشاشات المحلية والخليجية والعربية.

‏خسرناه وكسبته قناة الرأي الكويتية للعام الثاني على التوالي.

‏من يملك مفاتيح المهنة لا يخسر يا أبا سعد.