في أقل من 48 ساعة، تحولت صورة «سيلفي» عادية داخل سيارة إلى آخر أثر رقمي تركته المؤثرة البرازيلية بيانكا دياس، قبل أن يهز خبر وفاتها جمهورها ويشعل موجة حزن واسعة في البرازيل.

لم تكن المؤثرة بيانكا دياس نجمة تقليدية، لكنها بنت لنفسها حضوراً ثابتاً على إنستغرام، حيث تابعها نحو 60 ألف شخص من المهتمين بعالم عرض الأزياء وأسلوب الحياة. وكانت تشارك تفاصيل السفر، والإطلالات، والكواليس اليومية، وكأنها ترسم حياة مثالية بلا شوائب.

لكن خلف هذا المشهد اللامع، كانت النجمة البرازيلية تمر بفترة نقاهة بعد عملية تجميل خضعت لها أخيراً. ولم تعلن تفاصيلها، ولم تُشر إلى أي مضاعفات. فكل ما ظهر للجمهور كان ابتسامة وصوراً عادية.

وجاء التحول الدرامي سريعاً. وفق ما كشفت صديقتها جيوفانا بورخيس، كاشفة تعرض دياس لجلطة رئوية تبعتها نوبتا صرع، وعند وصولها إلى المستشفى كانت قد فارقت الحياة.

وسرعان ما انتشر الخبر كالنار في الهشيم، فيما امتلأت حساباتها برسائل الصدمة والدعاء. وتفاعلت معه صانعة المحتوى باتريشيا غاندين فتحدثت عن لحظات جميلة جمعتهما، مؤكدة أن الراحلة تركت أثراً لا يُمحى في محيطها القريب.

وأعادت الحادثة فتح النقاش في البرازيل حول مخاطر بعض الإجراءات التجميلية، خصوصاً بين المؤثرين الذين يعيشون تحت ضغط الصورة والكمال البصري. ففي عالم «السوشيال ميديا»، قد تبدو النتائج فورية وجذابة، لكن المخاطر الطبية قد تكون صامتة وقاتلة.

ومن صورة داخل سيارة في ساو باولو إلى خبر وفاة يتصدر المنصات. هكذا انتهت قصة رقمية بدأت بالموضة والسفر، وانتهت بأسئلة ثقيلة حول ثمن الجمال.