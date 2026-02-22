أعلنت مستشارية الأمن القومي العراقي نجاح عملية نقل عناصر داعش من سورية إلى العراق دون أية أخطاء، مؤكدة أن هؤلاء سيُنقلون لاحقاً إلى بلدانهم.


وأفاد مستشار الشؤون الاجتماعية في مستشارية الأمن القومي سعيد الجياشي، اليوم (الأحد)، بأن نقل سجناء داعش جاء بطلب من الأمن القومي، لافتاً إلى وجود ظروف استثنائية حصلت في سورية، حيث تعرضت السجون إلى إرباك أمني، وفُتح بعضها وهرب سجناء منها، فتوجب نقل السجناء إلى العراق ووضعهم بسجون رصينة، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية الرسمية (واع).


وأكد أن العراق أخذ كل الاستعدادات الأمنية بمشاركة جميع الأجهزة الأمنية، وبمتابعة مجلس القضاء الأعلى، وتمت عملية النقل بإشراف جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب. وشدد على أن عملية النقل تمت بنجاح دون أي خطأ.


وأكد أن وجود سجناء داعش في العراق تحت سيطرة الأجهزة الأمنية وإدارة القضاء العراقي أفضل، مضيفاً أن التعامل معهم بهذا الشكل أفضل من التعامل في بيئة مفتوحة ومنفلتة حتى لا تكون هناك أية اشتباكات مستقبلاً.


وكشف أن بقاء الدواعش في الأراضي العراقية ليس دائماً، مضيفاً أن الحكومة تعمل على عودتهم لدولهم، وموضحاً أنهم ينتمون إلى أكثر من 67 دولة.


يُذكر أن القيادة الوسطى الأمريكية (سنتكوم) كانت أعلنت في 21 من يناير الماضي بدء عملية نقل سجناء داعش من سورية إلى السجون العراقية.


ولفتت إلى أن مهمة النقل بدأت بالتزامن مع نجاح القوات الأمريكية في نقل 150 داعشياً كانوا محتجزين في مركز احتجاز بمدينة الحسكة السورية إلى موقع آمن في العراق.


وأعلن الجانب العراقي نقل نحو 5500 سجين من المتهمين بالانتماء إلى التنظيم الإرهابي من الداخل السوري إلى العراق.