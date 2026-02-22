أعلنت مستشارية الأمن القومي العراقي نجاح عملية نقل عناصر داعش من سورية إلى العراق دون أية أخطاء، مؤكدة أن هؤلاء سيُنقلون لاحقاً إلى بلدانهم.
وأفاد مستشار الشؤون الاجتماعية في مستشارية الأمن القومي سعيد الجياشي، اليوم (الأحد)، بأن نقل سجناء داعش جاء بطلب من الأمن القومي، لافتاً إلى وجود ظروف استثنائية حصلت في سورية، حيث تعرضت السجون إلى إرباك أمني، وفُتح بعضها وهرب سجناء منها، فتوجب نقل السجناء إلى العراق ووضعهم بسجون رصينة، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية الرسمية (واع).
وأكد أن العراق أخذ كل الاستعدادات الأمنية بمشاركة جميع الأجهزة الأمنية، وبمتابعة مجلس القضاء الأعلى، وتمت عملية النقل بإشراف جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب. وشدد على أن عملية النقل تمت بنجاح دون أي خطأ.
وأكد أن وجود سجناء داعش في العراق تحت سيطرة الأجهزة الأمنية وإدارة القضاء العراقي أفضل، مضيفاً أن التعامل معهم بهذا الشكل أفضل من التعامل في بيئة مفتوحة ومنفلتة حتى لا تكون هناك أية اشتباكات مستقبلاً.
وكشف أن بقاء الدواعش في الأراضي العراقية ليس دائماً، مضيفاً أن الحكومة تعمل على عودتهم لدولهم، وموضحاً أنهم ينتمون إلى أكثر من 67 دولة.
يُذكر أن القيادة الوسطى الأمريكية (سنتكوم) كانت أعلنت في 21 من يناير الماضي بدء عملية نقل سجناء داعش من سورية إلى السجون العراقية.
ولفتت إلى أن مهمة النقل بدأت بالتزامن مع نجاح القوات الأمريكية في نقل 150 داعشياً كانوا محتجزين في مركز احتجاز بمدينة الحسكة السورية إلى موقع آمن في العراق.
وأعلن الجانب العراقي نقل نحو 5500 سجين من المتهمين بالانتماء إلى التنظيم الإرهابي من الداخل السوري إلى العراق.
The Iraqi National Security Advisory announced the successful transfer of ISIS elements from Syria to Iraq without any errors, confirming that these individuals will later be transferred to their home countries.
Social Affairs Advisor at the National Security Advisory, Saeed Al-Jiyashi, stated today (Sunday) that the transfer of ISIS prisoners was requested by national security, noting that exceptional circumstances occurred in Syria, where prisons faced security disruptions, some were breached, and prisoners escaped, necessitating their transfer to Iraq and placing them in secure prisons, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).
He confirmed that Iraq took all necessary security preparations with the participation of all security agencies, under the supervision of the Supreme Judicial Council, and the transfer was carried out under the oversight of the Counter-Terrorism Service. He emphasized that the transfer was successfully completed without any mistakes.
He affirmed that having ISIS prisoners in Iraq under the control of security agencies and the management of the Iraqi judiciary is preferable, adding that dealing with them in this manner is better than in an open and chaotic environment to prevent any future clashes.
He revealed that the presence of ISIS members in Iraqi territory is not permanent, adding that the government is working on their return to their countries, clarifying that they belong to more than 67 countries.
It is worth mentioning that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on January 21 of last year the start of the transfer of ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraqi prisons.
It noted that the transfer mission began concurrently with the successful transfer by U.S. forces of 150 ISIS members who were held in a detention center in the city of Al-Hasakah, Syria, to a secure location in Iraq.
The Iraqi side announced the transfer of about 5,500 prisoners accused of belonging to the terrorist organization from inside Syria to Iraq.