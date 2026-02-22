The Iraqi National Security Advisory announced the successful transfer of ISIS elements from Syria to Iraq without any errors, confirming that these individuals will later be transferred to their home countries.



Social Affairs Advisor at the National Security Advisory, Saeed Al-Jiyashi, stated today (Sunday) that the transfer of ISIS prisoners was requested by national security, noting that exceptional circumstances occurred in Syria, where prisons faced security disruptions, some were breached, and prisoners escaped, necessitating their transfer to Iraq and placing them in secure prisons, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



He confirmed that Iraq took all necessary security preparations with the participation of all security agencies, under the supervision of the Supreme Judicial Council, and the transfer was carried out under the oversight of the Counter-Terrorism Service. He emphasized that the transfer was successfully completed without any mistakes.



He affirmed that having ISIS prisoners in Iraq under the control of security agencies and the management of the Iraqi judiciary is preferable, adding that dealing with them in this manner is better than in an open and chaotic environment to prevent any future clashes.



He revealed that the presence of ISIS members in Iraqi territory is not permanent, adding that the government is working on their return to their countries, clarifying that they belong to more than 67 countries.



It is worth mentioning that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on January 21 of last year the start of the transfer of ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraqi prisons.



It noted that the transfer mission began concurrently with the successful transfer by U.S. forces of 150 ISIS members who were held in a detention center in the city of Al-Hasakah, Syria, to a secure location in Iraq.



The Iraqi side announced the transfer of about 5,500 prisoners accused of belonging to the terrorist organization from inside Syria to Iraq.