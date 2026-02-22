A British woman lost all her limbs after suffering from a rare and severe blood poisoning believed to have started from a small wound and a lick from her dog.

The 56-year-old woman spent 32 weeks in the hospital and underwent a series of emergency surgeries to save her life after doctors faced the almost certain risk of death due to sepsis complications.

Her husband described the shock, saying: "On Saturday, she was playing with the dog, and the next day she went to work. On Monday night, I found her unconscious; everything happened in less than 24 hours."

During her time in intensive care, her heart stopped 6 times, and doctors had to amputate her legs and arms and remove her spleen to combat the complications.

Despite the severity of the experience, the woman insists on reclaiming her normal life: "I have sat on my bed long enough. It’s time to move forward now."

The couple is currently working on fundraising for advanced prosthetics, along with a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of sepsis, which kills around 50,000 people annually in the United Kingdom.