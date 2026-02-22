فقدت امرأة بريطانية كل أطرافها بعد إصابتها بتسمم دم نادر وخطير يُعتقد أنه بدأ من جرح صغير ولعقة من كلبها.

قضت المرأة البالغة من العمر 56 عاماً 32 أسبوعاً في المستشفى، وخضعت لسلسلة عمليات طارئة لإنقاذ حياتها، بعد أن واجه الأطباء خطر الموت شبه المؤكد نتيجة مضاعفات الإنتان.

ووصف زوجها الصدمة قائلاً: «في يوم السبت كانت تلعب مع الكلب، وفي اليوم التالي ذهبت إلى العمل. وفي ليلة الاثنين وجدت فاقدة للوعي، كل شيء حدث خلال أقل من 24 ساعة».

وخلال فترة وجودها في العناية المركزة توقف قلبها 6 مرات، واضطر الأطباء إلى بتر ساقيها ويديها واستئصال الطحال لمواجهة المضاعفات.

ورغم فداحة التجربة، تصر المرأة على استعادة حياتها الطبيعية: «لقد جلست على سريري بما فيه الكفاية. وحان وقت المضي قدماً الآن».

ويعمل الزوجان حالياً على جمع التبرعات للحصول على أطراف صناعية متقدمة، مع حملة توعية حول مخاطر الإنتان، الذي يقتل نحو 50 ألف شخص سنوياً في المملكة المتحدة.