كشف جدول تصنيف مخالفات الأحكام النظامية الخاصة بضبط العلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر، عن فرض غرامات تصاعدية على المؤجرين المخالفين، من أبرزها زيادة قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية للعقارات السكنية أو التجارية أو الشاغرة بالمخالفة للأنظمة المعتمدة، وتبدأ العقوبة بغرامة تعادل أجرة شهرين في المرة الأولى، وتصل إلى 6 أشهر، ثم تصل إلى أجرة 12 شهراً عند تكرار المخالفة، مع إلزام المخالف بتصحيح الوضع.


كما تضمّن الجدول عقوبات على عدم تسجيل عقود الإيجار في الشبكة الإلكترونية لخدمات الإيجار تبدأ بالإنذار مع تصحيح المخالفة، ثم غرامات مالية تصل إلى أجرة 3 أشهر في حال التكرار، وسترتفع في المرة الثالثة إلى 6 أشهر، وشملت المخالفات أيضاً امتناع المؤجر في مدينة الرياض عن تجديد عقد الإيجار أو إلزام المستأجر بالإخلاء في غير الحالات النظامية، مع فرض غرامات مماثلة.


وأكد القرار أن تطبيق العقوبات لا يخل بحق المتضرر في المطالبة بالتعويض. ووفقاً للبيانات المتاحة، يأتي ذلك امتداداً لموافقة مجلس الوزراء على الأحكام المنظمة للعلاقة الإيجارية، التي تضمنت إيقاف الزيادة السنوية لقيمة الأجرة الإجمالية لعقود الإيجار السكنية والتجارية في مدينة الرياض لمدة خمس سنوات.