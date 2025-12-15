The classification table for violations of the regulatory provisions governing the relationship between landlords and tenants reveals the imposition of escalating fines on violating landlords. Among the most notable penalties is the increase in the total rent value for residential, commercial, or vacant properties in violation of the approved regulations. The penalty begins with a fine equivalent to two months' rent for the first offense, escalating to six months, and then reaching twelve months' rent upon repeated violations, with the violator required to rectify the situation.



The table also includes penalties for failing to register lease contracts in the electronic rental services network, starting with a warning and correction of the violation, followed by financial fines that can reach up to three months' rent in case of repetition, increasing to six months' rent on the third offense. Violations also include landlords in Riyadh refusing to renew lease contracts or forcing tenants to vacate under non-legal circumstances, with similar fines imposed.



The decision confirmed that the application of penalties does not affect the right of the aggrieved party to claim compensation. According to available data, this comes as an extension of the Cabinet's approval of the regulations governing the rental relationship, which included a suspension of the annual increase in the total rent value for residential and commercial lease contracts in Riyadh for a period of five years.