أتاحت الأحكام النظامية الخاصة بضبط العلاقة بين المؤجّر والمستأجر التي أقرتها الهيئة العامة للعقار، للمؤجّر إخلاء العقار السكني في حال رغبته في استخدامه الشخصي أو استخدام أحد أقاربه من الدرجة الأولى، وذلك ضمن حالات محددة لا يجوز للمؤجّر الامتناع عن تجديد العقد إلا عند تحققها.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن حزمة من الضوابط التي تضبط العلاقة بين المؤجّر والمستأجر، أبرزها منع رفع الأجرة الإجمالية للعقود القائمة أو الجديدة داخل مدينة الرياض طوال مدة تطبيق الأحكام البالغة خمس سنوات. وشددت الأحكام، المنشورة أمس (الجمعة) في صحيفة أم القرى، على ألا تزيد أجرة العقار الشاغر -الذي سبق تأجيره- على آخر عقد إيجار، فيما تُحدد أجرة العقارات التي لم تُؤجّر سابقاً بالاتفاق بين الطرفين.


وحددت الأحكام حالات الإخلاء النظامي، وتشمل تخلف المستأجر عن السداد، أو وجود عيوب هيكلية تؤثر على سلامة الساكنين وفق تقرير فني معتمد، إضافة إلى حالة رغبة المؤجّر أو أحد أقاربه من الدرجة الأولى في استخدام العقار، أو الحالات الأخرى التي يقرّها مجلس إدارة الهيئة.


ومنحت الأحكام للمؤجّر حق الاعتراض على قيمة الأجرة المحددة إذا كان آخر عقد إيجار قبل 2024 أو إذا خضع العقار لترميمات إنشائية أو هيكلية أثرت في قيمته، على أن يُنظر في الاعتراض وفق آليات يعتمدها مجلس إدارة الهيئة.


وتسري الضوابط حالياً في مدينة الرياض فقط، مع إمكانية تعميمها على مناطق أخرى بقرار من مجلس إدارة الهيئة بعد موافقة مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، وفق محددات ومعايير تضعها لجنة وزارية مختصة خلال 90 يوماً.