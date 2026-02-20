ولي العهد يزور المسجد النبوي

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz visited the Prophet's Mosque today, where he performed prayers in the Noble Rawdah and had the honor of greeting the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.



Upon the Crown Prince's arrival at the Prophet's Mosque, he was received by the Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, and the imams and preachers of the Prophet's Mosque.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by the Governor of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Medina, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars and advisor in the Royal Court, Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, and other ministers.