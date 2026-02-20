زار ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم المسجد النبوي، وأدى الصلاة في الروضة الشريفة، كما تشرف بالسلام على رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وعلى صاحبيه رضوان الله عليهما.

ولي العهد يزور المسجد النبوي


وكان في استقبال ولي العهد لدى وصوله الحرم النبوي، رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز السديس، ووزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، وأئمة وخطباء المسجد النبوي.

وقد رافق ولي العهد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الشيخ صالح بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، وعضو هيئة كبار العلماء المستشار في الديوان الملكي الشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري، والوزراء.

