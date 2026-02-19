في خطوة تعكس ثبات الموقف السعودي وريادته في دعم القضية الفلسطينية، أعلن وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عادل الجبير أن المملكة ستقدم مساهمة مالية تصل إلى مليار دولار، لتخفيف معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني، والمضي نحو تحقيق السلام العادل الذي يستحقه، وذلك عقب مشاركة السعودية في الاجتماع الأول لـ«مجلس السلام».

وأكد الجبير أن الدعم السعودي الجديد يأتي امتداداً لنهج راسخ تتبناه الرياض، يقوم على دعم قيام دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، إلى جانب استمرار تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية للمتضررين.

السلام خيار إستراتيجي

وخلال الاجتماع الذي عُقد في الولايات المتحدة، شدد الجبير على أن المملكة تعمل من أجل سلام دائم وعادل في الشرق الأوسط، مجدداً التأكيد على أن «مبادرة السلام العربية» التي أطلقتها السعودية شكلت مساراً واضحاً لتحقيق السلام الشامل، وترتكز على حل الدولتين كخيار إستراتيجي لا بديل عنه.

17 مليار دولار لإعمار غزة

من جانبه، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أول تحرك عملي لـ«مجلس السلام»، بكشفه تعهدات مالية تبلغ 17 مليار دولار لإعادة إعمار غزة، منها 10 مليارات دولار من الولايات المتحدة، إضافة إلى مساهمات دولية وأفراد لدعم قوة استقرار مقترحة في القطاع.

وأوضح ترمب أن السعودية إلى جانب قطر والكويت والبحرين والإمارات والمغرب وكازاخستان وأذربيجان وأوزبكستان قدمت أكثر من 7 مليارات دولار لإغاثة غزة، فيما أرسلت عدة دول قوات وشرطة للمساهمة في تحقيق الاستقرار.

وأشار إلى أن مصر والأردن تقدمان دعماً كبيراً من خلال التدريب والمساندة لقوة الشرطة الفلسطينية.

دعم خليجي وعربي واسع

وأعلنت قطر، على لسان رئيس وزرائها محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني، تخصيص مليار دولار لدعم جهود المجلس وتحقيق حل دائم للقضية الفلسطينية.

كما أكدت الكويت، عبر وزير خارجيتها الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح، تقديم مليار دولار دعماً لجهود تخفيف معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني وتحقيق الأمن في غزة.

من جهته، أعلن نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية الإماراتي عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان تقديم 1.2 مليار دولار دعماً لغزة من خلال مجلس السلام.

دعم أممي ورياضي

وفي السياق ذاته، أُعلن أن مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية جمع ملياري دولار لدعم غزة، فيما سيسهم الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) في جمع 75 مليون دولار لمشاريع في القطاع، في مبادرة تهدف إلى دعم الشباب وتعزيز الاستقرار المجتمعي.

ويعكس التحرك السعودي زخماً سياسياً وإنسانياً يتقدم الصفوف، مؤكداً أن المملكة تواصل دورها القيادي في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني، ليس فقط عبر الإغاثة العاجلة، بل من خلال الدفع الجاد نحو سلام عادل وشامل يحقق تطلعاته المشروعة.