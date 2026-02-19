In a move that reflects Saudi Arabia's steadfast position and leadership in supporting the Palestinian cause, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir announced that the Kingdom will provide a financial contribution of up to one billion dollars to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and to move towards achieving the just peace they deserve, following Saudi Arabia's participation in the first meeting of the "Peace Council".

Al-Jubeir confirmed that the new Saudi support extends a firm approach adopted by Riyadh, which is based on supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside the continued flow of humanitarian and relief aid to those affected.

Peace as a Strategic Option

During the meeting held in the United States, Al-Jubeir emphasized that the Kingdom is working towards a lasting and just peace in the Middle East, reiterating that the "Arab Peace Initiative" launched by Saudi Arabia has formed a clear path to achieving comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution as an indispensable strategic option.

17 Billion Dollars for Gaza Reconstruction

For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the first practical move of the "Peace Council" by revealing financial commitments amounting to 17 billion dollars for the reconstruction of Gaza, including 10 billion dollars from the United States, in addition to international and individual contributions to support a proposed stability force in the region.

Trump clarified that Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, has provided more than 7 billion dollars for Gaza relief, while several countries have sent troops and police to contribute to achieving stability.

He pointed out that Egypt and Jordan are providing significant support through training and assistance to the Palestinian police force.

Broad Gulf and Arab Support

Qatar, through its Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, announced a commitment of one billion dollars to support the Council's efforts and achieve a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.

Kuwait also confirmed, through its Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrahi Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a contribution of one billion dollars to support efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and achieve security in Gaza.

For his part, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced a contribution of 1.2 billion dollars to support Gaza through the Peace Council.

UN and Sports Support

In this context, it was announced that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has raised two billion dollars to support Gaza, while the International Football Federation (FIFA) will contribute to raising 75 million dollars for projects in the region, in an initiative aimed at supporting youth and enhancing community stability.

This Saudi initiative reflects a political and humanitarian momentum that leads the way, affirming that the Kingdom continues its leadership role in supporting the Palestinian people, not only through urgent relief but also by making serious strides towards a just and comprehensive peace that fulfills their legitimate aspirations.