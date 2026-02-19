في خطوة تعكس ثبات الموقف السعودي وريادته في دعم القضية الفلسطينية، أعلن وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عادل الجبير أن المملكة ستقدم مساهمة مالية تصل إلى مليار دولار، لتخفيف معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني، والمضي نحو تحقيق السلام العادل الذي يستحقه، وذلك عقب مشاركة السعودية في الاجتماع الأول لـ«مجلس السلام».
وأكد الجبير أن الدعم السعودي الجديد يأتي امتداداً لنهج راسخ تتبناه الرياض، يقوم على دعم قيام دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، إلى جانب استمرار تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية للمتضررين.
السلام خيار إستراتيجي
وخلال الاجتماع الذي عُقد في الولايات المتحدة، شدد الجبير على أن المملكة تعمل من أجل سلام دائم وعادل في الشرق الأوسط، مجدداً التأكيد على أن «مبادرة السلام العربية» التي أطلقتها السعودية شكلت مساراً واضحاً لتحقيق السلام الشامل، وترتكز على حل الدولتين كخيار إستراتيجي لا بديل عنه.
17 مليار دولار لإعمار غزة
من جانبه، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أول تحرك عملي لـ«مجلس السلام»، بكشفه تعهدات مالية تبلغ 17 مليار دولار لإعادة إعمار غزة، منها 10 مليارات دولار من الولايات المتحدة، إضافة إلى مساهمات دولية وأفراد لدعم قوة استقرار مقترحة في القطاع.
وأوضح ترمب أن السعودية إلى جانب قطر والكويت والبحرين والإمارات والمغرب وكازاخستان وأذربيجان وأوزبكستان قدمت أكثر من 7 مليارات دولار لإغاثة غزة، فيما أرسلت عدة دول قوات وشرطة للمساهمة في تحقيق الاستقرار.
وأشار إلى أن مصر والأردن تقدمان دعماً كبيراً من خلال التدريب والمساندة لقوة الشرطة الفلسطينية.
دعم خليجي وعربي واسع
وأعلنت قطر، على لسان رئيس وزرائها محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني، تخصيص مليار دولار لدعم جهود المجلس وتحقيق حل دائم للقضية الفلسطينية.
كما أكدت الكويت، عبر وزير خارجيتها الشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح، تقديم مليار دولار دعماً لجهود تخفيف معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني وتحقيق الأمن في غزة.
من جهته، أعلن نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية الإماراتي عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان تقديم 1.2 مليار دولار دعماً لغزة من خلال مجلس السلام.
دعم أممي ورياضي
وفي السياق ذاته، أُعلن أن مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية جمع ملياري دولار لدعم غزة، فيما سيسهم الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) في جمع 75 مليون دولار لمشاريع في القطاع، في مبادرة تهدف إلى دعم الشباب وتعزيز الاستقرار المجتمعي.
ويعكس التحرك السعودي زخماً سياسياً وإنسانياً يتقدم الصفوف، مؤكداً أن المملكة تواصل دورها القيادي في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني، ليس فقط عبر الإغاثة العاجلة، بل من خلال الدفع الجاد نحو سلام عادل وشامل يحقق تطلعاته المشروعة.
In a move that reflects Saudi Arabia's steadfast position and leadership in supporting the Palestinian cause, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir announced that the Kingdom will provide a financial contribution of up to one billion dollars to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and to move towards achieving the just peace they deserve, following Saudi Arabia's participation in the first meeting of the "Peace Council".
Al-Jubeir confirmed that the new Saudi support extends a firm approach adopted by Riyadh, which is based on supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside the continued flow of humanitarian and relief aid to those affected.
Peace as a Strategic Option
During the meeting held in the United States, Al-Jubeir emphasized that the Kingdom is working towards a lasting and just peace in the Middle East, reiterating that the "Arab Peace Initiative" launched by Saudi Arabia has formed a clear path to achieving comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution as an indispensable strategic option.
17 Billion Dollars for Gaza Reconstruction
For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the first practical move of the "Peace Council" by revealing financial commitments amounting to 17 billion dollars for the reconstruction of Gaza, including 10 billion dollars from the United States, in addition to international and individual contributions to support a proposed stability force in the region.
Trump clarified that Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, has provided more than 7 billion dollars for Gaza relief, while several countries have sent troops and police to contribute to achieving stability.
He pointed out that Egypt and Jordan are providing significant support through training and assistance to the Palestinian police force.
Broad Gulf and Arab Support
Qatar, through its Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, announced a commitment of one billion dollars to support the Council's efforts and achieve a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.
Kuwait also confirmed, through its Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrahi Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a contribution of one billion dollars to support efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and achieve security in Gaza.
For his part, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced a contribution of 1.2 billion dollars to support Gaza through the Peace Council.
UN and Sports Support
In this context, it was announced that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has raised two billion dollars to support Gaza, while the International Football Federation (FIFA) will contribute to raising 75 million dollars for projects in the region, in an initiative aimed at supporting youth and enhancing community stability.
This Saudi initiative reflects a political and humanitarian momentum that leads the way, affirming that the Kingdom continues its leadership role in supporting the Palestinian people, not only through urgent relief but also by making serious strides towards a just and comprehensive peace that fulfills their legitimate aspirations.