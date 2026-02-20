الصورة الجميلة والمعبّرة التي استقبل بها أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، نائبه الأمير سعود بن نهار، تمثّل المشهد الذي عُرفت به قيادتنا من التلاحم والترابط القوي. كان مشهدًا أكثر من رائع، وهو يستقبل ابن سلطان الخير نائبه بالأحضان والعناق، ويفتح ذراعيه مرحبًا بمقدمه، ما أجمل وأنبل وأنقى هذا الشعور.

- استقبال بهيّ ورائع من أهالي المدينة المنورة، كما هي عادتهم في الوفاء والنبل والولاء لقادة هذه البلاد. وكم هو جميل ما تقوم به قيادتنا من جهود في خدمة مدينة المصطفى عليه الصلاة والسلام.

- طيبة الطيبة التي تشهد حاليًا قفزة كبيرة في مختلف الجوانب، وبنية تحتية متطوّرة، لتصبح في أجمل حُلّة لها، وكأنها تقول للعالم: أنا المدينة التي لا يجهلها أحد.

- الأمير سعود بن نهار، الذي سبقته سمعته الطيبة قبل وصوله، سيكون العضيد الأيمن للأمير سلمان بن سلطان، الذي عشق المدينة المنورة وأحبها، فبادلته هذا الشعور وفاءً واحتضانًا.

- في طيبة الطيبة كل شيء مختلف في الجمال والروعة، وهناك سكينة وراحة نفسية يشعر بها كل من زارها، ويعشق أن يكون من سكانها، ويتمنى الكثيرون أن تكون مسكنهم ومدفنهم.

- أهالي المدينة المنورة لطفاء، يرحّبون بزائرها أجمل ترحيب، وترتسم الابتسامة على وجوههم، ويتأدبون بآداب المدينة التي استمدوها من الحبيب المصطفى عليه أفضل الصلاة وأتم التسليم، وهم على مقربة من قبره الطاهر.

- المدينة المنورة تنتظر مشاريع ضخمة، من أبرزها مشروع (رؤى المدينة)، الذي سيكون نقلة نوعية في استيعاب أعداد الزوّار، وتحقيق رؤية سيدي ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في استقبال (30) مليون زائر بحلول عام 2030.

- كوني أحد أبناء المدينة المنورة، أفتخر كثيرًا أنني عشت على ترابها، وشهدت مراحل التطوير وخدمة أمرائها الذين تعاقبوا عليها، حتى وصلت إلى هذا الجمال والروعة.

- وأتمنى، كما يتمنى أهلها، أن يحظى الحراك الرياضي بمرحلة جديدة من البناء، إذ لا يتواكب حاليًا مع الحراك التنموي الذي تشهده المدينة، وكذلك الحراك الأدبي والثقافي، الذي بلا شك غاب لفترة طويلة عن المشهد الذي كان عليه سابقًا.

- كل الدعوات بأن يوفق الله الأمير سلمان بن سلطان ونائبه الأمير سعود بن نهار في خدمة المدينة المنورة، وإكمال النهضة الكبيرة التي تشهدها من مشاريع وجودة حياة.