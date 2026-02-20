تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الصورة الجميلة والمعبّرة التي استقبل بها أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، نائبه الأمير سعود بن نهار، تمثّل المشهد الذي عُرفت به قيادتنا من التلاحم والترابط القوي. كان مشهدًا أكثر من رائع، وهو يستقبل ابن سلطان الخير نائبه بالأحضان والعناق، ويفتح ذراعيه مرحبًا بمقدمه، ما أجمل وأنبل وأنقى هذا الشعور.
- استقبال بهيّ ورائع من أهالي المدينة المنورة، كما هي عادتهم في الوفاء والنبل والولاء لقادة هذه البلاد. وكم هو جميل ما تقوم به قيادتنا من جهود في خدمة مدينة المصطفى عليه الصلاة والسلام.
- طيبة الطيبة التي تشهد حاليًا قفزة كبيرة في مختلف الجوانب، وبنية تحتية متطوّرة، لتصبح في أجمل حُلّة لها، وكأنها تقول للعالم: أنا المدينة التي لا يجهلها أحد.
- الأمير سعود بن نهار، الذي سبقته سمعته الطيبة قبل وصوله، سيكون العضيد الأيمن للأمير سلمان بن سلطان، الذي عشق المدينة المنورة وأحبها، فبادلته هذا الشعور وفاءً واحتضانًا.
- في طيبة الطيبة كل شيء مختلف في الجمال والروعة، وهناك سكينة وراحة نفسية يشعر بها كل من زارها، ويعشق أن يكون من سكانها، ويتمنى الكثيرون أن تكون مسكنهم ومدفنهم.
- أهالي المدينة المنورة لطفاء، يرحّبون بزائرها أجمل ترحيب، وترتسم الابتسامة على وجوههم، ويتأدبون بآداب المدينة التي استمدوها من الحبيب المصطفى عليه أفضل الصلاة وأتم التسليم، وهم على مقربة من قبره الطاهر.
- المدينة المنورة تنتظر مشاريع ضخمة، من أبرزها مشروع (رؤى المدينة)، الذي سيكون نقلة نوعية في استيعاب أعداد الزوّار، وتحقيق رؤية سيدي ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في استقبال (30) مليون زائر بحلول عام 2030.
- كوني أحد أبناء المدينة المنورة، أفتخر كثيرًا أنني عشت على ترابها، وشهدت مراحل التطوير وخدمة أمرائها الذين تعاقبوا عليها، حتى وصلت إلى هذا الجمال والروعة.
- وأتمنى، كما يتمنى أهلها، أن يحظى الحراك الرياضي بمرحلة جديدة من البناء، إذ لا يتواكب حاليًا مع الحراك التنموي الذي تشهده المدينة، وكذلك الحراك الأدبي والثقافي، الذي بلا شك غاب لفترة طويلة عن المشهد الذي كان عليه سابقًا.
- كل الدعوات بأن يوفق الله الأمير سلمان بن سلطان ونائبه الأمير سعود بن نهار في خدمة المدينة المنورة، وإكمال النهضة الكبيرة التي تشهدها من مشاريع وجودة حياة.
The beautiful and expressive image with which the Prince of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan, welcomed his deputy, Prince Saud bin Nahar, represents the scene that our leadership is known for: strong cohesion and connection. It was more than a wonderful sight, as he embraced and hugged the son of Sultan Al-Khayr, opening his arms wide to welcome him. How beautiful, noble, and pure this feeling is.
- A magnificent and wonderful reception from the people of Medina, as is their custom of loyalty and nobility to the leaders of this country. And how beautiful are the efforts our leadership is making in serving the city of the Prophet, peace be upon him.
- The good city of Taiba is currently witnessing a significant leap in various aspects, with advanced infrastructure, to become in its most beautiful form, as if saying to the world: I am the city that no one is unaware of.
- Prince Saud bin Nahar, whose good reputation preceded his arrival, will be the right-hand man to Prince Salman bin Sultan, who has loved and cherished Medina, and this feeling has been reciprocated with loyalty and embrace.
- In the good city of Taiba, everything is different in beauty and magnificence, and there is tranquility and peace of mind felt by everyone who has visited it, and they love to be among its residents, with many wishing for it to be their home and resting place.
- The people of Medina are kind, welcoming their visitors with the warmest greetings, smiles adorning their faces, and they adhere to the manners of the city that they have drawn from the beloved Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, as they are close to his pure grave.
- Medina is awaiting massive projects, the most prominent of which is the (Vision of the City) project, which will be a qualitative leap in accommodating the number of visitors and achieving the vision of my master, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to welcome (30) million visitors by the year 2030.
- As one of the sons of Medina, I take great pride in having lived on its soil and witnessed the stages of development and the service of its princes who have succeeded one another, until it reached this beauty and magnificence.
- I hope, as its people do, that the sports movement will enter a new phase of construction, as it currently does not keep pace with the developmental movement that the city is witnessing, as well as the literary and cultural movement, which has undoubtedly been absent for a long time from the scene it once had.
- All prayers that God grants success to Prince Salman bin Sultan and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Nahar, in serving Medina and completing the great renaissance it is witnessing through projects and quality of life.