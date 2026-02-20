The beautiful and expressive image with which the Prince of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan, welcomed his deputy, Prince Saud bin Nahar, represents the scene that our leadership is known for: strong cohesion and connection. It was more than a wonderful sight, as he embraced and hugged the son of Sultan Al-Khayr, opening his arms wide to welcome him. How beautiful, noble, and pure this feeling is.

- A magnificent and wonderful reception from the people of Medina, as is their custom of loyalty and nobility to the leaders of this country. And how beautiful are the efforts our leadership is making in serving the city of the Prophet, peace be upon him.

- The good city of Taiba is currently witnessing a significant leap in various aspects, with advanced infrastructure, to become in its most beautiful form, as if saying to the world: I am the city that no one is unaware of.

- Prince Saud bin Nahar, whose good reputation preceded his arrival, will be the right-hand man to Prince Salman bin Sultan, who has loved and cherished Medina, and this feeling has been reciprocated with loyalty and embrace.

- In the good city of Taiba, everything is different in beauty and magnificence, and there is tranquility and peace of mind felt by everyone who has visited it, and they love to be among its residents, with many wishing for it to be their home and resting place.

- The people of Medina are kind, welcoming their visitors with the warmest greetings, smiles adorning their faces, and they adhere to the manners of the city that they have drawn from the beloved Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, as they are close to his pure grave.

- Medina is awaiting massive projects, the most prominent of which is the (Vision of the City) project, which will be a qualitative leap in accommodating the number of visitors and achieving the vision of my master, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to welcome (30) million visitors by the year 2030.

- As one of the sons of Medina, I take great pride in having lived on its soil and witnessed the stages of development and the service of its princes who have succeeded one another, until it reached this beauty and magnificence.

- I hope, as its people do, that the sports movement will enter a new phase of construction, as it currently does not keep pace with the developmental movement that the city is witnessing, as well as the literary and cultural movement, which has undoubtedly been absent for a long time from the scene it once had.

- All prayers that God grants success to Prince Salman bin Sultan and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Nahar, in serving Medina and completing the great renaissance it is witnessing through projects and quality of life.