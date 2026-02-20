يُجسّد يوم التأسيس السعودي محطةً تاريخيةً فارقة في مسيرة المملكة العربية السعودية، إذ يستحضر ذكرى قيام الدولة السعودية الأولى عام 1727م على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود، بوصفها نقطة الانطلاق نحو بناء كيانٍ سياسي راسخ، قام منذ نشأته على أسس الوحدة والاستقرار، واستند إلى منظومة من القيم الدينية والاجتماعية التي شكّلت هوية الدولة ومقوّمات استمرارها. ولم يكن هذا التأسيس حدثًا عابرًا، بل بداية مشروعٍ وطني طويل الأمد، أسهم في إعادة تشكيل الواقع السياسي والاجتماعي في شبه الجزيرة العربية.

ويحمل هذا اليوم في مضمونه دلالاتٍ عميقة تتجاوز مجرد استذكار الماضي، ليغدو مناسبةً لترسيخ معاني الانتماء والهوية الوطنية لدى الأجيال المتعاقبة، حيث تتجسّد فيه قصة وطنٍ تأسّس على مبادئ العدل، والتلاحم بين القيادة والمجتمع، واحترام القيم الأصيلة، واستمر في مسيرته بثباتٍ رغم التحديات، متطلعًا إلى المستقبل برؤيةٍ واضحة وطموحٍ متجدد. ويعكس يوم التأسيس إدراكًا وطنيًا بأن الحاضر المزدهر هو امتداد طبيعي لجذور تاريخية عميقة.

ومنذ لحظة التأسيس، شكّل الإرث التاريخي والثقافي للمملكة ركيزةً أساسيةً في صياغة الوعي الجمعي للمجتمع السعودي، حيث برزت الدرعية نموذجًا مبكرًا للدولة القادرة على الجمع بين الأصالة والحكمة السياسية، وعلى بناء كيانٍ يقوم على التنظيم، والأمن، والاستقرار الاجتماعي. وأسهم هذا الإرث في ترسيخ دعائم مجتمعٍ متماسك، يستلهم من ماضيه قيم القوة والاعتدال، وينظر إلى المستقبل بثقةٍ واتزان.

وقد انعكس هذا الإرث التاريخي بوضوح في العادات والتقاليد المتوارثة، وفي منظومة القيم الاجتماعية التي ما زالت تُغذّي وجدان المجتمع السعودي، وتشكّل مرجعًا راسخًا لهويته الوطنية، ومصدرًا لتعزيز روح التضامن والمسؤولية والانتماء. كما أسهم في بناء شخصية وطنية تعتز بتاريخها، وتدرك أهمية المحافظة على مقوماتها الحضارية في ظل التحولات المتسارعة.

ويمثل يوم التأسيس مناسبةً وطنية لتعزيز الاعتزاز بالجذور التاريخية، واستلهام الدروس والعبر من مسيرةٍ حافلة بالتحديات والإنجازات، بما يُسهم في بناء أجيالٍ واعية بماضيها، ومدركة لمسؤولياتها تجاه حاضرها، ومؤهلة لصناعة مستقبلها. كما يُبرز هذا اليوم أهمية الاستثمار في الإنسان بوصفه الامتداد الحقيقي للإرث التاريخي، والقادر على تحويل القيم الراسخة إلى منجزاتٍ تنموية معاصرة.

ويأتي الاحتفاء بيوم التأسيس تأكيدًا على أن التاريخ ليس مجرد صفحاتٍ تُروى أو أحداثٍ تُستعاد، بل هو منظومةٌ من المعاني والقيم تُبنى عليها الرؤى الوطنية، وتُستكمل بها مسيرة التنمية الشاملة. فالإرث الذي بدأ قبل ثلاثة قرون ما زال حيًّا في وجدان المملكة، ينبض في حاضرها، ويواصل إلهام أجيالها نحو مزيدٍ من العطاء، والازدهار، وترسيخ مكانتها بوصفها دولةً ذات جذورٍ راسخة ورؤيةٍ طموحة للمستقبل.