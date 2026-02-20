Saudi Foundation Day embodies a significant historical milestone in the journey of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it recalls the memory of the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 AD by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, marking the starting point towards building a solid political entity. From its inception, it was based on the principles of unity and stability, relying on a system of religious and social values that shaped the identity of the state and the components of its continuity. This foundation was not a fleeting event, but the beginning of a long-term national project that contributed to reshaping the political and social reality in the Arabian Peninsula.

This day carries profound meanings that go beyond merely recalling the past, becoming an occasion to reinforce the concepts of belonging and national identity among successive generations. It embodies the story of a nation founded on principles of justice, cohesion between leadership and society, and respect for authentic values, continuing its journey steadfastly despite challenges, looking to the future with a clear vision and renewed ambition. Foundation Day reflects a national awareness that a thriving present is a natural extension of deep historical roots.

Since the moment of its establishment, the historical and cultural legacy of the Kingdom has formed a fundamental pillar in shaping the collective consciousness of Saudi society, where Diriyah emerged as an early model of a state capable of combining authenticity with political wisdom, and of building an entity based on organization, security, and social stability. This legacy has contributed to establishing the foundations of a cohesive society that draws from its past the values of strength and moderation, looking to the future with confidence and balance.

This historical legacy is clearly reflected in inherited customs and traditions, and in the system of social values that continue to nourish the spirit of Saudi society, forming a solid reference for its national identity, and a source for enhancing the spirit of solidarity, responsibility, and belonging. It has also contributed to building a national character that prides itself on its history and recognizes the importance of preserving its civilizational components in the face of rapid transformations.

Foundation Day represents a national occasion to enhance pride in historical roots and to draw lessons and insights from a journey filled with challenges and achievements, contributing to the building of generations aware of their past, conscious of their responsibilities towards their present, and qualified to shape their future. This day also highlights the importance of investing in people as the true extension of the historical legacy, capable of transforming established values into contemporary developmental achievements.

The celebration of Foundation Day reaffirms that history is not merely pages to be narrated or events to be recalled, but a system of meanings and values upon which national visions are built, and with which the comprehensive development journey is completed. The legacy that began three centuries ago remains alive in the consciousness of the Kingdom, pulsating in its present, and continues to inspire its generations towards more giving, prosperity, and solidifying its position as a state with deep roots and an ambitious vision for the future.