The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques will start accepting registration requests for I'tikaf (spiritual retreat) at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque tomorrow (Friday) during the ongoing blessed month of Ramadan.

The authority stated that it is necessary to access the registration link, create an account or log in through the National Access Platform, select the I'tikaf location in the two holy mosques, agree to the terms, complete the information, and submit the application. It also mentioned that the applications will be reviewed according to capacity, and if approved, the registrant will be sent a text message.