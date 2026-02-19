تبدأ الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشريف غداً (الجمعة) في استقبال طلبات التسجيل في الاعتكاف بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشريف خلال شهر رمضان المبارك الجاري.

وبينت الهيئة أنه يتعين الدخول على رابط التسجيل وإنشاء حساب أو الدخول عبر منصة النفاذ الوطني واختيار موقع الاعتكاف في الحرمين والموافقة على الشروط واستكمال البيانات وتقديم الطلب، مشيرة إلى أنه ستتم مراجعة الطلبات وفقاً للطاقة الاستيعابية، وفي حال الموافقة سيتم تزويد المسجل برسالة نصية.