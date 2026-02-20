يأتي يوم التأسيس لا ليوقظ في الذاكرة حدثاً تاريخياً فحسب، بل ليعيد تشكيل الوعي بمعنى الدولة، وبفكرة الاستقرار التي لم تكن في الجزيرة العربية أمراً بديهياً عبر التاريخ. فالتأسيس السعودي لم يكن نشوء كيانٍ سياسيٍ عابر، بل كان تحوّلاً في منطق المكان ذاته؛ انتقالاً من منطق التفرق إلى منطق الدولة، ومن هشاشة الاجتماع إلى رسوخ النظام.


في هذا اليوم، لا نستحضر الماضي بوصفه زمناً منقضياً، بل بوصفه لحظةً مؤسسةً لمعنى الاستمرار. فالدول العظيمة لا تُقاس ببداياتها فقط، بل بقدرتها على البقاء، وعلى إعادة إنتاج ذاتها عبر التحولات، وعلى حماية فكرتها المركزية: فكرة الاستقرار.


لقد كان التأسيس السعودي فعلاً تاريخياً نادراً في بيئةٍ اعتادت الاضطراب، إذ أُعيد تعريف العلاقة بين الإنسان والمكان، وبين السلطة والمجتمع، وبين الأمن والحياة اليومية. لم يكن الأمر مجرد قيام حكم، بل قيام نسقٍ جديدٍ للحياة، تُصبح فيه الدولة إطاراً جامعاً، لا حدثاً طارئاً.


السعودية، منذ لحظة تأسيسها، لم تكن مشروع لحظة، بل مشروع زمن. ولهذا بقيت، بينما تبدلت حولها خرائط، وسقطت كيانات، وتغيرت معادلات. سرّ هذا البقاء لا يكمن في القوة وحدها، بل في الفكرة التي قامت عليها: فكرة الدولة بوصفها ضرورة وجودية لا ترفاً سياسياً.


ومن هنا يتجاوز يوم التأسيس حدود الاحتفاء الرمزي إلى مساحةٍ أعمق من التأمل والمسؤولية. فالوطن ليس جغرافيا تُسكن، بل معنى يُحمل. والدولة ليست مؤسسةً خارج الإنسان، بل امتدادٌ لوعيه وسلوكه وانتمائه.


السعودية ليست مكاناً نعيش فيه فقط، بل أمانة نعيش لها. أمانة الاستقرار، وأمانة الوحدة، وأمانة التاريخ الممتد الذي لم يُكتب بسهولة. فكل دولةٍ باقيةٍ تحمل في داخلها تضحياتٍ صامتة، وجهوداً متراكمة، ووعياً جماعياً أدرك مبكراً أن الفوضى ليست خياراً قابلاً للحياة.


ويظل البعد الأعمق في قصة التأسيس السعودية ماثلاً في الأساس الذي قامت عليه هذه البلاد: عقيدة التوحيد. فهي لم تكن مجرد مرجعية دينية، بل كانت الإطار الجامع الذي أعاد صياغة الاجتماع، ووحّد الاتجاه، وصنع وحدة المعنى قبل وحدة الجغرافيا. لقد كانت عقيدة التوحيد هي سر الاجتماع، ومنبع الوحدة، وأصل القوة التي منحت هذا الكيان رسوخه واستقراره واستمراره.


يوم التأسيس يذكّرنا بأن الدولة التي نراها اليوم لم تكن نتيجة ظرفٍ عابر، بل نتيجة إرادةٍ تاريخيةٍ طويلةٍ اختارت البناء حيث كان الانقسام ممكناً، واختارت النظام حيث كانت الفوضى أقرب، واختارت الاستمرار حيث كان الزوال مصيراً مألوفاً لكثيرٍ من الكيانات.


في هذا اليوم، يتجدد الإدراك بأن الانتماء ليس شعوراً عاطفياً مؤقتاً، بل وعيٌ دائمٌ بمعنى الوطن. وأن الحفاظ على الدولة ليس خطاباً احتفالياً، بل سلوكاً يومياً، ومسؤوليةً أخلاقيةً وفكريةً تتجاوز اللحظة.


السعودية ليست وطناً نسكن إليه...


بل أمانة نُسأل عنها، وتاريخ نُسأل عن الوفاء له، ومستقبل نُسأل عن الإسهام في صناعته.


