يأتي يوم التأسيس لا ليوقظ في الذاكرة حدثاً تاريخياً فحسب، بل ليعيد تشكيل الوعي بمعنى الدولة، وبفكرة الاستقرار التي لم تكن في الجزيرة العربية أمراً بديهياً عبر التاريخ. فالتأسيس السعودي لم يكن نشوء كيانٍ سياسيٍ عابر، بل كان تحوّلاً في منطق المكان ذاته؛ انتقالاً من منطق التفرق إلى منطق الدولة، ومن هشاشة الاجتماع إلى رسوخ النظام.
في هذا اليوم، لا نستحضر الماضي بوصفه زمناً منقضياً، بل بوصفه لحظةً مؤسسةً لمعنى الاستمرار. فالدول العظيمة لا تُقاس ببداياتها فقط، بل بقدرتها على البقاء، وعلى إعادة إنتاج ذاتها عبر التحولات، وعلى حماية فكرتها المركزية: فكرة الاستقرار.
لقد كان التأسيس السعودي فعلاً تاريخياً نادراً في بيئةٍ اعتادت الاضطراب، إذ أُعيد تعريف العلاقة بين الإنسان والمكان، وبين السلطة والمجتمع، وبين الأمن والحياة اليومية. لم يكن الأمر مجرد قيام حكم، بل قيام نسقٍ جديدٍ للحياة، تُصبح فيه الدولة إطاراً جامعاً، لا حدثاً طارئاً.
السعودية، منذ لحظة تأسيسها، لم تكن مشروع لحظة، بل مشروع زمن. ولهذا بقيت، بينما تبدلت حولها خرائط، وسقطت كيانات، وتغيرت معادلات. سرّ هذا البقاء لا يكمن في القوة وحدها، بل في الفكرة التي قامت عليها: فكرة الدولة بوصفها ضرورة وجودية لا ترفاً سياسياً.
ومن هنا يتجاوز يوم التأسيس حدود الاحتفاء الرمزي إلى مساحةٍ أعمق من التأمل والمسؤولية. فالوطن ليس جغرافيا تُسكن، بل معنى يُحمل. والدولة ليست مؤسسةً خارج الإنسان، بل امتدادٌ لوعيه وسلوكه وانتمائه.
السعودية ليست مكاناً نعيش فيه فقط، بل أمانة نعيش لها. أمانة الاستقرار، وأمانة الوحدة، وأمانة التاريخ الممتد الذي لم يُكتب بسهولة. فكل دولةٍ باقيةٍ تحمل في داخلها تضحياتٍ صامتة، وجهوداً متراكمة، ووعياً جماعياً أدرك مبكراً أن الفوضى ليست خياراً قابلاً للحياة.
ويظل البعد الأعمق في قصة التأسيس السعودية ماثلاً في الأساس الذي قامت عليه هذه البلاد: عقيدة التوحيد. فهي لم تكن مجرد مرجعية دينية، بل كانت الإطار الجامع الذي أعاد صياغة الاجتماع، ووحّد الاتجاه، وصنع وحدة المعنى قبل وحدة الجغرافيا. لقد كانت عقيدة التوحيد هي سر الاجتماع، ومنبع الوحدة، وأصل القوة التي منحت هذا الكيان رسوخه واستقراره واستمراره.
يوم التأسيس يذكّرنا بأن الدولة التي نراها اليوم لم تكن نتيجة ظرفٍ عابر، بل نتيجة إرادةٍ تاريخيةٍ طويلةٍ اختارت البناء حيث كان الانقسام ممكناً، واختارت النظام حيث كانت الفوضى أقرب، واختارت الاستمرار حيث كان الزوال مصيراً مألوفاً لكثيرٍ من الكيانات.
في هذا اليوم، يتجدد الإدراك بأن الانتماء ليس شعوراً عاطفياً مؤقتاً، بل وعيٌ دائمٌ بمعنى الوطن. وأن الحفاظ على الدولة ليس خطاباً احتفالياً، بل سلوكاً يومياً، ومسؤوليةً أخلاقيةً وفكريةً تتجاوز اللحظة.
السعودية ليست وطناً نسكن إليه...
بل أمانة نُسأل عنها، وتاريخ نُسأل عن الوفاء له، ومستقبل نُسأل عن الإسهام في صناعته.
The Foundation Day comes not only to awaken a historical event in memory but to reshape the awareness of the meaning of the state and the idea of stability, which has not been a given in the Arabian Peninsula throughout history. The Saudi foundation was not the emergence of a transient political entity, but a transformation in the very logic of the place; a transition from the logic of fragmentation to the logic of the state, from the fragility of society to the solidity of the system.
On this day, we do not recall the past as a time that has passed, but as a foundational moment for the meaning of continuity. Great nations are not measured solely by their beginnings, but by their ability to endure, to reproduce themselves through transformations, and to protect their central idea: the idea of stability.
The Saudi foundation was a rare historical act in an environment accustomed to turmoil, as it redefined the relationship between man and place, between authority and society, and between security and daily life. It was not merely the establishment of a rule, but the establishment of a new system of life, in which the state becomes a comprehensive framework, not an emergency event.
Since its founding moment, Saudi Arabia has not been a project of a moment, but a project of time. That is why it has remained, while maps around it have changed, entities have fallen, and equations have shifted. The secret of this endurance lies not only in strength but in the idea upon which it was founded: the idea of the state as an existential necessity, not a political luxury.
From here, Foundation Day transcends the limits of symbolic celebration to a deeper space of reflection and responsibility. The homeland is not merely geography to inhabit, but a meaning to carry. The state is not an institution outside of man, but an extension of his consciousness, behavior, and belonging.
Saudi Arabia is not just a place we live in, but a trust we live for. A trust in stability, a trust in unity, and a trust in the extended history that was not written easily. Every enduring state carries within it silent sacrifices, accumulated efforts, and a collective consciousness that recognized early on that chaos is not a viable option.
The deeper dimension in the story of the Saudi foundation is evident in the foundation upon which this country was built: the doctrine of monotheism. It was not merely a religious reference, but the unifying framework that reshaped society, unified direction, and created unity of meaning before the unity of geography. The doctrine of monotheism was the secret of social cohesion, the source of unity, and the root of the strength that granted this entity its stability, endurance, and continuity.
Foundation Day reminds us that the state we see today was not the result of a fleeting circumstance, but the result of a long historical will that chose to build where division was possible, chose order where chaos was closer, and chose continuity where extinction was a familiar fate for many entities.
On this day, the realization renews that belonging is not a temporary emotional feeling, but a constant awareness of the meaning of the homeland. And preserving the state is not a celebratory discourse, but a daily behavior, and a moral and intellectual responsibility that transcends the moment.
Saudi Arabia is not a homeland we merely reside in...
But a trust we are questioned about, a history we are questioned about honoring, and a future we are questioned about contributing to its creation.
