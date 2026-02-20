The Foundation Day comes not only to awaken a historical event in memory but to reshape the awareness of the meaning of the state and the idea of stability, which has not been a given in the Arabian Peninsula throughout history. The Saudi foundation was not the emergence of a transient political entity, but a transformation in the very logic of the place; a transition from the logic of fragmentation to the logic of the state, from the fragility of society to the solidity of the system.



On this day, we do not recall the past as a time that has passed, but as a foundational moment for the meaning of continuity. Great nations are not measured solely by their beginnings, but by their ability to endure, to reproduce themselves through transformations, and to protect their central idea: the idea of stability.



The Saudi foundation was a rare historical act in an environment accustomed to turmoil, as it redefined the relationship between man and place, between authority and society, and between security and daily life. It was not merely the establishment of a rule, but the establishment of a new system of life, in which the state becomes a comprehensive framework, not an emergency event.



Since its founding moment, Saudi Arabia has not been a project of a moment, but a project of time. That is why it has remained, while maps around it have changed, entities have fallen, and equations have shifted. The secret of this endurance lies not only in strength but in the idea upon which it was founded: the idea of the state as an existential necessity, not a political luxury.



From here, Foundation Day transcends the limits of symbolic celebration to a deeper space of reflection and responsibility. The homeland is not merely geography to inhabit, but a meaning to carry. The state is not an institution outside of man, but an extension of his consciousness, behavior, and belonging.



Saudi Arabia is not just a place we live in, but a trust we live for. A trust in stability, a trust in unity, and a trust in the extended history that was not written easily. Every enduring state carries within it silent sacrifices, accumulated efforts, and a collective consciousness that recognized early on that chaos is not a viable option.



The deeper dimension in the story of the Saudi foundation is evident in the foundation upon which this country was built: the doctrine of monotheism. It was not merely a religious reference, but the unifying framework that reshaped society, unified direction, and created unity of meaning before the unity of geography. The doctrine of monotheism was the secret of social cohesion, the source of unity, and the root of the strength that granted this entity its stability, endurance, and continuity.



Foundation Day reminds us that the state we see today was not the result of a fleeting circumstance, but the result of a long historical will that chose to build where division was possible, chose order where chaos was closer, and chose continuity where extinction was a familiar fate for many entities.



On this day, the realization renews that belonging is not a temporary emotional feeling, but a constant awareness of the meaning of the homeland. And preserving the state is not a celebratory discourse, but a daily behavior, and a moral and intellectual responsibility that transcends the moment.



Saudi Arabia is not a homeland we merely reside in...



But a trust we are questioned about, a history we are questioned about honoring, and a future we are questioned about contributing to its creation.



