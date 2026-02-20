Scientific research in Saudi universities is considered one of the key drivers for achieving Vision 2030, as it contributes to transitioning the Kingdom from reliance on natural resources to building a knowledge-based and innovative economy. The importance of scientific research is evident in several targets, including: improving the global ranking of universities, enhancing innovation and entrepreneurship, developing human capabilities, addressing local challenges, and attracting global investments. The real challenge lies in achieving a balance between these targets and avoiding the achievement of one at the expense of another (such as focusing on scientific publishing at the expense of innovation and the knowledge economy).



In this context, universities face a major obstacle represented by the drift of academic competencies towards what can be termed a "publishing stock market," a state of professional alienation that prioritizes the quantitative aspect of research papers over their qualitative nature and practical impact; where scientific research is reduced from a knowledge message serving development to merely a means of obtaining promotions and financial gains, ultimately producing an "academic bubble" of marginal and repetitive studies that lack innovative spirit, hindering universities' ability to provide real solutions that feed the knowledge economy and align with the aspirations of the national vision for social and economic development. This, undoubtedly, weakens the quality of scientific research and leads to the absence of transformative research, which disrupts the growth of the knowledge economy.



This accelerated shift towards a "publishing stock market" at the expense of content quality and its relevance to actual development needs and the labor market transforms scientific research from a tool for solving national problems into mere numbers to improve rankings, which diminishes the practical value of research and wastes resources on theoretical studies that do not serve industry and the knowledge economy. This trend weakens the innovation system and creates a deep gap between academic outputs and labor market needs, hindering the translation of ideas into commercial products that support the targeted knowledge economy in Vision 2030. Therefore, there is an urgent need to reformulate evaluation criteria to include patents and economic and social impact, instead of merely counting published papers, to ensure sustainable and genuine development.



Current circumstances indicate that the incentives for rapid publishing have driven some academics to focus on "formal" research that lacks originality and is absent from actual existence in our universities, leading to a erosion of the credibility of scientific research. Reports on retracted research, as seen on the Retraction Watch site, reflect issues such as fake peer reviews and plagiarism, revealing the pressures of publishing and the random production of scientific papers, highlighting the depth of the crisis left by institutional pressures; where "the search for publication" has taken precedence over "the search for truth" and the hoped-for social and economic impact, transforming the scientific process from rigorous innovation to random production that lacks originality and undermines global trust in local academic outputs. Additionally, this rush for rapid and intensive publishing wastes national resources on funding research on paper that has no actual presence in laboratories or fields of study, isolating universities from their pioneering role in addressing real national challenges and achieving sustainable development. The prevalence of this type of research is not merely an individual error, but rather a product of an academic environment that venerates numbers; necessitating a reconsideration of the ethics of scientific research to establish integrity, making "impact and quality" the sole criterion for survival and advancement in the scientific community.



In comparison with Singapore, for example, data illustrates the significant gap between the volume of publishing in Saudi Arabia and the number of patents and innovation records; Singapore presents a balanced model that integrates scientific publishing with commercial application, effectively contributing to enhancing innovation. The deep gap between the quantity of publishing and its qualitative impact is evident when comparing the Saudi experience with global models such as South Korea and Germany; these countries have transitioned from a "counting culture" to an "innovation economy" by linking academic promotions to the extent of converting scientific papers into industrial products and licensed patents, as is the case in the German "Fraunhofer" model, which requires an industrial partner to fund research, preventing the waste of resources on formal studies that do not go beyond paper. Meanwhile, countries like Finland are working to integrate technical specialties with economic ones to ensure that scientific research serves as a direct bridge to establishing startups. Drawing inspiration from these leading international experiences in linking academic research to development and industry drivers necessitates a radical review of the current incentive system and evaluation criteria, shifting from "number obsession" and elevating paper rankings to focusing on "economic and social impact" as a fundamental criterion for success.



Therefore, it is essential to reform the incentive and evaluation system in Saudi universities, prioritizing the economic and social impact of research over the quantitative volume of publishing, while establishing an oversight and accountability program that ensures the originality of research and its actual presence in reality. Additionally, it is necessary to develop institutional infrastructure, enhance collaboration with industry, and train academics on concepts of entrepreneurship and innovation. This transformation is crucial to make scientific research in Saudi universities a true hub for innovation and economic growth, ensuring the achievement of the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.



In conclusion, transitioning scientific research from a "numbers stock market" to a "field of impact" is not merely an academic option, but a national necessity dictated by the targets of Vision 2030 to ensure the sustainability of the knowledge economy. Maintaining the integrity of academic outputs requires a revolution in evaluation standards, replacing the culture of "publishing for the sake of publishing" with an innovative model that elevates the practical value, patents, and tangible social impact. Purifying the scientific environment from formal impurities and enhancing institutional oversight will restore universities' prestige as true beacons of creativity, not just factories for repetitive research papers. Thus, we ensure the transformation of ideas from library shelves into engines for development and the labor market, building a research legacy characterized by originality and competing globally in quality rather than quantity, achieving the desired balance between classification requirements and industrial and social leadership.



A Saudi Writer