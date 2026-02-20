يُعَدّ البحث العلمي في الجامعات السعودية أحد المحركات الأساسية لتحقيق رؤية 2030، إذ يسهم في نقل المملكة من الاعتماد على الموارد الطبيعية إلى بناء اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة والابتكار. وتتجلّى أهمية البحث العلمي في عدد من المستهدفات، من بينها: تحسين التصنيف العالمي للجامعات، وتعزيز الابتكار وريادة الأعمال، وتطوير القدرات البشرية، وحلّ التحديات المحلية، وجذب الاستثمارات العالمية. ويكمن التحدّي الحقيقي في تحقيق توازن بين هذه المستهدفات وتجنّب تحقيق أحدها على حساب الآخر (كالتركيز على النشر العلمي على حساب الابتكار والاقتصاد المعرفي).


وفي هذا الإطار، تواجه الجامعات عقبة كبرى تتمثّل في انزلاق الكفاءات الأكاديمية نحو ما يمكن تسميته بـ«بورصة النشر»، وهي حالة من الاستلاب المهني تُغلِّب الكمَّ الرقميَّ للأوراق البحثية على النوع الكيفي وأثره التطبيقي؛ حيث يُختزل البحث العلمي من رسالة معرفية تخدم التنمية إلى مجرّد وسيلة لتحصيل الترقيات والمكاسب المادية، مما يُنتج في نهاية المطاف «فقاعة أكاديمية» من الدراسات الهامشية والمكرّرة التي تفتقر إلى الروح الابتكارية، وتُعطّل قدرة الجامعات على تقديم حلول حقيقية ترفد الاقتصاد المعرفي وتواكب طموحات الرؤية الوطنية للتطوّر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي. وهذا، بلا شك، يُضعف جودة البحث العلمي، ويؤدي إلى غياب الأبحاث التحويلية، مما يُعطّل نموّ الاقتصاد المعرفي.


فهذا التحوّل المتسارع نحو «بورصة النشر» على حساب جودة المحتوى ومعالجته للاحتياجات الفعلية للتنمية وسوق العمل، يحوّل البحث العلمي من أداة لحلّ المشكلات الوطنية إلى مجرّد أرقام لتحسين التصنيف، مما يفقد الأبحاث قيمتها التطبيقية ويُهدر الموارد في دراسات نظرية لا تخدم الصناعة والاقتصاد المعرفي. وهذا التوجّه يُضعف منظومة الابتكار ويخلق فجوة عميقة بين المخرجات الأكاديمية واحتياجات سوق العمل، مما يعطّل ترجمة الأفكار إلى منتجات تجارية تدعم الاقتصاد المعرفي المستهدف في رؤية 2030. لذا، تبرز الحاجة الملحّة لإعادة صياغة معايير التقييم لتشمل براءات الاختراع والأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، بدلًا من الاكتفاء بعدد الأوراق المنشورة، لضمان تحقيق تنمية مستدامة وحقيقية.


وتشير الظروف الحالية إلى أن حوافز النشر السريع دفعت بعض الأكاديميين إلى التركيز على الأبحاث «الشكلية» التي تفتقر إلى الأصالة وتغيب عن الوجود الفعلي في جامعاتنا، مما يؤدي إلى تآكل مصداقية البحث العلمي. كما أن التقارير حول سحب الأبحاث، كما في موقع Retraction Watch، تعكس وجود قضايا مثل مراجعة الأقران الوهمية والانتحال، مما يكشف عن ضغوط النشر والإنتاج العشوائي للأوراق العلمية، ويُبرز عمق الأزمة التي خلّفتها الضغوط المؤسسية؛ حيث أصبح «البحث عن النشر» يسبق «البحث عن الحقيقة» والأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي المأمول، مما حوّل العملية العلمية من ابتكار رصين إلى إنتاج عشوائي يفتقر إلى الأصالة ويُضعف الثقة العالمية في المخرجات الأكاديمية المحلية. كما أن هذا التهافت على النشر السريع والمكثّف يُهدر الموارد الوطنية في تمويل أبحاث على الورق لا تملك وجودًا فعليًا في المختبرات أو ميادين الدراسة، مما يعزل الجامعات عن دورها الريادي في مواجهة التحديات الوطنية الحقيقية وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة. وليس تفشّي هذا النوع من الأبحاث مجرّد خطأ فردي، بل هو نتاج بيئة أكاديمية تُقدّس الأرقام؛ مما يستوجب إعادة النظر في منظومة أخلاقيات البحث العلمي لترسيخ النزاهة، وجعل «الأثر والجودة» هما المعيار الوحيد للبقاء والترقّي في الوسط العلمي.


وبالمقارنة مع سنغافورة، على سبيل المثال، توضّح البيانات الفجوة الكبيرة بين كمية النشر في السعودية وعدد براءات الاختراع وسجلّ الابتكار؛ إذ تُظهر سنغافورة نموذجًا متوازنًا يدمج بين النشر العلمي والتطبيق التجاري، بما يسهم بفاعلية في تعزيز الابتكار. وتتجلّى الفجوة العميقة بين كمّ النشر وأثره النوعي عند مقارنة التجربة السعودية بنماذج عالمية مثل كوريا الجنوبية وألمانيا؛ حيث انتقلت هذه الدول من «ثقافة التعداد» إلى «اقتصاد الابتكار» عبر ربط الترقيات الأكاديمية بمدى تحويل الأوراق العلمية إلى منتجات صناعية وبراءات اختراع مُرخّصة، كما هو الحال في نموذج «فراونهوفر» الألماني الذي يشترط وجود شريك صناعي لتمويل البحث، مما يمنع هدر الموارد في دراسات شكلية لا تتجاوز الورق. بينما تعمل دول مثل فنلندا على دمج التخصّصات التقنية بالاقتصادية لضمان أن يكون البحث العلمي جسرًا مباشرًا لتأسيس الشركات الناشئة. واستلهام هذه التجارب الدولية الرائدة في ربط البحث الأكاديمي بمحركات التنمية والصناعة يحتم علينا مراجعة جذرية لمنظومة الحوافز ومعايير التقييم الحالية، لتنتقل من «هوس الأرقام» ورفع التصنيفات الورقية إلى التركيز على «الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي» بوصفه معيارًا جوهريًا للنجاح.


ولذلك، لا بدّ من إصلاح نظام الحوافز والتقييم في الجامعات السعودية، بحيث تُعطى الأولوية للأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي للأبحاث بدلًا من الحجم الكمّي للنشر، مع تأسيس برنامج رقابي محاسبي يضمن أصالة الأبحاث ووجودها الفعلي على أرض الواقع. كما يلزم تطوير البنية التحتية المؤسسية، وتعزيز التعاون مع الصناعة، وتدريب الأكاديميين على مفاهيم ريادة الأعمال والابتكار. ويُعدّ هذا التحوّل ضروريًا لجعل البحث العلمي في الجامعات السعودية محورًا حقيقيًا للابتكار والنموّ الاقتصادي، وضمان تحقيق الأهداف الطموحة لرؤية 2030.


وختامًا، فإن الانتقال بالبحث العلمي من «بورصة الأرقام» إلى «ميدان التأثير» ليس مجرّد خيار أكاديمي، بل ضرورة وطنية تمليها مستهدفات رؤية 2030 لضمان استدامة الاقتصاد المعرفي. فالحفاظ على رصانة المخرجات الأكاديمية يتطلّب ثورة في معايير التقييم، تستبدل ثقافة «النشر لأجل النشر» بنموذج ابتكاري يُعلي من شأن القيمة التطبيقية وبراءات الاختراع والأثر الاجتماعي الملموس. فتنقية البيئة العلمية من الشوائب الشكلية، وتعزيز الرقابة المؤسسية، سيُعيد للجامعات هيبتها كمنارات حقيقية للإبداع، لا مجرّد مصانع للأوراق البحثية المكرّرة. وبهذا نضمن تحويل الأفكار من رفوف المكتبات إلى محرّكات للتنمية وسوق العمل، وبناء إرث بحثي يتّسم بالأصالة وينافس عالميًا بجودته لا بكميته، محققًا التوازن المنشود بين متطلبات التصنيف والريادة الصناعية والاجتماعية.


كاتب سعودي