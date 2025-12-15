بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لفيليب جوزيف بيير، بمناسبة أدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيسًا لوزراء سانت لوسيا.

وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له ولشعب سانت لوسيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.