بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لفيليب جوزيف بيير، بمناسبة أدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيسًا لوزراء سانت لوسيا.
وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له ولشعب سانت لوسيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to Philip Joseph Pierre on the occasion of his taking the oath of office as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the friendly people of Saint Lucia, wishing them further progress and advancement.