بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لملك المغرب الملك محمد السادس في ضحايا الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات التي تعرضت لها مدينة آسفي.
وقال الملك في برقيته: «علمنا بنبأ تعرض مدينة آسفي في المملكة المغربية لأمطار غزيرة وفيضانات، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يحفظكم وشعب المملكة المغربية من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لملك المغرب الملك محمد السادس في ضحايا الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات التي تعرضت لها مدينة آسفي.
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ تعرض مدينة آسفي في المملكة المغربية لأمطار غزيرة وفيضانات، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلاً الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, regarding the victims of the heavy rains and floods that affected the city of Safi.
The king stated in his telegram: "We have learned of the news regarding the city of Safi in the Kingdom of Morocco being subjected to heavy rains and floods, which resulted in fatalities and injuries. As we send our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies to Your Majesty, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Morocco, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant their families patience and solace, to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured, and to protect you and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive."
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to King Mohammed VI regarding the victims of the heavy rains and floods that affected the city of Safi.
The Crown Prince said: "I received the news regarding the city of Safi in the Kingdom of Morocco being subjected to heavy rains and floods, which resulted in fatalities and injuries. I express to Your Majesty and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased and a speedy recovery for all the injured. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive."