بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لملك المغرب الملك محمد السادس في ضحايا الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات التي تعرضت لها مدينة آسفي.

وقال الملك في برقيته: «علمنا بنبأ تعرض مدينة آسفي في المملكة المغربية لأمطار غزيرة وفيضانات، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يحفظكم وشعب المملكة المغربية من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لملك المغرب الملك محمد السادس في ضحايا الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات التي تعرضت لها مدينة آسفي.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ تعرض مدينة آسفي في المملكة المغربية لأمطار غزيرة وفيضانات، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لجلالتكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلاً الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، إنه سميع مجيب».