The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, regarding the victims of the heavy rains and floods that affected the city of Safi.

The king stated in his telegram: "We have learned of the news regarding the city of Safi in the Kingdom of Morocco being subjected to heavy rains and floods, which resulted in fatalities and injuries. As we send our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies to Your Majesty, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Morocco, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant their families patience and solace, to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured, and to protect you and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to King Mohammed VI regarding the victims of the heavy rains and floods that affected the city of Safi.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news regarding the city of Safi in the Kingdom of Morocco being subjected to heavy rains and floods, which resulted in fatalities and injuries. I express to Your Majesty and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased and a speedy recovery for all the injured. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive."