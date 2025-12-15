يخوض الفنان المصري هاني سلامة تجربة درامية مختلفة من خلال مسلسل «الذنب»، المقرر عرضه قريباً على إحدى المنصات الرقمية، في عمل يراهن على التشويق النفسي والإيقاع السريع.

قالب جديد

يقدم هاني سلامة شخصية الدكتور سليمان، وهي شخصية مركبة تمر بتحولات نفسية عميقة وصراعات داخلية معقدة، تمثل خطوة جديدة في مسيرته الفنية، وتعيده بقوة إلى فضاء الدراما النفسية.

تصوير مكتمل

انتهى فريق العمل من تصوير جميع مشاهد المسلسل بعد أشهر من الجهد المكثف، ويتميز العمل بمزج محكم بين التشويق والإيقاع السريع، مع الحفاظ على البعد الإنساني للشخصيات.

حادثة مفصلية

تدور أحداث «الذنب» حول حادثة مفاجئة تقلب حياة سليمان رأساً على عقب، وتدفعه لاتخاذ قرارات مصيرية تضعه في مواجهة حادة مع ذاته ومع من حوله.

أبطال وصناع

يشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب هاني سلامة نخبة من النجوم، بينهم: ماجد المصري، درة، كارولين عزمي، محمد القس، ميريهان حسين، هيا فياض، طارق النهري، ومحمد نبيل. والعمل من قصة شاهيناز الفقي، وسيناريو وحوار وإخراج رضا عبد الرازق.