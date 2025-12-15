يخوض الفنان المصري هاني سلامة تجربة درامية مختلفة من خلال مسلسل «الذنب»، المقرر عرضه قريباً على إحدى المنصات الرقمية، في عمل يراهن على التشويق النفسي والإيقاع السريع.
قالب جديد
يقدم هاني سلامة شخصية الدكتور سليمان، وهي شخصية مركبة تمر بتحولات نفسية عميقة وصراعات داخلية معقدة، تمثل خطوة جديدة في مسيرته الفنية، وتعيده بقوة إلى فضاء الدراما النفسية.
تصوير مكتمل
انتهى فريق العمل من تصوير جميع مشاهد المسلسل بعد أشهر من الجهد المكثف، ويتميز العمل بمزج محكم بين التشويق والإيقاع السريع، مع الحفاظ على البعد الإنساني للشخصيات.
حادثة مفصلية
تدور أحداث «الذنب» حول حادثة مفاجئة تقلب حياة سليمان رأساً على عقب، وتدفعه لاتخاذ قرارات مصيرية تضعه في مواجهة حادة مع ذاته ومع من حوله.
أبطال وصناع
يشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب هاني سلامة نخبة من النجوم، بينهم: ماجد المصري، درة، كارولين عزمي، محمد القس، ميريهان حسين، هيا فياض، طارق النهري، ومحمد نبيل. والعمل من قصة شاهيناز الفقي، وسيناريو وحوار وإخراج رضا عبد الرازق.
The Egyptian artist Hani Salama is embarking on a different dramatic experience through the series "The Sin," which is set to be released soon on a digital platform, in a work that bets on psychological suspense and a fast pace.
A New Template
Hani Salama portrays the character of Dr. Suleiman, a complex character undergoing deep psychological transformations and intricate internal conflicts, representing a new step in his artistic career and strongly bringing him back to the realm of psychological drama.
Completed Filming
The crew has finished filming all the scenes of the series after months of intensive effort, and the work is characterized by a tight blend of suspense and a fast pace, while maintaining the human dimension of the characters.
A Pivotal Incident
The events of "The Sin" revolve around a sudden incident that turns Suleiman's life upside down, pushing him to make fateful decisions that place him in sharp confrontation with himself and those around him.
Stars and Creators
Alongside Hani Salama, the series features a selection of stars, including: Magid El-Masry, Dora, Caroline Azmy, Mohamed El-Qass, Mirihan Hussein, Haya Fayyad, Tarek El-Nahry, and Mohamed Nabil. The work is based on a story by Shahinaz El-Feki, with a screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Reda Abdel Razek.