The Egyptian artist Hani Salama is embarking on a different dramatic experience through the series "The Sin," which is set to be released soon on a digital platform, in a work that bets on psychological suspense and a fast pace.

A New Template

Hani Salama portrays the character of Dr. Suleiman, a complex character undergoing deep psychological transformations and intricate internal conflicts, representing a new step in his artistic career and strongly bringing him back to the realm of psychological drama.

Completed Filming

The crew has finished filming all the scenes of the series after months of intensive effort, and the work is characterized by a tight blend of suspense and a fast pace, while maintaining the human dimension of the characters.

A Pivotal Incident

The events of "The Sin" revolve around a sudden incident that turns Suleiman's life upside down, pushing him to make fateful decisions that place him in sharp confrontation with himself and those around him.

Stars and Creators

Alongside Hani Salama, the series features a selection of stars, including: Magid El-Masry, Dora, Caroline Azmy, Mohamed El-Qass, Mirihan Hussein, Haya Fayyad, Tarek El-Nahry, and Mohamed Nabil. The work is based on a story by Shahinaz El-Feki, with a screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Reda Abdel Razek.