The National Center of Meteorology has warned of heavy rain in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, flash floods, hail, thunderstorms, and fog in the city of Al-Baha, as well as in the governorates of Al-Qura, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Aqiq, and the neighboring areas.

The center also warned of moderate rain in the Al-Baha region, with accompanying effects including strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms in the governorates of the Tihama sector: Al-Mukhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hujrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.

The center indicated that these warnings will remain in effect until 6 PM.

In Riyadh, rain fell yesterday on the capital, soaking the ground, while the sky remains overcast, with a chance of more rain.

Yesterday, moderate to heavy rain also fell in various parts of the Eastern Province and its affiliated centers, including the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, and the governorates of Buqayq, Al-Khobar, Dhahran, Al-Qatif, and Ras Tanura, with rain continuing and the sky remaining cloudy.

Additionally, moderate to heavy rain fell yesterday in the Hail region, including the city of Hail and several governorates, centers, and villages, causing valleys and streams to flow, and the chance of rain remains.