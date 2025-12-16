نبه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، من هطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان للسيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، وضباب على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات القرى، والمندق، وبلجرشي، وبني حسن، والعقيق، والأجزاء المجاورة لها.
وحذر المركز من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة الباحة، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة رياحاً شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان للسيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات القطاع التهامي المخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها.
وبيّن المركز، أن التنبيهين يستمران، حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً.
وفي الرياض، هطلت أمس أمطار على العاصمة، ارتوت على إثرها الأرض، فيما لا تزال السماء ملبدة بالغيوم، والفرصة مهيّأة لهطول مزيد من الأمطار.
وهطلت أمس أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على أنحاء متفرقة من المنطقة الشرقية والمراكز التابعة لها، شملت مدينتي الدمام والظهران، ومحافظات بقيق، والخبر، والظهران، والقطيف، ورأس تنورة، ولا تزال الأمطار مستمرة والسماء ملبدة بالغيوم.
وهطلت أمس أيضاً، أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة على منطقة حائل، شملت مدينة حائل وعدداً من المحافظات والمراكز والهجر، سالت على إثرها الأودية والشعاب، وما تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول الأمطار.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of heavy rain in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, flash floods, hail, thunderstorms, and fog in the city of Al-Baha, as well as in the governorates of Al-Qura, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Aqiq, and the neighboring areas.
The center also warned of moderate rain in the Al-Baha region, with accompanying effects including strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms in the governorates of the Tihama sector: Al-Mukhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hujrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.
The center indicated that these warnings will remain in effect until 6 PM.
In Riyadh, rain fell yesterday on the capital, soaking the ground, while the sky remains overcast, with a chance of more rain.
Yesterday, moderate to heavy rain also fell in various parts of the Eastern Province and its affiliated centers, including the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, and the governorates of Buqayq, Al-Khobar, Dhahran, Al-Qatif, and Ras Tanura, with rain continuing and the sky remaining cloudy.
Additionally, moderate to heavy rain fell yesterday in the Hail region, including the city of Hail and several governorates, centers, and villages, causing valleys and streams to flow, and the chance of rain remains.