نبه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، من هطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان للسيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، وضباب على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات القرى، والمندق، وبلجرشي، وبني حسن، والعقيق، والأجزاء المجاورة لها.

وحذر المركز من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة الباحة، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة رياحاً شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان للسيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات القطاع التهامي المخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها.

وبيّن المركز، أن التنبيهين يستمران، حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً. ‏

وفي الرياض، هطلت أمس أمطار على العاصمة، ارتوت على إثرها الأرض، فيما لا تزال السماء ملبدة بالغيوم، والفرصة مهيّأة لهطول مزيد من الأمطار.

وهطلت أمس أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على أنحاء متفرقة من المنطقة الشرقية والمراكز التابعة لها، شملت مدينتي الدمام والظهران، ومحافظات بقيق، والخبر، والظهران، والقطيف، ورأس تنورة، ولا تزال الأمطار مستمرة والسماء ملبدة بالغيوم.

وهطلت أمس أيضاً، أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة على منطقة حائل، شملت مدينة حائل وعدداً من المحافظات والمراكز والهجر، سالت على إثرها الأودية والشعاب، وما تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول الأمطار.