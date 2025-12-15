أفصحت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس عن وجود صعوبات في مساعي التكتل لاستخدام الأصول الروسية لتمويل أوكرانيا، في ظل تعثر القادة في التوصل إلى اتفاق.


الخيار الأفضل


وفي وقت رفع البنك المركزي الروسي قضية تطالب «يوروكلير» التي تحتفظ بغالبية الأصول المجمدة في بلجيكا، بـ229 مليار يورو، تشمل الأصول وعوائدها، اعتبرت كالاس أن الوصول إلى الأصول المجمّدة لا يزال الخيار «الأفضل». ودعت خلال حديثها في اجتماع لوزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل قبيل قمة القادة المقررة يومي الخميس والجمعة، الدول الأعضاء إلى المضي قدماً في الخطة.


وقالت كالاس للصحفيين، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن الخيارات الأخرى لا تحظى بقبول فعلي. والأمر يزداد صعوبة، لكن لا يزال أمامنا بضعة أيام.


صلاحيات طارئة


ولجأ الاتحاد الأوروبي، الجمعة، إلى استخدام صلاحيات طارئة لتمديد تجميد الأصول الروسية إلى أجل غير مسمى، وهي خطوة أساسية باتجاه الاستفادة من هذه الأموال. وتُعد بلجيكا، التي تحتفظ بمعظم الأصول عبر مؤسسة الإيداع «يوروكلير»، من أكثر الدول الأعضاء تحفّظاً، مشيرة إلى مخاطر قانونية تتعلق بهذه الأصول.


وكانت الحكومة البلجيكية دعمت خطة الاتحاد الأوروبي الأسبوع الماضي، لكنها دعت المفوضية الأوروبية إلى طرح بدائل أخرى، وهو مقترح أيدته أيضاً مالطا وبلغاريا وإيطاليا، ثالث أكبر اقتصاد في التكتل.


ووفق كالاس، فإن القرار يتطلب أغلبية مؤهلة داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، ومن المهم أن تكون بلجيكا موافقة على القرار.


دعوى قضائية روسية


وأفادت وكالة «تاس» الروسية الرسمية، الإثنين، بأن بنك روسيا المركزي رفع دعوى قضائية في موسكو مطالباً «يوروكلير» بدفع 18.2 تريليون روبل (229 مليار دولار).


وأعلن البنك المركزي، في بيان، أنه سيقاضي مؤسسة الإيداع التي تتخذ من بلجيكا مقراً لها؛ بسبب تصرفات غير قانونية تجعل من المستحيل على البنك التصرف في أمواله وأوراقه المالية.


وأضاف أن المبلغ المطالب به أمام محكمة التحكيم في موسكو يعادل إجمالي قيمة الأصول المجمّدة، إضافة إلى الدخل الإضافي المفقود منها. ونقلت وكالة RBC الإخبارية عن مصدرين قولهما إن البنك المركزي سيسعى إلى عقد جلسات المحاكمة بشكل مغلق.


وقال البنك المركزي الروسي، في بيان الجمعة، إنه سيطعن في أي استخدام غير مصرح به للأصول من جانب المفوضية أمام جميع الجهات المختصة المتاحة، بما في ذلك المحاكم الوطنية والهيئات القضائية في الدول الأجنبية والمنظمات الدولية. وأضاف أنه سيسعى أيضاً إلى تنفيذ الأحكام القضائية في أي دولة.


16 مليار يورو


وتحتفظ «يوروكلير» أيضاً بنحو 16 مليار يورو من أصول العملاء داخل روسيا، وتواجه خطر خسارتها إذا سُحبت الأموال الروسية من منظومة الإيداع.


وتحفظ موسكو أصول «يوروكلير» في روسيا ضمن ما يُعرف بحسابات C، المخصصة لتخزين أموال المستثمرين من الدول غير الصديقة، بموجب أمر وقّعه الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين.


وحكمت بعض المحاكم الروسية لصالح عدد من المستثمرين الروس الساعين لاسترداد عوائد أوراق مالية مجمّدة يملكونها، فيما حظر بوتين سحب الأموال من حسابات C، استناداً إلى أحكام قضائية صدرت بعد 3 يناير 2024.