The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaia Kallas, revealed that there are difficulties in the bloc's efforts to use Russian assets to finance Ukraine, as leaders struggle to reach an agreement.



The Best Option



At the same time, the Central Bank of Russia raised a case demanding that "Euroclear," which holds the majority of frozen assets in Belgium, pay €229 billion, including the assets and their returns. Kallas considered that access to the frozen assets remains the "best" option. During her remarks at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels ahead of the leaders' summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday, she urged member states to move forward with the plan.



Kallas told reporters today (Monday) that other options are not practically acceptable. The situation is becoming more difficult, but we still have a few days left.



Emergency Powers



On Friday, the European Union resorted to using emergency powers to extend the freeze on Russian assets indefinitely, a crucial step towards benefiting from these funds. Belgium, which holds most of the assets through the deposit institution "Euroclear," is one of the most cautious member states, citing legal risks associated with these assets.



The Belgian government supported the EU's plan last week but called on the European Commission to propose alternative options, a suggestion also backed by Malta, Bulgaria, and Italy, the third-largest economy in the bloc.



According to Kallas, the decision requires a qualified majority within the EU, and it is important for Belgium to agree to the decision.



Russian Lawsuit



The Russian official news agency TASS reported on Monday that the Central Bank of Russia has filed a lawsuit in Moscow demanding that "Euroclear" pay 18.2 trillion rubles (approximately $229 billion).



The central bank announced in a statement that it will sue the deposit institution based in Belgium for illegal actions that make it impossible for the bank to manage its funds and securities.



It added that the amount being claimed before the arbitration court in Moscow equals the total value of the frozen assets, in addition to the lost additional income from them. RBC news agency quoted two sources as saying that the central bank will seek to hold trial sessions behind closed doors.



The Central Bank of Russia stated in a statement on Friday that it will challenge any unauthorized use of the assets by the Commission before all available competent authorities, including national courts and judicial bodies in foreign countries and international organizations. It also added that it will seek to enforce court rulings in any country.



€16 Billion



"Euroclear" also holds about €16 billion of client assets within Russia and faces the risk of losing them if Russian funds are withdrawn from the deposit system.



Moscow retains "Euroclear" assets in Russia under what is known as C accounts, designated for storing funds of investors from unfriendly countries, under an order signed by President Vladimir Putin.



Some Russian courts have ruled in favor of several Russian investors seeking to recover returns on frozen securities they own, while Putin has prohibited the withdrawal of funds from C accounts based on court rulings issued after January 3, 2024.