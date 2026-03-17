As the American-Israeli war against Iran continues, the Israeli army announced the killing of the commander of the "Basij" forces, Gholam Reza Soleimani, in airstrikes in the heart of Tehran. The army's spokesperson, Avichai Adraee, stated in a post on the "X" platform that the army "will continue to operate forcefully against the leaders of the Iranian regime."

No confirmation has been issued from the Iranian side yet.

Israeli sources revealed today (Tuesday) that the army targeted the head of the Iranian National Security Council, Ali Larijani, last night. The sources reported that the army is verifying whether Larijani has been killed or not, according to Israeli media. An Israeli official stated that Larijani was one of the targets of last night’s attacks. Israeli sources confirmed that estimates of Larijani's death are strengthening.



Israel has repeatedly threatened to assassinate senior Iranian leaders as well as military officials.



Larijani, born in Najaf, Iraq, is considered one of the most influential figures within the Iranian regime and has held the position of head of the National Security Council since August 2025. His family has a significant status in the country and within the corridors of power.



He is currently regarded as one of the main architects of the country’s security and military policies, especially after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He has gained a special status and influence within the inner circle surrounding the new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.



It is noteworthy that the airstrikes carried out by Israel and the U.S. on the first day of the war on February 28 resulted in the assassination of the former leader, Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of the armed forces.



Israel also assassinated Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, along with his successor, as well as dozens of military leaders and officers.



Israel has vowed to assassinate Khamenei's son, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as well as Larijani, in addition to General Amir Hatami, the chief commander of the army, General Ahmad Vahidi, commander of the Revolutionary Guard who was appointed after Pakpour's death, and General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters.