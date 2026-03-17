مع استمرار الحرلاب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، مقتل رئيس المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، الليلة الماضية، وقائد قوات«الباسيج» غلام رضا سليماني بغارات في قلب طهران.

وقال المتحدث باسمه أفيخاي أدرعي في منشور على منصة«إكس»: إن الجيش «سيواصل العمل بقوة ضد قادة النظام الإيراني».ولم يصدر أي تأكيد بعد من الجانب الإيراني.

وكانت مصادر إسرائيلية، أفادت في وقت سابق بأن الجيش استهدف علي لاريجاني الليلة الماضية، مؤكدا أنه كان من أهداف الهجمات. وأضاف أنه لا توجد فرصة لنجاته، وفق ما نقلت عنه القناة 12 الإسرائيلية.

وكانت إسرائيل توعدت أكثر من مرة باغتيال قادة إيران الكبار فضلاً عن المسؤولين العسكريين.

ويعد لاريجاني المولود في النجف العراقية، أحد أكثر الشخصيات نفوذاً داخل النظام الإيراني، وقد شغل منذ أغسطس 2025 منصب رئيس المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي. علماً أن عائلته لديها مكانة كبيرة في البلاد وضمن أروقة الحكم.

ويُعتبر حالياً أحد أبرز مهندسي سياسات البلاد الأمنية والعسكرية، خاصة بعد مقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.وبات يمتلك مكانة خاصة ونفوذاً ضمن الدائرة الضيقة المحيطة بالمرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي.

يذكر أن الغارات التي شنتها إسرائيل وأمريكا في اليوم الأول من الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي كانت أدت إلى اغتيال المرشد السابق، ومحمد باكبور قائد قوات الحرس الثوري، وعبد الرحيم موسوي رئيس أركان القوات المسلحة.

واغتالت إسرائيل وزير الدفاع الإيراني عزيز نصير زادة، وخلفه كذلك، فضلا عن عشرات القادة والضباط العسكريين.

وتوعدت إسرائيل باغتيال نجل خامنئي، ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، فضلاً عن لاريجاني، بالإضافة إلى اللواء أمير حاتمي القائد العام للجيش، واللواء أحمد وحيدي، قائد الحرس الثوري الذي عين بعد مقتل باكبور، واللواء علي عبد اللهي، قائد مقر خاتم الأنبياء.