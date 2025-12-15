حددت محكمة الجنايات في بيروت، 9 يناير القادم موعداً لمحاكمة الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر وأحمد الأسير و4 متهمين آخرين في قضية محاولة قتل هلال حمّود، مسؤول «سرايا المقاومة» في صيدا عام 2013، بعد تأجيل الجلسة السابقة لأسباب لوجستية.

حكم بالإعدام

وكانت المحكمة العسكرية اللبنانية حكمت بالإعدام على الأسير في قضية «أحداث عبرا» عام 2013، التي أسفرت عن مقتل 18 جندياً وإصابة عشرات آخرين، فيما سلّم فضل شاكر نفسه طوعاً إلى مخابرات الجيش اللبناني في 4 أكتوبر الماضي عند مدخل مخيم عين الحلوة للاجئين الفلسطينيين في صيدا، بعد مكوثه أكثر من 12 عاماً داخله.

ويواجه شاكر أحكاما غيابية صدرت بين عامي 2015 و2020، راوحت بين 5 و15 عاماً مع الأشغال الشاقة.

4 ملفات أمنية

وأجلت محاكمة شاكر في نوفمبر الماضي لاستجوابه في 4 ملفات أمنية منفصلة، تتعلق بـ«الانتماء إلى تنظيم مسلح، تمويل هذا التنظيم، حيازة أسلحة غير مرخّصة، والنيل من سلطة الدولة وهيبتها»، وتم تأجيلها إلى 3 فبراير بناءً على طلب وكيلته للاطلاع على الملفات الملحقة بالقضية.

وأوضح مصدر قضائي بأن الجلسة القادمة مخصصة لاستجواب شاكر والأسير ورفاقهما الأربعة، مؤكّداً أنها «غير قابلة للتأجيل».

ووجّه رئيس المحكمة مذكرتين إلى سجن وزارة الدفاع لإحضار فضل شاكر، وسجن رومية لإحضار أحمد الأسير، كما تم تبليغ 3 متهمين مخلى سبيلهم شخصياً بموعد الجلسة.

وأرجئت جلسة الاستجواب السابقة بسبب الحالة الصحية للأسير، إذ قدّم محاميه تقريراً طبياً يوضح تعذّر حضوره، كونه سيخضع لعملية قسطرة قلبية، بعد أن ثبت انخفاض قدرة عضلة قلبه إلى 48% نتيجة أمراض مزمنة تشمل السكري والكلى.

وأكد محاميه أن الأسير سيمثل أمام المحكمة في الجلسة القادمة، ما لم تحدث أي حالة صحية طارئة تحول دون ذلك.