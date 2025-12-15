The Beirut Criminal Court has set January 9th as the date for the trial of Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker, Ahmad al-Asir, and four other defendants in the case of the attempted murder of Hilal Hammoud, the head of the "Resistance Brigades" in Sidon in 2013, after the previous session was postponed for logistical reasons.

Death Sentence

The Lebanese military court had sentenced al-Asir to death in the case of the "Abbas Events" in 2013, which resulted in the deaths of 18 soldiers and injuries to dozens of others. Meanwhile, Fadel Shaker voluntarily surrendered to the Lebanese army intelligence on October 4th at the entrance of the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, after spending more than 12 years inside.

Shaker faces absentia sentences issued between 2015 and 2020, ranging from 5 to 15 years of hard labor.

4 Security Files

Shaker's trial was postponed last November to interrogate him in four separate security files related to "membership in an armed organization, financing this organization, possession of unlicensed weapons, and undermining the authority and prestige of the state." It has been postponed to February 3rd at the request of his attorney to review the files attached to the case.

A judicial source clarified that the next session is dedicated to interrogating Shaker, al-Asir, and their four companions, confirming that it is "not subject to postponement."

The court president issued two memos to the Ministry of Defense prison to bring Fadel Shaker and to Roumieh prison to bring Ahmad al-Asir, and three defendants who were released on bail were personally notified of the session date.

The previous interrogation session was postponed due to al-Asir's health condition, as his lawyer submitted a medical report indicating his inability to attend, since he will undergo a heart catheterization procedure after it was confirmed that his heart muscle capacity has dropped to 48% due to chronic diseases including diabetes and kidney issues.

His lawyer confirmed that al-Asir will appear before the court in the next session unless any emergency health situation arises that prevents it.