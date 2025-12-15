The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, met today (Monday) in his office at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the current events in Sudan, their implications, and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, Ali Hassan Jaafar.