التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في مكتبه بقصر اليمامة بالرياض اليوم (الإثنين)، رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان، والوفد المرافق له.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض مستجدات الأحداث الراهنة في السودان، وتداعياتها، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.

حضر اللقاء وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى السودان علي حسن جعفر.