أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم (الاثنين)، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً بأحد الجناة في منطقة جازان، في ما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: «وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلاحِهَا»، وقال تعالى: «وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِين»، وقال تعالى: «وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ»، وقال تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَنْ يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم ميزان برهان محاري (إثيوبي الجنسية) على ترويج مادة الحشيش المخدر، وسبق الحكم بإدانته بتهريب المادة ذاتها، وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله تعزيراً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً بالجاني ميزان برهان محاري (إثيوبي الجنسية) يوم الاثنين 24 / 6 / 1447 الموافق 15 / 12 / 2025 بمنطقة جازان.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظاماً بحق مهربيها ومروجيها، لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وهي تحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.