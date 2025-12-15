The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Sunday) regarding the implementation of a death sentence by way of retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Jazan region. Below is the text:

Allah Almighty said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "Indeed, Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Mezan Burhan Mohari (of Ethiopian nationality) was involved in promoting narcotic hashish, and he had previously been convicted of smuggling the same substance. By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentenced him to death by retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal decree was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death sentence by retribution against the perpetrator Mezan Burhan Mohari (of Ethiopian nationality) was carried out on Monday, 24/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 15/12/2025, in the Jazan region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.